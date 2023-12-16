ECHO: Viewer Discretion Is Advised For This Brutally Violent New Trailer

Marvel Studios has dropped a new trailer for its first ever TV-MA rated series, Echo, and this latest look at the Hawkeye spin-off does not skimp on the bloody violence...

By MarkCassidy - Dec 16, 2023 11:12 PM EST
Marvel Studios has announced that all five episodes of Echo will now stream on Disney+ and Hulu a day early on January 09, 2024, and we also have an action-packed - and very violent - new teaser.

In this "viewer discretion advised" promo, Marvel really hammers home the fact that the Hawkeye spin-off will be its first TV-MA rated series, as Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) takes down some bad guys in various brutal ways, and the blood flows freely.

We also get another look at Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) wearing the scars from his last encounter with his "niece," and a quick glimpse of Daredevil (Charlie Cox) back in his red costume.

Check out the trailer at the link below.

Echo will also be the first project under a new banner known as Marvel Spotlight, which takes its name from an anthology comic book series that debuted back in 1971 and was the origin of beloved Marvel characters like Ghost Rider and Spider-Woman.

“Marvel Spotlight gives us a platform to bring more grounded, character-driven stories to the screen, and in the case of Echo, focusing on street-level stakes over larger MCU continuity," said Head of Streaming Brad Winderbaum. "Just like comics fans didn’t need to read Avengers or Fantastic Four to enjoy a Ghost Rider Spotlight comic, our audience doesn’t need to have seen other Marvel series to understand what’s happening in Maya’s story.”

"Marvel Studios presents Echo in which Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) struggles to reconnect with her Native American roots while balancing aspirations tied to a life of crime as successor to the brutal legacy of Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) aka Kingpin," reads the most recent synopsis. "In the first episode, we are introduced to Maya Lopez and her struggles."

In addition to Cox, D'Onofrio and Cox (Charlie), the show will also star Chaske Spencer as Henry, Tantoo Cardinal as Chula, Graham Greene as Skully, Cody Lightning as Cousin Biscuits, Devery Jacobs as Bonnie, and Zahn McClarnon as William Lopez.

The origin story of Echo revisits Maya Lopez (Cox), whose ruthless behaviour in New York City catches up with her in her hometown. She must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward.

GhostDog - 12/16/2023, 11:04 PM
They may be cookin with this. That got me hype.
SonOfAGif - 12/16/2023, 11:18 PM
@GhostDog - I feel like Marvel Studios thrives when they change tones. We as fans are tired of the comedy and zero stakes CGI warfare. We want some grounded stories with more hand to hand combat and street level heroes.
thedrudo - 12/16/2023, 11:12 PM
I’m hyped. Said this before but I rewatched Hawkeye a few weeks ago and it got me so excited for this. Hoping for good things.
Vigor - 12/16/2023, 11:12 PM
I like how everyone not interested in this before is like, "oh yeah violence. Lets check this out"
Simple creatures



But yeah January is looking nice
DocSpock - 12/16/2023, 11:16 PM
@Vigor -

Smells like teen spirit.
DocSpock - 12/16/2023, 11:14 PM

I liked Hawkeye a lot. I loved her in Hawkeye. The promos look brutally great. And Ms. Cox is giving me scary disturbing chub.

BRING IT ON!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Gmoney84 - 12/16/2023, 11:14 PM
This looks like what it should look like. I’m very pumped for this.
bobevanz - 12/16/2023, 11:16 PM
All Marvel needed was graphic violence to fix their problems, easy peasy right? Lol
StSteven - 12/16/2023, 11:18 PM
Seems like they're really leaning into the violence and brutality of this. Kinda reads to me like "Hey all you folks who were fans of the Netflix Marvel shows! Hey look, we can do it too! You like the tone and brutality of the DD show? We got that for ya right here. Come check this out. And if you like this, you're going to LOVE what we're cooking up for "DD:BA"!".

Which I'm totally down with. I think that Marvel's smart enough to realize that that Netflix Marvel shows' audience is hungry for more of that (and there's a sizable number of them), so why not give it to them? Either way, I say "Giddy up!"
Waifuslayer - 12/16/2023, 11:19 PM
That was tame as hell and the fight choreography looks horrible. Pass.
OmegaDaGrodd - 12/16/2023, 11:21 PM
15 years in and they still have different arrows in quiver. Utterly ridiculous in the best way possible
ModHaterSLADE - 12/16/2023, 11:22 PM
Looks promising. Gives me Daredevil meets Banshee vibes.
comicfan100 - 12/16/2023, 11:23 PM
That looks dope! I hope her powers don't take too much away from the gritty grounded tone they got here.

