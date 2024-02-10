THE PUNISHER Star Jon Bernthal Reportedly "Hated" DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Before Creative Overhaul

THE PUNISHER Star Jon Bernthal Reportedly &quot;Hated&quot; DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Before Creative Overhaul THE PUNISHER Star Jon Bernthal Reportedly &quot;Hated&quot; DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Before Creative Overhaul

It sounds like The Punisher star Jon Bernthal briefly dropped out of Daredevil: Born Again as the actor allegedly hated what was going on with the series before Marvel Studios' recent creative overhaul.

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 10, 2024 04:02 AM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

When the news broke in the trades that Daredevil and The Punisher star Jon Bernthal would reprise his role as Frank Castle in Daredevil: Born Again, it's fair to say fans were overjoyed. 

However, things can always change and it appears the actor may have had second thoughts about returning to the MCU. According to a fan who met Bernthal at a recent fan event, he "hated" what Marvel Studios was doing with the revival series before that recent creative overhaul and decided to turn the project down. 

After the previous writers and directors were essentially fired, The Punisher showrunner Dario Scardapane was hired to make sense of what had already been shot and to come up with new episodes. Moon Knight and Loki directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, meanwhile, are at the helm of those. 

That appeared to be more than enough to bring Bernthal back and board, and it sounds like Deborah Ann Woll's return as Karen Page was a big deal for The Punisher actor as well. 

Later, the fan added, "He told me that he’s apparently been turning down [Marvel] when it comes to playing [The Punisher] over and over again because they hadn’t been getting it right, but the small part he now has in [Daredevil: Born Again] is good in his eyes."

This is a surprisingly candid series of comments from Bernthal. While we'd advise taking them with a pinch of salt given that we're not hearing from him directly, they go some way in explaining why Marvel Studios felt the need to go back to the drawing board.

The cast of Daredevil: Born Again includes Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil, Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson, Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/The Punisher, and Sandrine Holt as Vanessa Fisk.

Michael Gandolfini, Margarita Levieva, Nikki M. James, Michael Gaston, Arty Froushan, and Clark Johnson have all been cast in undisclosed roles and, as part of this creative overhaul, Daredevil star Wilson Bethel will also make his return as the villainous "Dex"/Bullseye.

Daredevil: Born Again will likely premiere on Disney+ in 2025/2026. 

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Set Photos And Video Show Comic-Accurate Pose And The Hero Swinging Through The Sky
Related:

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Set Photos And Video Show Comic-Accurate Pose And The Hero Swinging Through The Sky
DAREDEVIL And Bullseye Beat The Hell Out Of Each Other In Latest BORN AGAIN Set Videos
Recommended For You:

DAREDEVIL And Bullseye Beat The Hell Out Of Each Other In Latest BORN AGAIN Set Videos
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

UnderpantsGnome - 2/10/2024, 4:53 AM
"According to a fan who met Bernthal at a recent fan event, he "hated" what Marvel Studios was doing with the revival series before that recent creative overhaul and decided to turn the project down."

So we've gone from rumours, to hearsay that some rando supposedly was told at a fan event? 😅
TheUnworthyThor - 2/10/2024, 5:02 AM
A fan?
TheLobster - 2/10/2024, 5:08 AM
Wouldn’t be surprised in the slightest if this was true. Marvel needs to get its head out of its ass and realize they’re no longer in the 2016-2018 era.
ProfessorWhy - 2/10/2024, 5:23 AM
Berenthal plays Frank a bit too emotional for my taste. Stevenson has been my Favorite so far.... but I will admit that Berenthal looks good in the role. He really needs a better suit now that he's been around a while. You could do a pretty valid take on the original comic book costume if it was made "tactical " and traded out the white for gray
AC1 - 2/10/2024, 5:27 AM
While I'd take this with a pinch of salt I wouldn't be surprised if this was true. And if it is true then it's definitely a good sign.
Polaris - 2/10/2024, 5:28 AM
Sounds believable to me, and fits in with some stuff Bernthal has said in the past, how he would only play the character again if they got it right.
FireandBlood - 2/10/2024, 5:50 AM
@Polaris - But also contradicts the fact Bernthal was apart of the show, officially, before the overhaul
FireandBlood - 2/10/2024, 5:48 AM
Yeah that’s BS because he never turned down the project before the rewrite. In fact, he’s one of the actors that’s being carried over. Idk why fans make shit like this up but it’s weirdo behaviour
ObserverIO - 2/10/2024, 5:52 AM
They changed it to make it canon and bring back Foggy and Karen and Bullseye like the fans were asking.

Personally I think the MCU DD should stand or fall on it's own. It certainly shouldn't bring down the Netflix show with it if it falls and it shouldn't have to be judged by the Netflix shows continuity and tone either.

Because this is going to be a completely different thing. You might not want it to be the same continuity. Just saying.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder