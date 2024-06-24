SHE-HULK Star Tatiana Maslany Reflects On Divisive Twerking Scene And Whether Jen And Daredevil Are An Item

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law star Tatiana Maslany has looked back on her MCU role, reflecting on his it felt to bring Jennifer Walters to life, that twerking scene, and whether Jen and Daredevil are an item.

By JoshWilding - Jun 24, 2024 10:06 AM EST
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law ended up being a surprisingly divisive Disney+ TV series, though there's no denying that the visual effects weren't quite where they needed to be. 

Then, there was the fourth-wall-breaking finale which failed to deliver the tie-ins to the wider MCU fans expected (which was, in fairness, kind of the point). Perhaps the biggest surprise was just how upset some viewers were with the sight of She-Hulk twerking with Megan Thee Stallion in a post-credits scene. 

Reflecting on the unexpected team-up at San Antonio's Superhero Comic Con this weekend, actress Tatiana Maslany said (via @AgentsFandom), "I had been to multiple Megan Thee Stallion concerts before this. I was ready. That was the greatest moment of my life."

Talking about working with Mark Ruffalo, she added, "There was only fun moments with Mark. He's such a joy. He really is just a big kid in the best way. And he also shows up every day like 'I don’t know, I don’t know what this is.'"

"Oh my god, it was amazing!" Maslany later said of seeing herself "Hulk Out" on screen for the first time. "It was just a shot of me sitting in a chair. I was futzing with a glove and playing with my hands...and I was like 'This is so amazing.'"

The actress later revealed that the "Captain America fuuuuu-" line (a reference to Steve Rogers losing his virginity) almost didn't make it into She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and was asked whether she thinks Matt Murdock and Jennifer Walters are still dating. 

"I think she’s keeping her options open," Maslany admitted with a laugh, "but I’m pretty sure she'd hit that again!"

Jameela Jamil, who played Titania, was the one who suggested Megan make a cameo appearance. On that, Head Writer Jessica Gao previously said, "The moment she brought her up we said, 'OK, that’s it, we’re done, there’s nobody else. If she’s willing to do it, we’ll do whatever it takes to make it happen.'"

"She looks amazing on camera, she’s so cute and she was having so much fun; she’s so game to play, and how great is that tag?" Gao continued. "Tatiana said that she thinks it’s the single most important scene in the MCU and I agree with her, it really is. It’s the single most important scene in all of the MCU."

All episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law are now streaming on Disney+.

SHE-HULK Star Tatiana Maslany Will Bang The Bogeyman In New Horror Comedy Series THE NIGHTBEAST
SHE-HULK Star Tatiana Maslany Will Bang The Bogeyman In New Horror Comedy Series THE NIGHTBEAST
SHE-HULK: ATTORNEY AT LAW Guest-Star Megan Thee Stallion Sued For Workplace Harassment
SHE-HULK: ATTORNEY AT LAW Guest-Star Megan Thee Stallion Sued For Workplace Harassment
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 6/24/2024, 10:09 AM
Oh no a woman dancing!

User Comment Image
Origame
Origame - 6/24/2024, 10:11 AM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - yup. That was our actual reaction. We didn't just think it was cringe or anything like that 🙄
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 6/24/2024, 10:13 AM
@Origame - You are right people should never dance with musicians that they like.
Origame
Origame - 6/24/2024, 10:21 AM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - dude, how about the scene's just cringe? I'd probably look cringe if I danced with a musician I liked, but then again that moment probably wouldn't be in a multi million dollar production.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 6/24/2024, 10:22 AM
@Origame - You are right! We should ban dancing all together so you don't feel any cringe

User Comment Image
Origame
Origame - 6/24/2024, 10:25 AM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - really just...really going with the most extreme takes possible on this aren't you?
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 6/24/2024, 10:28 AM
@Origame - User Comment Image
Origame
Origame - 6/24/2024, 10:30 AM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - you do know there's a full spectrum of emotions between loving every dance sequence ever done and just being the mayor in footloose, right?
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 6/24/2024, 10:30 AM
@Origame - Gotta go to extreme measures to protect you from cringe
Spike101
Spike101 - 6/24/2024, 10:10 AM
I honestly hope I never see this character ever again
Origame
Origame - 6/24/2024, 10:12 AM
@Spike101 - I basically have to say it's not Canon just so I can tolerate Charlie cox as daredevil after this.
Origame
Origame - 6/24/2024, 10:10 AM
She's keeping her options open...how? She literally altered the fabric of reality to bring him back and bring her to her parents despite them only having a one night stand.
BobbyDrake
BobbyDrake - 6/24/2024, 10:16 AM
K.E.V.I.N.
DeadClunge
DeadClunge - 6/24/2024, 10:16 AM
Just give me 1 minute alone with Megan and I'd finish with 30 seconds to spare. 😎
SuperCat
SuperCat - 6/24/2024, 10:21 AM
User Comment Image
Itwasme
Itwasme - 6/24/2024, 10:21 AM
Show felt pretty similar to the comic to me. All the way up to the ending which was literally from the comics. Idk what people were expecting.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/24/2024, 10:24 AM
@Itwasme - it might actually be the truest adaptation Marvel has done lol
HermanM
HermanM - 6/24/2024, 10:22 AM
The very talented writer team for the show:

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/24/2024, 10:23 AM
Her and Charlie had surprisingly good chemistry imo so I wouldn’t mind seeing them interact with each other again!!.

User Comment Image

This show wasn’t one of my favorites but I still found it to be decently enjoyable.

Also…

User Comment Image
Spoken
Spoken - 6/24/2024, 10:24 AM
I feel.....if I watch this with the mindset that this is just a really mid-parody of The Hulk property...it works.
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 6/24/2024, 10:25 AM
I don't even f*cking like Captain Carol or the Black Widow movie but at least they were teaching better lessons for girl around the world than this twerking bullshit.

You see this shit ALL the time on the internet, i just think the MCU should be above it, not part of it.

Guess i was wrong.
HermanM
HermanM - 6/24/2024, 10:27 AM
Is her ass real or CGI?

User Comment Image

And if so, how much of the budget went to it?
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 6/24/2024, 10:30 AM
@HermanM - This is a good question. Similarly Leslie Mann had a CGI nipple in The Change Up, how much did that cost!?

