New ECHO "Kingpin Returns" Teaser Confirms That The Events Of Netflix's DAREDEVIL Are Canon

New ECHO &quot;Kingpin Returns&quot; Teaser Confirms That The Events Of Netflix's DAREDEVIL Are Canon New ECHO &quot;Kingpin Returns&quot; Teaser Confirms That The Events Of Netflix's DAREDEVIL Are Canon

Marvel Studios has released another new teaser promo for Echo, and it would appear to leave little doubt that the events of Netflix's Daredevil series are indeed canon...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jan 04, 2024 02:01 PM EST
Filed Under: Echo

Marvel Studios has shared a new teaser for Echo, and it would appear to confirm once and for all that the events of Netflix's Daredevil series (along with the other "DefenderVerse" shows, presumably) will indeed be canon in the MCU.

The "Kingpin Returns" promo includes footage and dialogue from the first season of Daredevil, as black-and-white flashbacks revisit the harrowing origin of Wilson Fisk.

We see the young Kingpin-to-be just after he killed his abusive father with a hammer, along with some shots of the Man Without Fear as he pledges to take down the mob boss. We also get a new glimpse of Daredevil in action right at the end.

Echo EP Brad Winderbaum recently suggested that the Netflix shows would be canon on "the Sacred Timeline," but this appears to be a clear indication that Marvel Studios will be doing more than simply cherry-picking certain plotlines and characters to utilize in the Disney+ projects.

Check out the promo in the player below.

Echo will be the first project under a new banner known as Marvel Spotlight, which takes its name from an anthology comic book series that debuted back in 1971 and was the origin of beloved Marvel characters like Ghost Rider and Spider-Woman.

“Marvel Spotlight gives us a platform to bring more grounded, character-driven stories to the screen, and in the case of Echo, focusing on street-level stakes over larger MCU continuity," said Head of Streaming Brad Winderbaum. "Just like comics fans didn’t need to read Avengers or Fantastic Four to enjoy a Ghost Rider Spotlight comic, our audience doesn’t need to have seen other Marvel series to understand what’s happening in Maya’s story.”

"Marvel Studios presents Echo in which Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) struggles to reconnect with her Native American roots while balancing aspirations tied to a life of crime as successor to the brutal legacy of Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) aka Kingpin," reads the most recent synopsis. "In the first episode, we are introduced to Maya Lopez and her struggles."

In addition to Cox, D'Onofrio and Cox (Charlie), the show will also star Chaske Spencer as Henry, Tantoo Cardinal as Chula, Graham Greene as Skully, Cody Lightning as Cousin Biscuits, Devery Jacobs as Bonnie, and Zahn McClarnon as William Lopez.

The origin story of Echo revisits Maya Lopez (Cox), whose ruthless behaviour in New York City catches up with her in her hometown. She must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward.

All five episodes of Echo will be available to stream on Disney+ from January 9.

ECHO This Is Choctaw Featurette Spotlights Maya Lopez's Native American Heritage
Related:

ECHO "This Is Choctaw" Featurette Spotlights Maya Lopez's Native American Heritage
Is Marvel Studios Setting Up The Kingpin To Be The Thanos Of The Street-Level MCU?
Recommended For You:

Is Marvel Studios Setting Up The Kingpin To Be The Thanos Of The Street-Level MCU?
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

1 2
ObserverIO - 1/4/2024, 2:02 PM
So Iron Fist is canon?
GhostDog - 1/4/2024, 2:04 PM
@ObserverIO -

Superspecialawesomeguy - 1/4/2024, 2:07 PM
@ObserverIO -
harryba11zack - 1/4/2024, 2:07 PM
@ObserverIO -
mountainman - 1/4/2024, 2:07 PM
@ObserverIO - And the Defenders and JJ S3? Ugh. Can we just pick and choose which shows are canon?
mastakilla39 - 1/4/2024, 2:19 PM
@ObserverIO - Everything is canon in the multi-verse. So even if they recast every other character with new actors you can say all prior netflix events happened. Disney will be saying, "It won't be weird if Foggy Nelson is suddenly a black woman, and if you think there is then the problem is you."
UncleHarm1 - 1/4/2024, 2:23 PM
@mastakilla39 - The problem is definitely you lol
ClintThaHamster - 1/4/2024, 2:32 PM
@mastakilla39 - Man, you are OBSESSED with race, huh?
mastakilla39 - 1/4/2024, 2:48 PM
@ClintThaHamster - Nah, I'm for race swap and wanted a Black superman. My problem is with continuity. I prefer for all the actors (if possible) to come back if your continuing from a legacy show especially if they are still alive in reality. Its going to destroy the chemistry built between previous actors and feel artificial if you race/gender/actor swap.

Superman Returns had this issue when they tried to be a legacy reboot of Superman 3 & 4. Different actors = different chemistry. No 1 felt like they got the same or equivalent chemistry/performance of Christopher Reeve or Margot Kidder with all new actors. All reference of previous events will feel artificial and unearned IMO.
comicfan100 - 1/4/2024, 2:50 PM
@mastakilla39 - This is a non issue because Foggy isn't a black woman
narrow290 - 1/4/2024, 2:59 PM
@GhostDog - Whatever happened to The Doctor? Dude loved the Iron Fist series. I miss his comments
ClintThaHamster - 1/4/2024, 2:59 PM
@mastakilla39 - None of the recast actors in Superman Returns were of a different race or gender than the originals, though. Just seems weird to jump to "Black Woman" when you could have said "Alexander Skarsgard" or something.
comicfan100 - 1/4/2024, 2:59 PM
@ObserverIO - To be fair, Finn Jones wasn't the problem.
GodHercules20 - 1/4/2024, 3:04 PM
@ObserverIO - They're going to reboot after Secret Wars so not a problem.
WhatIfRickJames - 1/4/2024, 2:02 PM
Ballsy move...
Nightwing1015 - 1/4/2024, 2:06 PM
Couple people preaching the opposite around here for the last few years are not gonna be happy 😂
Doomsday8888 - 1/4/2024, 2:08 PM
Putting the Netflix DD in the MCU continuity should be a no-brainer, can't believe we live in a world where we actually have to be grateful for that to happen, as if even 1 single ass episode of any of their D+ tv shows was better than what Netflix did with Daredevil, lel.
mastakilla39 - 1/4/2024, 2:34 PM
@Doomsday8888 - But they could [frick] it up and ruin the legacy of Netflix DD. Its just like how the D+ Star Wars TV shows are making the films and their characters worst.

The D+ DD should just be like Matt Reeve's Batman with a new continuity and older DD....who is now dating She-Hulk.
JustAWaffle - 1/4/2024, 2:40 PM
@Doomsday8888 - Absolutely. It fits nicely and there’s room to remember or forget many elements of the Defenders of Netflix.

They reference the MCU events in the shows, but some of the stories, like Luke Cage and Ironfist were so inconsequential that they could just be overlooked and replaced if necessary.
Apophis71 - 1/4/2024, 3:03 PM
@JustAWaffle - Will likely still go the loose canon route where some events (dragon under NYC) didn't happen but a lot remains the exact same. For instance in the Sacred Timeline maybe Cottonmouth didn't die as him leaving for an extended period wouldn't alter much realy but all the story of that character up till that point could be identical. In the main they simply won't reference the past unless relevant to do so and recasting where needed shouldn't be too huge of an issue I feel as long as they are the same character and not a 'variant'.
HashTagSwagg - 1/4/2024, 2:08 PM
They should have thrown footage of Thanos in that trailer, it did wonders for the Marvels.
GhostDog - 1/4/2024, 2:08 PM
Daredevil is Canon


"Defenders, Iron Fist, JJ seasons 2 and 3, and all the DD season 2 Hand stuff are canon"
bobevanz - 1/4/2024, 2:12 PM
@GhostDog - my thoughts exactly lol
GhostDog - 1/4/2024, 2:14 PM
@bobevanz - Netflix Marvel stuff at its best is still AMAZING content, but at its worst...it got pretty DAMN BAD.

A lot of Defenders is borderline UNWATCHABLE and Iron Fist is a crime.
AnthonyVonGeek - 1/4/2024, 2:10 PM
I wish they’d make their mind up. One minute the Netflix shows are canon then they’re not canon now they are canon again. This is toxic like Ross and Rachel….
HashTagSwagg - 1/4/2024, 2:12 PM
@AnthonyVonGeek - Their minds were made up, until they realised the quality of their content wasn't as high bar as they thought it was.
ClintThaHamster - 1/4/2024, 2:33 PM
@AnthonyVonGeek - Did I miss Marvel confirming that they're not canon? I thought it was always an open question.
Apophis71 - 1/4/2024, 3:07 PM
@ClintThaHamster - In terms of official think Feige was fairly clear in his non answers that nothing was off the board including crossovers from the netflix shows and AoS even if drifted from canon as ways to still make large parts of them loose canon and why confirm what you don't need to confirm.
bobevanz - 1/4/2024, 2:11 PM
Netflix shows bring me back to simpler times, when "Visionary" aka doc would get so mad over defending that trash Iron Fist show. Good times
TruePunishment - 1/4/2024, 2:11 PM
Man, when Luke Cage meets Blade, things are going to be real awkward.
OmegaDaGrodd - 1/4/2024, 2:11 PM
But guys, the Darkhold looks different

MadThanos - 1/4/2024, 2:21 PM
@OmegaDaGrodd -


🤣🤣🤣
HammerLegFoot - 1/4/2024, 2:11 PM
I wonder are they literally just picking certain events and not everything. Like how The Suicide Squad wasn't an exact sequel to suicide squad
GhostDog - 1/4/2024, 2:15 PM
@HammerLegFoot - Best case scenario they do that here too.
dracula - 1/4/2024, 2:14 PM
@FireandBlood - the defenders were low stakes enough to make fit

Agents of Shield is really difficult to make fit
dracula - 1/4/2024, 2:13 PM
Reboot Iron Fist
HashTagSwagg - 1/4/2024, 2:19 PM
@dracula - You got a problem with an hobo Iron Fist who can't throw a convincing punch and lost a fight to a single security guard?
FireandBlood - 1/4/2024, 2:17 PM
Next Venom gonna be canon too 🥴
ClintThaHamster - 1/4/2024, 2:38 PM
@FireandBlood - He already is.
FireandBlood - 1/4/2024, 2:43 PM
@ClintThaHamster -

1 2

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder