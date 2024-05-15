Collector's Editions Of THE FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER, MOON KNIGHT On 4K UHD And Blu-Ray Coming Next Month
Collector's Editions Of THE FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER, MOON KNIGHT On 4K UHD And Blu-Ray Coming Next Month
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 5/15/2024, 12:18 PM
To think some even tried to defend shit like Inhumans or Iron Fist...crazy.
Origame
Origame - 5/15/2024, 12:20 PM
Yet it's still better than most of the disney+ shows.

Also, I find the 8th point ironic here considering echo gave her a completely different costume for the end of the last episode and wandavision, moon knight, and she hulk barely used their costumes.
Mugens
Mugens - 5/15/2024, 12:21 PM
Yeah The Inhumans was bad. Ironfist was hit and miss but the character did show a lot more potential when paired with Luke Cage.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 5/15/2024, 12:27 PM
Blunders on blunders
Skestra
Skestra - 5/15/2024, 12:28 PM
For all the grief I give Josh on his articles and lists, every once in a while, he manages to post a pretty decent one.

Good article / opinion piece Josh.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/15/2024, 12:30 PM
Oh Joshy , should have know this list was coming with them bringing back “Marvel Television” but oh well…

Anyway , Iron Fist was never great but imo it did improve as it went along (S2>S1) as did the character of Danny himself for the most part imo with LC S2 being his peak.

User Comment Image

Given that this version of Danny started out in such an immature place and was pretty much a damaged kid in a man’s body , it didn’t make sense to give him the suit since he had a long way to develop & grow..

It’s not a story choice some liked it but it’s the one they made and as it was , made sense given that iteration of the character since he had his own issues to sort through.

Anyway , I highly doubt it but I do hope Finn Jones is given another shot in the future since it was apparent that he was never the issue and could do well under the right hand.
SirDuckAlot
SirDuckAlot - 5/15/2024, 12:31 PM
They're still having blunders just with a bigger budget.
RolandD
RolandD - 5/15/2024, 12:38 PM
Some of these complaints are desperate. Matt had a comic accurate costume for the first 11 episodes although I was excited for him to get more of a super suit and I am glad that he returned to it after using the black suit in all of season 3.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 5/15/2024, 12:41 PM
Inhumans was so bad we'll probably won't have an Inhumans project any time soon. To think there was a time where Marvel was ignoring the X-Men on purpose to not promote the Fox movies while trying to make Inhumans a bigger thing.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/15/2024, 12:44 PM
@Urubrodi - which sucks because the Inhumans are a great cast of characters that could a cool GOT or Dune-esque series.

The show was a dud imo but I hope we do see them sooner then later , especially with the FF being introduced soon.

User Comment Image
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 5/15/2024, 1:14 PM
@Urubrodi
Yeah, imagine that.

IMAGINE hikacking your A-Listers just to push your Z-Listers only because MS don't have the rights of the X-Men.

F*ck Marvel and especially Alonso.
Mrtoke
Mrtoke - 5/15/2024, 12:53 PM
number of episodes is never a problem. just do better at telling your story.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/15/2024, 12:58 PM
I don’t see how Coulson’s resurrection was convoluted but to each their own (it’s explained pretty clearly by the end of S1).

Also , Did you just say Netflix/MCU Foggy was a bad version of the character?.

I admit he took some time to grow on me but I liked him overall , especially as he went seperate from Matt and became a more confident person & lawyer which we saw potential of early on.

?si=anNwLH5RuT48vp2L
DocSpock
DocSpock - 5/15/2024, 12:59 PM

Inhumans was so bad it almost ripped a hole in the fabric of reality.

And it made my buddy Gusto cry.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 5/15/2024, 1:18 PM
Inhumans was a disaster but honestly deserved to crash and burn the way it did if anything just for the way in the show was being used to try and shit on the X-Men.
MrDandy
MrDandy - 5/15/2024, 1:26 PM
Marvel television was extremely hit or miss but so is Disney+ (even more so imo). Marvel Television has some big blunders but still gave us Daredevil S1-3, Jessica Jones S1, Agents of Shield S2-5, Agent Carter S1, Legion, and more. I’d say the best of Marvel Television is still better than Disney+ offerings.
TheMetaMan
TheMetaMan - 5/15/2024, 1:28 PM
Coulson’s resurrection was the reason I never watched AOS because it contradicted his death in AA. How they thought it was a smart or good move is beyond me and the fact that it was seemingly ignored in the movies made it all the more convoluted and silly.

