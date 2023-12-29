HAWKEYE Star Jeremy Renner Reveals Upcoming Acting Return Following His Life-Threatening Injury In January

Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner proved himself a real hero at the start of 2023 when he saved his nephew in a slow plow accident that very nearly ended up costing the actor his life.

Initially, it was unclear how well Renner would recover from his life-threatening injuries, but he appears to be every bit as tough as the Avenger he plays in the MCU. Following a lengthy stint in hospital, he's kept fans updated on his progress on social media and even said back in June that he's keen to suit up as Clint Barton again.

A year on from that accident, Renner is finally ready to return to acting. The Avengers: Endgame star took to Instagram to share a post from his Mayor of Kingstown co-star Emma Laird which confirmed they'll be on set together next week.

Renner captioned the image with, "It's happening."

During an interview with Diane Sawyer in March, it was revealed by the host that Renner suffered, "eight ribs broken in 14 places. Right knee, right ankle broken...left ankle broken. Right shoulder broken. Face, eye socket, jaw broken. Lung collapsed."

We're pleased to see such a positive update from Renner and this all but guarantees he'll be part of the next Avengers movies. We'd hoped Hawkeye might get a second season, but it appears the plan now is for Kate Bishop is to join the Young Avengers.

Clint Barton coming out of retirement near the end of the Multiverse Saga is surely an inevitability, anyway, especially if it's true that the original six Avengers will reunite in some form.

We most recently saw Hawkeye in What If...? season 2 episode, "What If... Happy Hogan Saved Christmas?" Renner only briefly voiced the archer there, though it's not outside the realm of possibility he recorded his lines during production for season 1 before his accident took place.

Stay tuned for updates as we have them.

The riots were just the beginning. #MayorOfKingstown season two premieres Jan. 15. Catch up now only on @paramountplus. #ParamountPlus pic.twitter.com/OeDTWMV6fC — Mayor of Kingstown (@kingstown) November 1, 2022