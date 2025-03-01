IRONHEART Leaked Concept Art May Reveal The Show's True Villain...And It's NOT Mephisto

IRONHEART Leaked Concept Art May Reveal The Show's True Villain...And It's NOT Mephisto

Rumours have been swirling for at least a few years now that Ironheart's big bad will be Mephisto, but some concept art from the upcoming Disney+ series paints a very different picture. Check it out...

By JoshWilding - Mar 01, 2025
Concept art allegedly from Ironheart first did the rounds on social media in late 2022. The supposed leak contained three different designs for Borat star Sacha Baron Cohen's take on Mephisto, all of which were very punk rock-inspired. 

While Cohen's villain is expected to be the one pulling The Hood's strings in Ironheart, there have been rumblings about him also factoring into Thunderbolts* (perhaps as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine's ally), Spider-Man 4, and even Avengers: Doomsday

The only thing is, Cohen may not be playing Mephisto after all. 

Making him the source of The Hood's powers seemed an easy way to finally bring a character into the MCU that fans once hoped would be a huge part of WandaVision. From there, the door would be open to Ghost Rider's introduction and so forth, and the Mephisto ball is one we've all run away with over the past few years. 

Earlier today, artist Mushk Rizvi uploaded concept art for several past and upcoming MCU projects to her website...including Avengers: Doomsday. However, in a gallery of work from other MCU projects she's worked on, there's a character file labelled "Human Dormammu." 

Only a handful of those designs were shared on social media before Rizvi took down here entire site. However, they're each wildly different and give the Doctor Strange villain a human form. We've been unable to verify whether this artwork is definitely for Ironheart, though it seems likely when you consider the fact that, in the comics, Dormammu is the source of The Hood's powers, not Mephisto. 

Whether Cohen will play him remains to be seen, but the return of Mephisto is an exciting prospect and one that suggests Ironheart will indeed focus on magic versus science rather than giving the devil his due. 

Set after the events of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Marvel Television’s Ironheart pits technology against magic when Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) - a young, genius inventor determined to make her mark on the world - returns to her hometown of Chicago.

Her unique take on building iron suits is brilliant, but in pursuit of her ambitions, she finds herself wrapped up with the mysterious yet charming Parker Robbins aka "The Hood" (Anthony Ramos).

The series also stars Lyric Ross, Alden Ehrenreich, Regan Aliyah, Manny Montana, Matthew Elam and Anji White. Chinaka Hodge is head writer and executive producer; episodes are directed by Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes.

Ironheart premieres on Disney+ on June 24, 2025. 

BrainySleep
BrainySleep - 3/1/2025, 3:09 PM
Surely Mephisto is coming in any case. He was name-dropped in Agatha.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 3/1/2025, 3:10 PM
Christ, don't give us another Strange movie where we have to endure another annoying kid side kick plot.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 3/1/2025, 3:16 PM
"but the return of Mephisto is an exciting prospect"


Return from where? He's never appeared in the MCU.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/1/2025, 3:20 PM
@McMurdo -

I'm not saying it makes sense, but I think Josh is referring to Mephisto being mentioned in Agatha All Along.

But yeah, he hasn't appeared onscreen in the MCU. At least as far as we know.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 3/1/2025, 3:24 PM
@McMurdo - Yo!!! Check your facts and confirm them buddy.
User Comment Image
marvel72
marvel72 - 3/1/2025, 3:16 PM
Not watching this show anyway.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/1/2025, 3:21 PM
@marvel72 -

No money from me.
xfan320
xfan320 - 3/1/2025, 3:18 PM
I don't think Dormammu would wear that color palette.

Definitely Mephisto.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/1/2025, 3:23 PM
Maybe "human Dormammu" is being used to hide that he is Mephisto.
dracula
dracula - 3/1/2025, 3:26 PM
That armor in the background is a big improvement over the wakanda forever design

Although gives me superman and lois, Steel vibes
LeBronStan
LeBronStan - 3/1/2025, 3:28 PM
Anyone remember that rumor years ago that Mephisto was the one who bought Stark tower?

