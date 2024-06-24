SHE-HULK Star Tatiana Maslany Reflects On Divisive Twerking Scene And Whether Jen And Daredevil Are An Item

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law ended up being a surprisingly divisive Disney+ TV series, though there's no denying that the visual effects weren't quite where they needed to be.

Then, there was the fourth-wall-breaking finale which failed to deliver the tie-ins to the wider MCU fans expected (which was, in fairness, kind of the point). Perhaps the biggest surprise was just how upset some viewers were with the sight of She-Hulk twerking with Megan Thee Stallion in a post-credits scene.

Reflecting on the unexpected team-up at San Antonio's Superhero Comic Con this weekend, actress Tatiana Maslany said (via @AgentsFandom), "I had been to multiple Megan Thee Stallion concerts before this. I was ready. That was the greatest moment of my life."

Talking about working with Mark Ruffalo, she added, "There was only fun moments with Mark. He's such a joy. He really is just a big kid in the best way. And he also shows up every day like 'I don’t know, I don’t know what this is.'"

"Oh my god, it was amazing!" Maslany later said of seeing herself "Hulk Out" on screen for the first time. "It was just a shot of me sitting in a chair. I was futzing with a glove and playing with my hands...and I was like 'This is so amazing.'"

The actress later revealed that the "Captain America fuuuuu-" line (a reference to Steve Rogers losing his virginity) almost didn't make it into She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and was asked whether she thinks Matt Murdock and Jennifer Walters are still dating.

"I think she’s keeping her options open," Maslany admitted with a laugh, "but I’m pretty sure she'd hit that again!"

Jameela Jamil, who played Titania, was the one who suggested Megan make a cameo appearance. On that, Head Writer Jessica Gao previously said, "The moment she brought her up we said, 'OK, that’s it, we’re done, there’s nobody else. If she’s willing to do it, we’ll do whatever it takes to make it happen.'"

"She looks amazing on camera, she’s so cute and she was having so much fun; she’s so game to play, and how great is that tag?" Gao continued. "Tatiana said that she thinks it’s the single most important scene in the MCU and I agree with her, it really is. It’s the single most important scene in all of the MCU."

All episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law are now streaming on Disney+.