ECHO: Viewer Discretion Is Advised For This Brutally Violent New Trailer

Marvel Studios has announced that all five episodes of Echo will now stream on Disney+ and Hulu a day early on January 09, 2024, and we also have an action-packed - and very violent - new teaser.

In this "viewer discretion advised" promo, Marvel really hammers home the fact that the Hawkeye spin-off will be its first TV-MA rated series, as Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) takes down some bad guys in various brutal ways, and the blood flows freely.

We also get another look at Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) wearing the scars from his last encounter with his "niece," and a quick glimpse of Daredevil (Charlie Cox) back in his red costume.

Check out the trailer at the link below.

Get ready for one killer drop.



All 5 episodes of Marvel Studios’ #Echo arrive January 9 at 6PM PT, exclusively on @DisneyPlus and @Hulu.



Set your Disney+ profile to TV-MA to stream. pic.twitter.com/gRtffMzEDT — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 17, 2023

Echo will also be the first project under a new banner known as Marvel Spotlight, which takes its name from an anthology comic book series that debuted back in 1971 and was the origin of beloved Marvel characters like Ghost Rider and Spider-Woman.

“Marvel Spotlight gives us a platform to bring more grounded, character-driven stories to the screen, and in the case of Echo, focusing on street-level stakes over larger MCU continuity," said Head of Streaming Brad Winderbaum. "Just like comics fans didn’t need to read Avengers or Fantastic Four to enjoy a Ghost Rider Spotlight comic, our audience doesn’t need to have seen other Marvel series to understand what’s happening in Maya’s story.”

"Marvel Studios presents Echo in which Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) struggles to reconnect with her Native American roots while balancing aspirations tied to a life of crime as successor to the brutal legacy of Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) aka Kingpin," reads the most recent synopsis. "In the first episode, we are introduced to Maya Lopez and her struggles."

In addition to Cox, D'Onofrio and Cox (Charlie), the show will also star Chaske Spencer as Henry, Tantoo Cardinal as Chula, Graham Greene as Skully, Cody Lightning as Cousin Biscuits, Devery Jacobs as Bonnie, and Zahn McClarnon as William Lopez.

The origin story of Echo revisits Maya Lopez (Cox), whose ruthless behaviour in New York City catches up with her in her hometown. She must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward.