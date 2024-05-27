STAR WARS: New Clip From THE ACOLYTE Spotlights An Intense Battle Between Master Indara And "Mae"

Ahead of the show's premiere next week, Lucasfilm has shared another clip from The Acolyte, this time spotlighting an exciting battle between Jedi Master Indara and the titular dark-side warrior...

News
By MarkCassidy - May 27, 2024 09:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Star Wars
Source: Via SFF Gazette

We're now just eight days away from the 2-episode premiere of The Acolyte, and Lucasfilm has shared another clip from the latest live-action Disney+ Star Wars series.

Last week's sneak peek saw Jedi Master Sol (Lee Jung-jae) engaged in fierce combat with the mysterious warrior he believes to be his former apprentice, Mae (Amandla Stenberg), and here we see the dark-side Force-user try her hand against an equally formidable opponent in Master Indara (Carrie-Anne Moss).

Indara easily evades Mae's initial strikes, but it soon becomes clear that she has been well-trained, and the Jedi's foe manages to land a decent hit towards the end of the fight.

During a recent interview with Empire, The Matrix star spoke about getting the opportunity to join the Star Wars universe and reignite her passion for performing action sequences.

"Leslye [Headland] pitched it to me. I had watched her show Russian Doll, knew her artistry, was blown away by her vision and her ability to execute. I was like, ‘I’m all-in. When do I start?’ I was absolutely thrilled to have the opportunity to add Star Wars to my resume. My personal resume – I don't even mean the paper one. Within my soul and my spirit, to get to play this Jedi Master and train for the fight was [an] amazing experience. I really awakened, actually, a part of me that forgot how much I love action. I love it. I personally love being challenged. It's a physical challenge, but it's a mental challenge too. It helps you get into that world of the Jedi Master, with the mind-training."

Check out the new clip below, along with some footage of the multi-talented Stenberg playing a solo violin arrangement of John Williams’ iconic Star Wars score.

In The Acolyte, an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems.

 The series stars Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo, and Carrie-Anne Moss.

Leslye Headland created the series, based on Star Wars by George Lucas, and serves as an executive producer along with Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King and Jason Micallef. Charmaine DeGraté and Kor Adana are the co-executive producers. Rayne Roberts, Damian Anderson, Eileen Shim and Rob Bredow are the producers.

Headland also directed the premiere episodes (Eps. 101 & 102). Directors Kogonada (Eps. 103 & 107), Alex Garcia Lopez (Eps. 104 & 105) and Hanelle Culpepper (Eps. 106 & 108) round out the directing duties on the series.

LSHF
LSHF - 5/27/2024, 9:26 AM
I haven't seen any of this yet.

Can I get a few positive descriptions of this show? What do like about it?

Thank you.
Fogs
Fogs - 5/27/2024, 9:29 AM
They should speed up the choreography a tad.

I'm not interested in this, but I will concede I enjoy seeing a force user not using the saber against regular foes, being it for mercy (Jedi) or for just not having to (Sith). I thought the Rogue One Vader scene was obviously cool af but veeery out of character because of it.
TheMetaMan
TheMetaMan - 5/27/2024, 9:32 AM
Not bad. I will watch this show and see how it plays out. Carrie-Ann moss as a jedi is cool ngl.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/27/2024, 9:53 AM
@TheMetaMan - I honestly have a feeling that her murder might be the inciting incident and that we’ll see her in flashbacks for the rest of the season.
AlexGSpeaks
AlexGSpeaks - 5/27/2024, 10:19 AM
@TheVisionary25 - that's my guess too. It seems like every piece of footage we've seen of her is from this fight or right before it.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/27/2024, 9:43 AM
That was a cool clip , I dug it!!.

You could definitely some more of the wuxia influences in that fight such as Mae and Indara going up to the level above which felt kinda Crouching Tiger , Hidden Dragon-esque.

Also I’m intrigued by Mae seemingly going after Indara’s lightsaber here as she did with Sol in the previous clip , is it just for it to be a trophy or something much bigger than that?.

Anyway , I think I might have liked the Amandla featurette more since I didn’t know that she was an accomplished violinist along with being a singer…

She did well in that clip and her enthusiasm felt genuine which is good so happy for her!!.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 5/27/2024, 10:10 AM
All this time Trinity was always a jedi. man, what a surprise.
Origame
Origame - 5/27/2024, 10:16 AM
Yeah, remember when maul wouldn't take on a knight or a Padawan without a lightsaber? Now we got this chick taking on masters with a butter knife 🙄
AlexGSpeaks
AlexGSpeaks - 5/27/2024, 10:25 AM
@Origame - Cad Bane took on Jedi with blasters in Clone Wars which was by Lucas, so the precedent is there already for other weapons. I think it's an interesting departure since constant lightsaber duels can get a bit old.
Origame
Origame - 5/27/2024, 10:38 AM
@AlexGSpeaks - ...cad bane wasn't trained as a sith or jedi. He's a bounty hunter. He used the best weapons he was trained to use. Mae here is supposed to be sith. She should be using a lightsaber. And it's dumb that she isn't.
DSAC294
DSAC294 - 5/27/2024, 10:49 AM
@Origame - right because for example Ninjas would never use a weapon other than a katana when battling a samurai.

The real question is do you like anything? Anything besides bytching, whining and complaining?
grouch
grouch - 5/27/2024, 10:40 AM
try hard star wars stuff is so cringe.

