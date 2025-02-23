MOON KNIGHT: Marvel's Brad Winderbaum Confirms Oscar Isaac Will Return As Marc Spector - But Not For Season 2

Rumors that a second season of Moon Knight might be in development have been doing the rounds for quite a while now, but it doesn't sound like we will be getting more episodes of the Disney+ series. Of course, this doesn't mean we won't be seeing Marc Spector (and his various other personalties) in the MCU again.

Shortly after the first season aired back in 2022, star Oscar Isaac appeared alongside EP/director Mohammed Diab in a TikTok shared by the latter's niece, who asked if we're going to get a second season of Moon Knight. "Why else would we be in Cairo," Isaac replied.

Fans took this as confirmation that the show would return, but nothing ever came of it, and Marvel Television's Brad Winderbaum shared a disappointing update while speaking to Comicbook.com about Daredevil: Born Again.

“So I think Marvel Television has happened in waves, and I think Moon Knight happened in a wave of shows that were going to establish characters that would tie-in to the future. And moving forward, our priorities have shifted. We’re making shows as shows that can exist as annual releases, more like television."

It's not all bad news, however, as Winderbaum also revealed that we will see Isaac's Fist of Khonshu in the MCU again at some point: "There are plans for Moon Knight down the road."

When and where Moon Knight will return remains to be seen, but a recent rumor claimed that he will be a part of the next Avengers movies, and is also expected to appear in the Midnight Sons film.

The season finale of Moon Knight ended with the introduction of another persona, as the ruthless Jake Lockley emerged and joined forces with Khonshu to eliminate Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke). We're not sure where the story could go from there, but the show's plotlines are unlikely to carry over to the big screen, anyway.

Are you looking forward to seeing Moon Knight again? How do you feel about the news that the series won't return for a second season? Let us know in the comment section down below.

Moon Knight follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector.

As Steven/Marc's enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.