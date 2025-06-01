Madripoor Will Reportedly Feature In Disney+ VISION Series, Not AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY

Last week, a fan claimed that he managed to sneak onto the set of Avengers: Doomsday, and was able to share some of the footage he filmed online before it was removed from the various social media sites.

The brief clips didn't feature anything particularly revealing, but did seem to confirm that we'll be paying a visit to Madripoor - the fictional Southeast Asian island commonly associated with Wolverine and the X-Men - at some point in the movie.

However, reports would later cast doubt on this anonymous set spy's claims, and we may now know why.

According to Daniel Richtman, Madrippor will feature in the Disney+ Vision series, and not Avengers: Doomsday. If this is accurate, it seems likely that this leaker actually made his way on to the set of the WandaVision spin-off.

We first paid a visit to Madripoor in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Kevin Feige confirmed that the location was indeed off limits to Marvel Studios prior to Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox while promoting the show back in 2021.

"There's a setting in particular that people have already glimpsed in some of the trailers that is a setting from the Marvel Comics that was not previously available to us, but it's more of an Easter egg in and of itself," Feige explained to EW.

The Vision project has been described as "the third part of a trilogy that started with WandaVision and continues in Agatha All Along." We found out last year that the show had been revamped, with Star Trek: Picard executive producer Terry Matalas now on board as showrunner.

Matalas' work on Picard is said to have "greatly impressed the top brass at the studio. Marvel chief Kevin Feige, an avowed Trekkie, even recently appeared with Matalas on a two-hour episode of the Star Trek podcast Inglorious Treksperts.”

In addition to Paul Bettany as the titular Synthezoid, Avengers: Age of Ultron's James Spader set to reprise his Ultron role ("it’s unclear whether Ultron will be returning as a robot or in human form"). There's been no mention of Elizabeth Olsen's potential involvement, but the series will take place after the events of WandaVision, "as ghost Vision presumably explores his new purpose in life."

The finale of WandaVision revealed that the Vision we'd been spending time with over the course of the season was actually one of Wanda's constructs, but the real, "White Vision" was rebuilt by S.W.O.R.D. and programmed to track down and kill the Scarlet Witch. This version of the character away to parts unknown towards the end of the episode after declaring himself to be the "true Vision."

T’nia Miller (Foundation, The Fall of the House of Usher, La Fortuna) is set to play the Bride of Ultron, Jocasta, who is described as "cunning, powerful and driven by revenge." Faran Tahir will also return as Raza, the ruthless leader of the 10 Rings terrorist group who targeted Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) in 2008's Iron Man. There are rumors that Kerry Condon will appear as F.R.I.D.A.Y. in human form, and James D'Arcy will return as Edwin Jarvis in some capacity.