SHAZAM! Star Meagan Good Defends Her Relationship With Fired MCU Actor Jonathan Majors

Much has been said about Shazam! star Meagan Good's relationship with Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania's Jonathan Majors, but the actress has finally broken her silence on her support for the actor.

By JoshWilding - Jul 11, 2024 06:07 AM EST
Loki and Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania star Jonathan Majors allegedly assaulted his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, during a March 2023 domestic dispute. 

She claimed that she'd seen a text message from another woman on his phone, prompting the former MCU actor to assault her as he attempted to retrieve the device. Majors was later found guilty and is now attempting to return to acting, despite a New York Times story which saw two other women allege that the actor had physically and emotionally abused them.

Since their romance was first made public last May, Shazam! and Shazam! Fury of the Gods star Meagan Good has remained by Majors' side and publicly supported him. 

Talking to People, the actress broke her silence on a relationship which has been a big talking point in the tabloids over the past year or so. 

"We met at an event and it was just instant chemistry," she said. "I wasn't really in that mind frame. Then we re-met again about four months later, and I was like, 'Oh f***, this is going to happen.' And it did."

"Someone saw us somewhere going to a movie and then kind of reported it, and it was like, 'Should we shut it down or not?' And I was like, 'No, because people have a perception of you that's not true. A perception of who you date that's not true,'" Good explained. "'So if this is what it is then at some point they're going to find out.'"

The actress went on to say, "[Majors] actually tried to encourage me not to be with him. He wanted to protect me. I was like, 'My love, first of all, you’re dealing with a Black Leo.' And also, I grew up in this industry. The things that I’ve been through gave me the bandwidth to love other people, regardless. So when we got together it was like, this is going to be a lot, but you got the right one."

As for how it's felt to see Majors face such scrutiny in the press, including being found guilty on two counts of assault and harassment (which led to him being sentenced to a year-long domestic violence intervention program), the Shazam! star admitted, "It is tough to watch."

"We come outside when we need to but we’ve really existed inside this bubble and it’s been wonderful. It’s crazy because even with everything that’s been going on, this is the happiest I’ve been in a long time."

There are no plans for the Shazam! franchise to continue under DC Studios' watch - at least not as far as we're aware - and Marvel Studios dropped Majors as Kang last year. The role is expected to be recast with the character likely taking a backseat in the remainder of the Multiverse Saga.

