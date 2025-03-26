STAR WARS' Streaming Future Gets An Exciting Update But Could THE ACOLYTE Season 2 Now Be A Possibility?

A new rumour claims to reveal how many Star Wars TV shows are currently in the works for Disney+, while viewership data for The Acolyte has led to speculation that the series might eventually return...

News
By JoshWilding - Mar 26, 2025 07:03 PM EST
Filed Under: Star Wars
Source: SFFGazette.com

It's rare for Disney+ to publicly announce a cancellation, but that's precisely what happened with The Acolyte last year. While some believe the apparent review-bombing and negative social media discourse might have factored into Disney's decision, we've heard the series was costly to produce.

Set during The High Republic Era, The Acolyte featured a diverse cast and was criticised by many Star Wars fans for taking what they considered to be major liberties with the franchise's established set of rules.

It's impossible to figure out how many of The Acolyte's detractors were trolls and which of them were real fans with legitimate grievances. Either way, it's previously been reported that the show was the second-most-watched TV series of 2024 on Disney+ behind only Percy Jackson and the Olympians. That too has led to questions about why it was scrapped. 

As we first reported on SFFGazette.com, the divisive series is once again making headlines today, thanks to Parrot Analytics. The company measures interest, engagement, and viewership across social media, streaming sites, and other sources in the U.S. and, in a new report, suggests that the demand for The Acolyte is still high. 

It's said that the demand for the show is 20.4x the market average, with only 2.7% of series put in that same "outstanding" category. This places The Acolyte well above Ahsoka, The Book of Boba Fett, and Obi-Wan Kenobi, though it is behind Skeleton Crew (barely) and The Mandalorian

There's a lot of speculation online about this potentially leading to Disney+ reversing its decision and giving The Acolyte another chance. That really doesn't seem overly likely at this point, though the streamer might at least consider doing something with these characters. 

Discussing the past, present, and future of Star Wars on streaming, Disney Entertainment co-chair Alan Bergman said last year that, "As it relates to Acolyte, we were happy with our performance, but it wasn’t where we needed it to be given the cost structure of that title, quite frankly, to go and make a Season 2. So that’s the reason why we didn’t [renew it]."

That big Darth Plagueis cliffhanger could do with being resolved, though, with a different series not outside the realm of possibility. According to scooper @MyTimeToShineH, "There are three live-action Star Wars shows in development." 

There's no word on what those might be, but at least one could potentially fill in some of the gaps Lucasfilm has created between The Acolyte and The Phantom Menace

We'll see, but it appears work has already begun on Ahsoka season 2, at least...

CorndogBurglar
CorndogBurglar - 3/26/2025, 7:07 PM
Parrot Analytics only shows how much people are talking about something. They dont show actual interest. They don't even show if the people talking about it are even saying positive things.

The fact of the matter is The Acolyte had abysmal viewership and it still has abysmal viewership. It will 100% not get a season 2.
jst5
jst5 - 3/26/2025, 7:09 PM
@CorndogBurglar - It's not getting a second season 2....they didn't cancel is for no reason.It's not coming back.
CorndogBurglar
CorndogBurglar - 3/26/2025, 7:11 PM
@jst5 - Yeah dude, I know that.

People have been talking about this Parrot Analytics thing without even having the barest idea of what Parrot even does.
jst5
jst5 - 3/26/2025, 7:16 PM
@CorndogBurglar - Don't let facts get in the way of Josh's hopes.Dude is all in on this show and it's not hard to know why.
CorndogBurglar
CorndogBurglar - 3/26/2025, 7:37 PM
@jst5 - I mean, this show has its cult following. But that's all it will ever be. A small cult following.

This isnt like Starship Troopers or Blade Runner, where it does poorly at first but then gets remembered by nearly everyone as a masterpiece lol.

This show was god awful on so many levels its embarrassing.

And the hardcore fans just keep pretending like it has some huge following, despite the viewership numbers not supporting that even a little bit.
Ha1frican
Ha1frican - 3/26/2025, 7:16 PM
It’s not coming back but I’m surprised it got cancelled as fast as it did. I didn’t love how wooden the main actress was but Qimir and the promise of Darth Plagueis was enough for me to want more.
CorndogBurglar
CorndogBurglar - 3/26/2025, 7:40 PM
@Ha1frican - The fact that it got cancelled as quickly as it did is a testament of how poorly it performed. Its viewership was so bad that Disney didnt even need to think it over. They probably knew they were going to cancel it three quarters of the way into.
PartyKiller
PartyKiller - 3/26/2025, 7:19 PM
Someone at Parrot Analytics is putting out false data just like Snyder & his Twitter pals were using many multiple accounts & bot accounts to convince WB there was a big interest in the JL Snydercut. WB discovered the fakery after blowing more money on JL.

Blue-hairs will claim Parrot has just proven Acolyte was a success but Disney are the ones who can see their numbers the best.
TheWinkler
TheWinkler - 3/26/2025, 7:24 PM
I just want more of Qimir. It's a damn shame that this character was wasted on this series. Would've made a great adversary for a new trilogy, in my opinion.
Order66
Order66 - 3/26/2025, 7:24 PM
Bring back Darth Plagueis please.
TiberiousOmega
TiberiousOmega - 3/26/2025, 7:29 PM
I’d prefer a sequel series to The Acolyte that focuses on Yoda or Darth Plagueis. Maybe some kind of anthology series that takes place during the High Republic.
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 3/26/2025, 7:30 PM
Still haven't seen it. I'll check out the fight scenes at some point, heard those were solid
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 3/26/2025, 7:38 PM
The only exciting thing left for Star wars is the idea of Kathleen Kennedy leaving.

