MOON KNIGHT: Marvel's Brad Winderbaum Confirms Oscar Isaac Will Return As Marc Spector - But Not For Season 2

Marvel Studios' Brad Winderbaum has confirmed that plans are in place for Oscar Isaac to return as Marc Spector down the road, but it won't be for a second season of the Disney+ series...

By MarkCassidy - Feb 23, 2025 01:02 PM EST
Rumors that a second season of Moon Knight might be in development have been doing the rounds for quite a while now, but it doesn't sound like we will be getting more episodes of the Disney+ series. Of course, this doesn't mean we won't be seeing Marc Spector (and his various other personalties) in the MCU again.

Shortly after the first season aired back in 2022, star Oscar Isaac appeared alongside EP/director Mohammed Diab in a TikTok shared by the latter's niece, who asked if we're going to get a second season of Moon Knight. "Why else would we be in Cairo," Isaac replied.

Fans took this as confirmation that the show would return, but nothing ever came of it, and Marvel Television's Brad Winderbaum shared a disappointing update while speaking to Comicbook.com about Daredevil: Born Again.

“So I think Marvel Television has happened in waves, and I think Moon Knight happened in a wave of shows that were going to establish characters that would tie-in to the future. And moving forward, our priorities have shifted. We’re making shows as shows that can exist as annual releases, more like television."

It's not all bad news, however, as Winderbaum also revealed that we will see Isaac's Fist of Khonshu in the MCU again at some point: "There are plans for Moon Knight down the road."

When and where Moon Knight will return remains to be seen, but a recent rumor claimed that he will be a part of the next Avengers movies, and is also expected to appear in the Midnight Sons film.

The season finale of Moon Knight ended with the introduction of another persona, as the ruthless Jake Lockley emerged and joined forces with Khonshu to eliminate Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke). We're not sure where the story could go from there, but the show's plotlines are unlikely to carry over to the big screen, anyway.

Are you looking forward to seeing Moon Knight again? How do you feel about the news that the series won't return for a second season? Let us know in the comment section down below.

Moon Knight follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector.

As Steven/Marc's enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.

THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 2/23/2025, 1:28 PM
I liked Moon Knight.

I still think it should had been a movie.

But anyway it was a good intro, incomplete but a good intro.

Lets see him on the big screen next.

For [frick]s sake
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 2/23/2025, 2:34 PM
@THEKENDOMAN - I am between the two on Moon Knight, as in I do think he could work best in a blockbuster film however doing the whole DID aspect justice required the runtime of at least one season of TV first (stripping him of that aspect removes one of the most interesting things about him).

I'd be down for a second season to finish that with Jake either in his own show or a midnight sons one OR with a solo film as things stand.

The only thing I am unsure of is using him much in Doomsday or Secret Wars with where they left things with his show. Certainly can be part of one or both but without properly dealing with Jake Lockley is a tad limiting as complicates matters (ie can't realy do much in the way of shifting between personas)

That all said, if he had a three episode arc as a focus in season two of Born again then that should suffice to be fully ready for anything they'd want to do with him in the Avengers films, again without it we'd probably only have a minor supporting role only.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 2/23/2025, 1:31 PM
I’d love to see a series of special features like werewolf by night for the Dark Marvelverse. Then make a big budget film for a midnight son’s team up.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/23/2025, 1:32 PM
Secret War cameo.

Disney scrapping shows and second seasons.

They're just racing to the finish line and getting Doomsday and Secret War out so they can reboot the MCU.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 2/23/2025, 1:33 PM
Moon Knight: Good opener, good finale. That's it.
Latverian
Latverian - 2/23/2025, 2:12 PM
@MarkCassidy - Strong disagree. Episodes 4 and 5 are among the MCU TV's finest, but its finale felt immensely disappointing.
comicfan100
comicfan100 - 2/23/2025, 1:34 PM
Yeah, probably either Avengers Doomsday or Secret Wars. I can't imagine having an actor at Oscar's level and not using him for your 2 biggest crossover movies post Endgame.
whatevtrev
whatevtrev - 2/23/2025, 1:36 PM
@comicfan100 - I'm a huge Moon Knight fan and the series made me sad. It wasn't awful but it wasn't up to scratch either. Make him one of the Avengers and I'd be a happy man!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/23/2025, 1:49 PM
@comicfan100 - yep

He’ll if it’s true they are also working on Midnight Sons movie , that could be a part of the plans aswell.
S8R8M
S8R8M - 2/23/2025, 1:39 PM
I feel like a lot of the shows could have been movies. Someone out there must be like Topher Grace and edit the shows down into better movies.
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 2/23/2025, 1:48 PM
@S8R8M - There's a Moon Knight fan edit, it's about 4hrs. It's not bad, but not much better than the show itself.
S8R8M
S8R8M - 2/23/2025, 2:29 PM
@OrgasmicPotatoe - Cool. I will be up for watching that. Cheers bud.
IronDean2099
IronDean2099 - 2/23/2025, 1:43 PM
Could have been better but I still liked it. Love the character and there's a lot of potential for some fun appearances and interactions with him in other projects.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 2/23/2025, 1:44 PM
Good, it's been long enough. Now hopefully we get a Werewolf By Night crossover like the comics.
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 2/23/2025, 1:49 PM
If he's only featuring, they could get away with him not being present for more than half of it, unlike the show.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 2/23/2025, 1:52 PM
who gives a shit about moon man now that we have the first egyptian superhero
Latverian
Latverian - 2/23/2025, 2:20 PM
@harryba11zack - Does that annoy you?
CaptainAwkward
CaptainAwkward - 2/23/2025, 1:52 PM
Moonknight is underrated. It’s the best original limited tv series within the MCU. I liked the show it felt fresh, Oscar was great in the role. I love the dualistic nature of the character as well as its mystical origins. The show had a good amount of subtext concerning mental health, schizophrenia, abuse etc. The middle section dragged a little but overall I felt it was well rounded and a great introduction to one of marvel’s B-level characters. Look forward to seeing his next appearance.
Polaris
Polaris - 2/23/2025, 1:57 PM
@CaptainAwkward - I thought it was great too. Probably my favourite along with Wandavision and Loki S1.
Polaris
Polaris - 2/23/2025, 1:58 PM
The Midnight Sons movie is one of the projects I'm looking forward the most. I want more Moon Knight, Werewolf by Night, Man-thing, Elsa, Black Night and whatever new characters they introduce.

I'm tired of the multiverse and I never cared too much about the cosmic side, with the exception of the asgardians, but they don't really count. Give me supernatural, street level and X-Men and I'll be happy.
Scarilian
Scarilian - 2/23/2025, 2:00 PM
It'll be for a cameo reaction to when the Incursion is about to consume the world.

Zero chance they are going to end up doing a Season 2 of Moon Knight when they are setting up for a full reboot.
Forthas
Forthas - 2/23/2025, 2:08 PM
I highly encourage Marvel to revamp the character and ditch the multiple personalities angle. The potential there for a larger than life super hero in the mold of Daredevil is really strong but it is hindered by the story elements that now exist specifically his mental state.



Latverian
Latverian - 2/23/2025, 2:26 PM
If anyone still has second thoughts about Isaac in that part, just watch episode 5 again. Impeccable performance, and so was the show's music as well, both score- and song-wise.

There's a lot left to be desired by the writing, especially that rushed anticlimactic final episode, but acting was top-notch, even vocally by Khonshu and Taweret.

