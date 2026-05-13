5 Frank Castle Special Presentations That Could Follow The Punisher: One Last Kill

With The Punisher: One Last Kill delivering the brutal, no-compromise take on the vigilante fans had been craving, Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle has once again proven why he remains one of Marvel's most compelling characters.

The Special left blood on the streets and a trail of bodies in its wake, but it also left the door wide open for more standalone stories. Unlike the congested team-ups and multiverse events dominating the MCU, The Punisher has always worked best in focused, hard-edged tales that don’t pull punches. So what’s next?

In this feature, we have five possible future Special Presentations that could continue Frank's war after One Last Kill, ranging from grim, grounded revenge stories to bold, even unhinged swings that would let Bernthal go places we’ve never seen before.

Click on the "Next"/"View List" buttons below for some insights into what's next for the MCU's Punisher...



5. The Slavers

During his usual nightly activity of killing bad guys, Frank meets a woman who claims the men he just took out played a role in the murder of her baby. The vigilante listens to her story and uncovers a nightmarish slavery ring which exists within the bowels of New York City.

Livid at the idea that there are men forcing young women into prostitution, The Punisher cuts a bloody trail, dispatching them in gloriously violent ways. While gory, it's impossible not to get some satisfaction from seeing those bastards get what's coming to them.

To get the audience to root for the character, they need to see him killing the worst of the worst and those who truly deserve it. Tackling a subject as dark as this would be a good fit for a standalone Special, and it would tie into how Frank feels about the loss of his own family.

