THE ACOLYTE Showrunner Talks [SPOILER]'s Death, How It Stems From "Benign Sexism," And Big Lightsaber Scene

The Acolyte showrunner Leslye Headland has talked more about what led to the shocking death of Master Sol in this week's finale and addresses both the lightsaber bleeding scene and Force Dyad theories.

By JoshWilding - Jul 20, 2024 12:07 AM EST
Source: Collider (via SFFGazette.com)

In the closing moments of The Acolyte, Osha has embraced the Dark Side and joined The Stranger. As for Mae, the Jedi-killing former pupil of the mysterious Sith villain, she's turned her back on anger and, following a memory wipe, allied herself with the Jedi and Vernestra Rwoh.

It's quite the contrast to where the series began and, in a lengthy new interview with Collider (via SFFGazette.com), showrunner Leslye Headland said it was always the goal to turn the tables and have the twins switch places. 

"That's also why I really felt that the memory-wipe was important, because I felt like Mae had to become completely docile, and then Osha had to embody this rage and despair," she explains. "So, again, trying to get all of that to work took so much time and effort, and I cannot tell you how proud I am of our writers that they did that and that the actors were so game."

Crucial to Osha, a former Jedi Padawan, turning her back on the Order and Master Sol was learning she'd lied to him about the circumstances surrounding her mother's death. 

Explaining that Sol's desire to protect Osha stems from "benign sexism," Headland elaborates on that point by saying, "Ultimately, what happens is — again, this is a father-daughter relationship — as women evolve in their lives and develop their own personalities separate from their fathers, at some point, they have to reject that protectionism."

"When he says, 'I did everything because I love-' He's going to say, 'I love you,' and not only is that a level of attachment that an unbalanced Jedi would have — he very clearly is losing it in the last half of the season — but that's also the justification for that kind of behavior between the father and the daughter."

"The daughter has to surpass him in some way," she continues. "She cannot stay a little girl or an adolescent or young adult. She has to, at some point, say, 'I reject what you have told me I need to do to make you proud, to follow in your footsteps.' She has to do that."

In fact, it's when Sol tells Osha "it's okay" that Headland believes is him accepting his fate and giving his "daughter" agency and "[the] energy to do the final fist clench."

It's during that confrontation we see Osha bleed Sol's lightsaber by turning the blade from blue to red. According to the showrunner, "She takes it from him and claims it as her own. I just couldn’t resist making that three-act structure of it. I'm so proud of it. I wanted it to feel like the lightsaber had its own journey over the course of the season."

A great deal has been said about the possibility of Mae and Osha - who are supposedly a single consciousness split into two bodies - being a Force Dyad. Rey and Kylo Ren's connection gave them an unbreakable Force-bond, and Headland left the door open to whether that's the case, going so far as to suggest Sol's reading of the situation may be wrong.

"I hope that people end with just not really knowing. I do think it's something worth exploring if we get to continue telling the story, but I also felt strongly that I shouldn't namedrop Force Dyad, because it felt a little inside baseball for a regular viewer."

"Here's what I'll say. I think that there's a world where Sol just doesn't have the vocabulary or information to express what he's looking at. He may have misread what he saw," she says. "After everything he's done, I'm not sure he's a reliable narrator at this point, you know? So I was interested in keeping it vague enough that you could explore it on your own."

There's a lot which needs to be addressed in The Acolyte if it gets a second season, but if the Star Wars sequels taught us anything, it's that Lucasfilm has no problem with leaving us without definitive answers. Here's hoping that doesn't happen again here. 

All episodes of The Acolyte are now streaming on Disney+.

Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/20/2024, 12:10 AM
This is the way!!! now bring Pablo Lyle to the next Rey trilogy and we are cooking, or should i say cucking? ...ooh yeah Sabra iS AMAZING
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/20/2024, 12:30 AM
Kathleen Kennedy

User Comment Image
mastakilla39
mastakilla39 - 7/20/2024, 12:48 AM
Whole show is such woke on the nose garbage. This show was made for no one and pandering to people who don't even watch star wars. I liked Russian Dolls a lot, but except for the action scenes this show is probably the worst Star Wars show thus far.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/20/2024, 12:51 AM

"Benign Sexism"

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Hoooo.... Thanks. I needed that.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/20/2024, 1:06 AM
Oh boy , I can already see some people having a field day with this…

Anyway , I disagree with some of Headland’s interpretation / intent or atleast I saw it differently personally since I am not a woman.

Our initial impression of Sol is someone who is a Qui Gon-esque figure but is even warmer & compassionate but as the layers are peeled back we see that like Qui Gon he became intrigued by this young child who he felt he had connection to and was special but went about having her join the wrong way which made him a a moreso cautionary tale imo…

I have no doubt he cared about Osha and wanted what he felt was the best for her given what he saw from his perspective which he felt was a noble mission to save these girls but he didn’t have the full picture which led to a fear of the unknown (which is similar to Rayencourts fear of the Jedi) this making the biggest mistake of his life and then pay for it with it down the line .

Ultimately he was the prime example of Rayencourt’s speech about the Jedi trying to control the uncontrollable which is emotion which is true because to feel is to be human.

Sol was such an interesting & complex character that it’s sad to see him go especially since he and “Qimir were the MVP’s for me!!.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 7/20/2024, 1:15 AM
Just seems to me like all these actors/directors/writers all have daddy issues…

