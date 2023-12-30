ECHO Featurette Includes New Footage Of The Kingpin And Reveals It's "Time For A Queen"

ECHO Featurette Includes New Footage Of The Kingpin And Reveals It's &quot;Time For A Queen&quot; ECHO Featurette Includes New Footage Of The Kingpin And Reveals It's &quot;Time For A Queen&quot;

Marvel Studios has released a new featurette for Echo which includes plenty of action-packed new footage, including more of Vincent D'Onofrio's return as the Kingpin. However, Maya Lopez wants to be Queen!

News
By JoshWilding - Dec 30, 2023 03:12 AM EST
Filed Under: Echo

There's not long to go until Echo arrives on Disney+, and Marvel Studios is hyping up the series with a new featurette that better establishes Maya Lopez's plan. 

When we last saw her in Hawkeye, she'd gunned down The Kingpin and left New York City. Now, we know that she returns home and is looking to take Wilson Fisk's place as the Kingpin Queen of Crime. 

This sneak peek at the TV-MA series also includes heaps of action and never-before-seen footage for Vincent D'Onofrio's iconic Daredevil villain. It doesn't look like he's out for revenge, but has the Big Apple's future Mayor - if recent rumours are to be believed - really turned himself around? 

Last year, actress Alaqua Cox revealed how it felt to learn she'd be headlining her own spin-off series. "I found out in the middle of filming Hawkeye. I was like, 'What?!' Hawkeye was my first role, ever. I was like, 'Whoa, whoa, whoa!' I wish that they had told me after filming. I had barely figured out was going on. I was trying to get into the acting world."

"And then, in the middle of filming, I was like, 'Oh, my gosh!' My mind was blown. I texted my family immediately. They told me to keep it a secret, but I couldn’t do that because I had to tell my family. Of course, I never told Marvel," the actress continued. "But I was so excited. It was really a mix. I was overwhelmed, at the time. I was like, 'Oh, my gosh, my own show? Why me?' But now it’s here and I’m really happy to have this opportunity."

We can't share our full reaction to the three Echo episodes we've watched quite yet, but rest assured that this isn't an unnecessary spin-off and that Maya has all the makings of her next favourite MCU character. 

You can watch this newly released featurette for the Disney+ series in the players below. 

The five-episode streaming event spotlights Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) as she is pursued by Wilson Fisk's (Vincent D'Onofrio) criminal empire. When the journey brings her home, she must confront her own family and legacy.

Echo also stars Chaske Spencer (Wild IndianThe English), Graham Greene (1883Goliath), Tantoo Cardinal (Killers of the Flower MoonStumptown), Devery Jacobs (FX's Reservation DogsAmerican Gods), Zahn McClarnon (Dark Winds, FX's Reservation Dogs), Cody Lightning (Hey, Viktor!Four Sheets to the Wind) and Vincent D’Onofrio (HawkeyeGodfather of Harlem).

The series is directed by Sydney Freeland (Navajo) and Catriona McKenzie (Gunaikurnai).

All five episodes of Echo will premiere on Disney+ and Hulu on January 10.

ECHO: Fans React To Marvel Studios' Thrilling, Dark, Gritty TV-MA Series In New Promo
Related:

ECHO: Fans React To Marvel Studios' "Thrilling, Dark, Gritty" TV-MA Series In New Promo
ECHO Promo Begins The Two Week Countdown To The HAWKEYE Spin-Off's Disney+ Premiere
Recommended For You:

ECHO Promo Begins The Two Week Countdown To The HAWKEYE Spin-Off's Disney+ Premiere
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

BiggieMac4Sauce - 12/30/2023, 3:44 AM
mSHEu right guys??? I should be angry! 🤬😡
Kurban - 12/30/2023, 3:54 AM
@BiggieMac4Sauce - The prostration you guys do in obeisance to a corporation that fundamentally does not care what you think isn’t inspiring.
worcestershire - 12/30/2023, 3:52 AM
Excited for this!!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder