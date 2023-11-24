LOKI Season 2 Director Reveals The Finale's Alternate Ending And What It Meant For The God Of Mischief
LOKI Star Tom Hiddleston Explains Meaning Behind The God Of Mischief's Last Line In Season 2 Finale - SPOILERS
LOKI Star Tom Hiddleston Explains Meaning Behind The God Of Mischief's Last Line In Season 2 Finale - SPOILERS
worcestershire - 11/24/2023, 4:34 PM
This would’ve been cool from visuals perspective only. The one we got is good.
RolandD - 11/24/2023, 4:58 PM
@worcestershire - Agreed. Flashier but what we got in the show seemed more like Loki.
ModHaterSLADE - 11/24/2023, 4:34 PM
I mean this show gave me X-Files meets Twin Peaks vibes, it grew on me. I wouldn't mind a TVA focused project in the future.
garu - 11/24/2023, 4:43 PM
The only marvel project from Phases 4-5 with concept art that doesn't leave me mourning what could have been.



Excellent show.
Ha1frican - 11/24/2023, 5:10 PM
I prefer what we got. It feels more Loki to go with the black and green
bkmeijer1 - 11/24/2023, 6:08 PM
@Ha1frican - hadn't thought of that. Guess they could've just changed the colors in the concept art, although purple also feels like a Loki colour (because it's royal).

Think the more triangular shapes are what doesn't fit. Looks way less mythological than what we got (Yggdrasil)
MyCoolYoung - 11/24/2023, 9:20 PM
@bkmeijer1 - I think the change from that purple and green to black and green signified a changing of the guard. In what if that's the color we see with the watcher and that was Kang's multiverse
bkmeijer1 - 11/24/2023, 6:05 PM
Kinda makes me think of Uata abd the dominion we saw him in. Think that could've worked too, considering all Loki is doing now is seeing (and keeping alive) every branch of the multiverse.

