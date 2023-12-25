MOON KNIGHT Concept Art Reveals Some Wildly Different Take On New MCU Superhero Scarlet Scarab

There's still no official word on whether Marvel Studios is moving forward with Moon Knight season 2, a shame considering we got that big Jake Lockley cliffhanger and the introduction of a superhero newly created for the MCU: Scarlet Scarab in the finale.

Now, in some newly surfaced concept art from the Disney+ series, we see many of the alternate costumes almost donned by May Calamawy's Layla El-Faouly.

The Egyptian influences are clear to see and some are even mummy-inspired; while Marvel Studios delivered an awesome final design, it's hard not to wish we'd seen some of these in live-action. We expect Scarlet Scarab to return at some point, anyway, and her look may have evolved by then.

Earlier this year, Marvel Comics announced plans to bring Scarlet Scarab into the Marvel Universe. You can read more about that here.

"Being a superhero feels like you're truly stepping into yourself and allowing yourself to shine as you are," Calamawy said last year. "I know not everyone is going to look at Layla and go, I relate to that woman, but I hope she becomes a testament of being true to yourself because that's going to always be every single person's superpower."

"There has been nothing yet that I know of what could happen with Scarlet Scarab," she later said of her MCU future. "But I love Dr. Strange, that would be cool. Blade would be cool because I've worked with Mahershala Ali and I think he's so wonderful. And then, I love all the women. I love Agatha."

"I feel like in the beginning, I used to love anyone that was kind of a villain like Nebula. I found them so complex. But honestly, it really depends on the story. I kind of want to be with all of them."

Check out this new concept art in the X posts below.

Moon Knight follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.

The series stars Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke and May Calamawy. Mohamed Diab and the team of Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead directed the episodes (those George Clooney rumours were incorrect). Jeremy Slater is the head writer, and Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Mohamed Diab, Jeremy Slater and Oscar Isaac are the executive producers.

Moon Knight is now streaming on Disney+.