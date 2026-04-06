Crew Members Walk Off Set Of Jonathan Majors' Daily Wire Action Movie After LOKI Star Fell Through Window

Jonathan Majors was supposed to be the Multiverse Saga's Thanos, but his MCU appearances were ultimately limited to Loki and Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. The actor's career was derailed by accusations of domestic assault, ending his Oscar hopes for Magazine Dreams.

After Marvel Studios abandoned plans for Majors to play Kang the Conqueror, the spotlight shifted to Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom. As a result, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty was retitled Avengers: Doomsday.

As for Majors, he's been shooting a new movie for The Daily Wire and Bonfire Legend. The former is an American right-wing media company founded in 2015 by political commentator Ben Shapiro and film director Jeremy Boreing. They previously worked with Gina Carano after Disney dropped her from The Mandalorian. Bonfire Legend is behind titles like The Pendragon Cycle and Frontier Crucible.

Details on the project have been kept under wraps, though it's said to be an "anthology sequel" to 2020's Run Hide Fight, titled Run Hide Fight Infidels (previously, we heard that it's in the same vein as Red Dawn).

Recently, Deadline revealed that several crew members walked off the South Carolina set due to safety concerns. IATSE (International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees) later called for a strike against the production due to a series of labour issues. When the trade reached out to producers to ask about the allegations, the response was that they "don't negotiate with communists."

One of the biggest issues was an accident on set involving Majors and co-star JC Kilcoyne, who accidentally fell out of a window while shooting a scene. Here's a video of the incident:

The incident was captured on video obtained by Deadline.



Multiple sources confirm to Deadline that the accident occurred after the window was replaced with an unsecured sheet of tempered glass to be purposefully shattered in a later stunt that did not involve any actors.



Since… pic.twitter.com/3MfjxxvPlH — Deadline (@DEADLINE) April 3, 2026

"Multiple sources confirm to Deadline that the accident occurred after the window was replaced with an unsecured sheet of tempered glass to be purposefully shattered in a later stunt that did not involve any actors," writes the trade. "Since the tempered glass was only sitting loosely in the window, both the actors and the sheet of glass fell about six feet to the ground."

Kilcoyne needed stitches after the incident, though his reps have said he didn't feel unsafe and was well taken care of by the production.

Other alleged incidents on set included props falling onto crew members, a lack of meetings to discuss the use of prop firearms (airsoft guns are being used, but those are still important) or complex stunts, and the absence of a unit production manager. One ultimately unused location was reportedly infested with black mould and potentially constructed with asbestos.

This and various other grumbles led to crew members calling a strike, though filming is thought to be continuing despite the picket line. Bonfire Legend's Dallas Sonnier has said he and the team are "too busy being bad asses, blowing sh*t up, flying helicopters, and killing movie terrorists to concern ourselves with four assholes with signs on the sidewalk and their illegitimate 'strike.'"

Stay tuned for updates as we have them.