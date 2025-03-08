EMMA FROST: THE WHITE QUEEN Comic Book Series Will Revisit The Mutant's Villainous Stint In The Hellfire Club

A glittering new chapter in the ever-captivating history of Emma Frost begins this June in Emma Frost: The White Queen, a five-issue limited series by award-winning writer Amy Chu (Poison Ivy: Cycle of Life and Death) and acclaimed artist Andrea Di Vito (Deadpool).

Set when the X-Men's iconic diamond diva was still the cold-hearted White Queen of the Hellfire Club, Emma Frost: The White Queen spotlights Emma at the height of her supervillain notoriety, doing whatever it takes to secure her throne within the infamous Inner Circle.

Reflecting all facets of Emma, this saga promises to remind readers how dangerous the ' most fabulous telepath once was while showcasing what truly makes her mutant royalty as she uses her powerful position to shield mutantkind's future.

Here's the official description for the series that will take us back to the darkest days of the Hellfire Club:

Before she became a mainstay of the heroic X-Men, Emma Frost had another role: White Queen of the Hellfire Club! As she grapples for power with the rest of the Inner Circle, witness Emma’s ruthless ascent to the top! And when she discovers there is a mole within the Hellfire Club leaking secrets to their sworn enemies, the X-Men, Emma will stop at nothing to uncover the truth! Take a deep dive into Emma’s past, learn shocking secrets and be prepared to bow down to the White Queen!

Teasing what fans can expect from Emma Frost: The White Queen, Chu said, "If there's one character I've always wanted to write after Poison Ivy: Cycle of Life and Death, it's Emma Frost, especially bad Emma Frost. This is going to be a whole new Emma-focused story set in the classic days before she joins the X-Men."

"We're going around the world to expose the inner workings of the Hellfire Club in a way you've never seen before and introducing some new baddies. I can't believe Marvel is letting me do this, it's so exciting!" she concluded.

"I can't think of a character more deserving of her own series than Emma Frost," Di Vito added. "Her complexity alone is fuel for infinite stories, and this is about the White Queen in her raw form, set during the time where she took her first steps towards true power. It's a privilege to illustrate these events, it doesn't get any more Emma than this!"

Check out David Nakayama's cover below and stay tuned for more on Emma Frost: The White Queen as we have it.

EMMA FROST: THE WHITE QUEEN #1 (OF 5)

Written by AMY CHU

Art by ANDREA DI VITO

Cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

On Sale 6/18