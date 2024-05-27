STAR WARS: New Clip From THE ACOLYTE Spotlights An Intense Battle Between Master Indara And "Mae"

We're now just eight days away from the 2-episode premiere of The Acolyte, and Lucasfilm has shared another clip from the latest live-action Disney+ Star Wars series.

Last week's sneak peek saw Jedi Master Sol (Lee Jung-jae) engaged in fierce combat with the mysterious warrior he believes to be his former apprentice, Mae (Amandla Stenberg), and here we see the dark-side Force-user try her hand against an equally formidable opponent in Master Indara (Carrie-Anne Moss).

Indara easily evades Mae's initial strikes, but it soon becomes clear that she has been well-trained, and the Jedi's foe manages to land a decent hit towards the end of the fight.

During a recent interview with Empire, The Matrix star spoke about getting the opportunity to join the Star Wars universe and reignite her passion for performing action sequences.

"Leslye [Headland] pitched it to me. I had watched her show Russian Doll, knew her artistry, was blown away by her vision and her ability to execute. I was like, ‘I’m all-in. When do I start?’ I was absolutely thrilled to have the opportunity to add Star Wars to my resume. My personal resume – I don't even mean the paper one. Within my soul and my spirit, to get to play this Jedi Master and train for the fight was [an] amazing experience. I really awakened, actually, a part of me that forgot how much I love action. I love it. I personally love being challenged. It's a physical challenge, but it's a mental challenge too. It helps you get into that world of the Jedi Master, with the mind-training."

Check out the new clip below, along with some footage of the multi-talented Stenberg playing a solo violin arrangement of John Williams’ iconic Star Wars score.

In The Acolyte, an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems.

The series stars Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo, and Carrie-Anne Moss.

Leslye Headland created the series, based on Star Wars by George Lucas, and serves as an executive producer along with Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King and Jason Micallef. Charmaine DeGraté and Kor Adana are the co-executive producers. Rayne Roberts, Damian Anderson, Eileen Shim and Rob Bredow are the producers.

Headland also directed the premiere episodes (Eps. 101 & 102). Directors Kogonada (Eps. 103 & 107), Alex Garcia Lopez (Eps. 104 & 105) and Hanelle Culpepper (Eps. 106 & 108) round out the directing duties on the series.