ECHO Featurette Includes New Footage Of The Kingpin And Reveals It's "Time For A Queen"

There's not long to go until Echo arrives on Disney+, and Marvel Studios is hyping up the series with a new featurette that better establishes Maya Lopez's plan.

When we last saw her in Hawkeye, she'd gunned down The Kingpin and left New York City. Now, we know that she returns home and is looking to take Wilson Fisk's place as the Kingpin Queen of Crime.

This sneak peek at the TV-MA series also includes heaps of action and never-before-seen footage for Vincent D'Onofrio's iconic Daredevil villain. It doesn't look like he's out for revenge, but has the Big Apple's future Mayor - if recent rumours are to be believed - really turned himself around?

Last year, actress Alaqua Cox revealed how it felt to learn she'd be headlining her own spin-off series. "I found out in the middle of filming Hawkeye. I was like, 'What?!' Hawkeye was my first role, ever. I was like, 'Whoa, whoa, whoa!' I wish that they had told me after filming. I had barely figured out was going on. I was trying to get into the acting world."

"And then, in the middle of filming, I was like, 'Oh, my gosh!' My mind was blown. I texted my family immediately. They told me to keep it a secret, but I couldn’t do that because I had to tell my family. Of course, I never told Marvel," the actress continued. "But I was so excited. It was really a mix. I was overwhelmed, at the time. I was like, 'Oh, my gosh, my own show? Why me?' But now it’s here and I’m really happy to have this opportunity."

We can't share our full reaction to the three Echo episodes we've watched quite yet, but rest assured that this isn't an unnecessary spin-off and that Maya has all the makings of her next favourite MCU character.

You can watch this newly released featurette for the Disney+ series in the players below.

It's time for a queen. 👑



Experience all 5 episodes of Marvel Studios’ #Echo, streaming January 9 on @DisneyPlus and @Hulu.



Set your Disney+ profile to TV-MA to stream. pic.twitter.com/xhfxPyTp1G — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) December 29, 2023

The five-episode streaming event spotlights Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) as she is pursued by Wilson Fisk's (Vincent D'Onofrio) criminal empire. When the journey brings her home, she must confront her own family and legacy.

Echo also stars Chaske Spencer (Wild Indian, The English), Graham Greene (1883, Goliath), Tantoo Cardinal (Killers of the Flower Moon, Stumptown), Devery Jacobs (FX's Reservation Dogs, American Gods), Zahn McClarnon (Dark Winds, FX's Reservation Dogs), Cody Lightning (Hey, Viktor!, Four Sheets to the Wind) and Vincent D’Onofrio (Hawkeye, Godfather of Harlem).

The series is directed by Sydney Freeland (Navajo) and Catriona McKenzie (Gunaikurnai).

All five episodes of Echo will premiere on Disney+ and Hulu on January 10.