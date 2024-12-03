LOKI Star Jack Veal Reveals He's Homeless After Allegedly Suffering Physical And Emotional Abuse At Home

Jack Veal played Kid Loki in Loki season 1, quickly becoming a firm fan favourite and even the recipient of his own Funko Pop figure. The 17-year-old actor counts a handful of other acting credits to his name beyond the MCU, including Tin Star, The End of the F***ing World, and Come Away.

He hasn't appeared on screen since 2022 but has remained active on social media. Today, Veal shared a video claiming he's sleeping rough after becoming homeless; alleging physical and emotional abuse at home, the actor also shares his struggles with mental health and asks people not for money, but to help spread the word about his situation.

"Hi, I'm a famous actor, I'm 17, and I'm homeless," he says in the video below. "You may know me from Loki, End of the F***ing World, or various other movies where I played important roles. I haven't mentioned much about what's been going on in my life. I think it's time to reveal the truth."

"Without delving too much into the details, I was abused at home. There was physical violence, emotional abuse, etcetera. I didn't have a very good upbringing. I struggle with mental health and have autism, ADHD, and been screened for bipolar and psychosis. I can't stay at my grandparents because my grandad is terminally unwell. I have nowhere else to go and I need help."

"Social services refuses to help me despite what I have told them. I am desperate," Veal continues. "I have been sleeping on the streets and am currently sleeping in a trailer that has smashed in windows, is unsafe, and is two hours away from work...I am on my knees begging for you guys to share this...spread the message of how the government is treating kids."

He then takes his followers on a tour around the vehicle where he's sleeping rough, and it's clearly not a good situation the Kid Loki actor has found himself in.

With any luck, Veal will find the help he needs and somewhere safer and warmer to stay before Christmas rolls around. His parents haven't issued a response (at least not as far as we're aware) and it's unclear why social services were seemingly unwilling to assist the minor.

In 2021, we spoke to the actor over email about his role in Loki and asked what playing the character meant to him. "I am genuinely so grateful for what has come with this role," he said. "I love acting and hope to continue it. This role has given me so much and opened many doors of opportunity for me. It is overwhelming and I thank everyone that has supported me."

"To have things like my own poster and Funko pop is unimaginable and it means everything," Veal added. "My uncle was an actor and I am proud to follow in his footsteps and thank my Grandparents and Parents for bringing me into this industry."

You can watch Veal's TikTok post in the player below.