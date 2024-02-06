THE MANDALORIAN: Fired Cara Dune Actress Gina Carano Shares Lengthy Tribute For The Late Carl Weathers

The Mandalorian star Gina Carano has penned a lengthy tribute to the late Carl Weathers, revealing that he was one of the first people who reached out when she was fired from the Star Wars TV series...

By JoshWilding - Feb 06, 2024
Gina Carano once had a bright future in the Star Wars franchise as Marshall Cara Dune. As well as being a key supporting character in The Mandalorian, the former MMA star was being lined up for a spin-off series titled Rangers of the New Republic (which has since been scrapped). 

The actress was fired by Lucasfilm in February 2021 after some of her social media posts regarding the COVID mask mandates and the pandemic went viral, with some even labelling her anti-trans based on other posts.

Carano has never shied away from venting her frustrations about Lucasfilm in the years since (not to mention a couple of her co-stars) but had nothing but good things to say about the time she spent with the late Carl Weathers. The Greef Karga actor sadly died last week

"Carl called me directly after I was fired," The Mandalorian alum shared on X (via SFFGazette.com). "I wasn’t in an emotional state where I could pick up the phone because of how upset I was, but we did end up speaking later on."

"He was gentle and encouraging and didn’t want me to give up, he was letting me know that he wasn’t throwing me away, he was trying to keep my hope alive in what seemed like quite hopeless scenario, he showed me he cared. That is who he was."

Reflecting on the fact Weathers directed her first season 2 episode, Carano explained, "I believe had we gotten to Rangers of the New Republic, Carl would’ve directed me in much more. Jon [Favreau] was right, we were a great fit."

She concluded by saying, "I'm going to miss my friend and mentor and that mischievous little sparkle in his eye. He was one of the greats and quite a ground breaker. I am flooded by all the precious memories we had together."

No matter how you feel about Carano, this is a touching tribute from someone who worked alongside Weathers and clearly cared for him. Since her stint in a Galaxy Far, Far Away ended, the actress has largely stuck to making low-budget fare for DailyWire+ after essentially being blacklisted in Hollywood.

Read her full statement in the X post below.

harryba11zack - 2/6/2024, 9:38 AM
He fought Rocky and the Predator
lazlodaytona - 2/6/2024, 9:58 AM
@harryba11zack - ...and, eventually, he ended up losing to both :D (1-1 against Rocky and 0-1 against the Predator).
marvel72 - 2/6/2024, 9:39 AM
Carl played some of my favourite characters in movies Apollo,Dillion and Action Jackson.

Will be missed a true action hero.
lazlodaytona - 2/6/2024, 10:01 AM
@marvel72 - I can't believe we haven't gotten an official statement from Stallone.
lazlodaytona - 2/6/2024, 10:01 AM
@marvel72 - Oh, wait. He did make a statement:

?si=mVBvRVDUYKG7u3Zm
Origame - 2/6/2024, 9:42 AM
Let me stop you right there, all she said about trans people was she wasn't gonna put her pronouns in her bio. If that's anti trans then you basically opened the floodgate for what can be bigotry.

Couldn't even leave her comments as being "controversial to the trans community" when trying to bring up something you consider good that she did.

?si=KGGBLQydNfiC66yj
mountainman - 2/6/2024, 9:50 AM
@Origame - It’s as silly as calling her anti-semitic or a Holocaust denier for making a completely valid comparison between the papers Jews had to show before the Holocaust started to the vaccine passports. She wasn’t minimizing the Holocaust. She was using that tragedy to accurately depict how wrong vaccine passports were. Thankfully so many of us pushed back on that authoritarian nonsense that we got governments to back off from their fascist policies.
Origame - 2/6/2024, 10:00 AM
@mountainman - and then of course the double standard of pascal keeping his job despite comparing Trump to Hitler. If it's about minimizing the impact of the holocaust, isn't that doing it just as much as Gina's comment?

Just to be clear, I don't think pascal should be fired for that. But it's pretty comparable.
lazlodaytona - 2/6/2024, 10:03 AM
@Origame - yeah. She got royally screwed. She never said anything wrong; she simply said that it's her choice not to list pronouns on her bio.
mountainman - 2/6/2024, 10:09 AM
@Origame - You’re allowed to make Holocaust references when mirroring all the establishment talking points. But when you stray from the narrow range of corporate media approved allowable opinion, you must be silenced.

It’s so interesting to me how some people have memory holed how straight up evil governments and media were during 2020-2021. I know I will never forget it. And I’ll never forgive the people who were evil during that time.
ObserverIO - 2/6/2024, 10:24 AM
@Origame - In fact isn't it a form of bigotry to be against someone choosing not to list their pronouns. I'd make the same choice. I don't identify with any of the genders (there are three now, male, female and non-binary) I think they're all stupid.

My pronouns are whatever the hell works. I got a dick, so I guess the standard would be he/him, but whatever suits you suits me fine too. It's really not that important and certainly isn't worth getting all worked up over.

People always fight in Monopoly over who gets to be the car. I really don't give a shit. Give me the boot or the hat, it's not really gonna make a difference to how I play the game and my sense of self identity isn't so fragile that I need so badly to see myself as a sports car.
Origame - 2/6/2024, 10:35 AM
@ObserverIO - exactly. Personal truth only matters to them when it aligns with their ideology.
GhostDog - 2/6/2024, 9:43 AM
Time to turn this classic on soon
marvel72 - 2/6/2024, 9:45 AM
@GhostDog - I think I have only seen it once on VHS, so can't remember too much about it but I know I liked it when it came out.
Timerider - 2/6/2024, 10:03 AM
@marvel72 - I remember him flipping over that car and I was amazed at that as a young teenager.
DocSpock - 2/6/2024, 9:45 AM

He was an excellent & classy actor.

She was a below average actor who got destroyed by ultra liberal destructive snowflakes.
mountainman - 2/6/2024, 9:52 AM
@DocSpock - She isn’t a great actress, but she was serviceable enough in her action focused role. It’s not as if Jason Statham or The Rock are good actors either. When you focus your career on action oriented roles, you really don’t have to be.
DocSpock - 2/6/2024, 10:00 AM
@mountainman -

I agree. I thought she did well enough in the things she did.
lazlodaytona - 2/6/2024, 10:05 AM
@DocSpock - you pretty much nailed it
UniqNo - 2/6/2024, 9:46 AM
RIP Carl
UniqNo - 2/6/2024, 9:47 AM
@UniqNo - I re watched Haywire again last week. Wasn't bad for a first timer! She's Bryce Thick these days though! i like it!


What did she do again?
Origame - 2/6/2024, 9:49 AM
@UniqNo - didn't put her pronouns in her bio. People got mad.
TheVisionary25 - 2/6/2024, 9:54 AM
@UniqNo - haven’t seen Haywire but she was terrible in Fast & Furious 6 and fine in DP since she didn’t really have any lines and they focused on her physicality moreso.

I honestly thought she was fine in Mandalorian , better then she had been before but still not great.
UniqNo - 2/6/2024, 9:57 AM
@TheVisionary25 - She was only there in FF 6 for M Rod to punch. But i thought she was servicable. DP, same story. She wasn't bad in Mandolorian.

@Origame - was that really it? i remember she poked fun at the whole concept of people feeling the need to insert their pronouns, but is that really so bad?
Origame - 2/6/2024, 10:02 AM
@UniqNo - there was also a point about her comparing vaccine requirements to the papers Jewish people were required to have prior to the holocaust, but that's about it.
UniqNo - 2/6/2024, 10:05 AM
@Origame - Yeah, i think that was unfair!

Nothing against jewish people, but i feel anytime someone mentions the holocaust when comparing to some other evil or wrong in the world they still manage to take offense. No one denies that it happened, but other evils also exist.
Origame - 2/6/2024, 10:10 AM
@UniqNo - yeah exactly. Part of the reason we learn about history is to not repeat the same mistakes.

If we just consider nazis as purely evil monsters, then we can't see the possibility of us eventually becoming them.

It's undeniable things like censorship and forced documentation for basic necessities were done by this fascist government as part of their overall plan. If it's genuinely not comparable, it shouldn't take much to explain why it isn't. But of course, instead they resort to cancel culture.
mountainman - 2/6/2024, 10:11 AM
@UniqNo - To me, saying that we shouldn’t make people show their papers to enter public spaces because when that was done in Germany in the 1930’s/1940’s it turned out really bad, is not in any way a disrespect to the Holocaust. If anything, it’s reminding us how bad it was and saying that we should never emulate the things that happened during that time.
UniqNo - 2/6/2024, 10:14 AM
@mountainman - Exactly!

@Origame - Exactly!


hopefully Gunn and Safran hire her for something. That would be poetic.
TheVisionary25 - 2/6/2024, 10:09 AM
@UniqNo - true

Her fight scenes with Michelle were fun though.

?si=NBm_JoYv1sRzu8Er
UniqNo - 2/6/2024, 10:11 AM
@TheVisionary25 - Daym she fine! Carano that is! never really been a fan of M Rod.
TheFinestSmack - 2/6/2024, 9:48 AM
The article couldn't just be about Gina paying tribute to Carl? It had to focus on the negative, eh? Such a desperate hack.
Fogs - 2/6/2024, 9:52 AM
@TheFinestSmack - Wouldn't be Josh, then.
mountainman - 2/6/2024, 9:53 AM
@TheFinestSmack - Josh will take any opportunity to insert his personal opinions and to try to stir the pot in the comments.
TheVisionary25 - 2/6/2024, 10:02 AM
Well , that’s a nice tribute atleast so good on her for that.



I do hope we find out one day what Rangers of the New Republic was all about…

I still think they could shift its focus to MEW’s Hera but oh well.
AlexCorvis - 2/6/2024, 10:03 AM
One of many reasons you're a shit writer, Josh.

You can't just write a headline like...

"Carl Weathers tribute from former'The Mandalorian' co-star"

Then, you turn this into some sort of unnecessary opinion piece, instead of just focusing on the subject.
AlexCorvis - 2/6/2024, 10:15 AM
@AlexCorvis - btw - See, there was a slip on my part above.

When I was talking about the headline, I was trying to get the point across that there was no need to emphasise the fact she was fired; regardless of what she said, it has nothing to do with Carl Weathers.

But, I can get away with things like that as I'm not a supposed "pro" writer or whatever the hell you're claiming to be.

You know what? The hell is the point of me writing these? Again, like a broken record, you've blocked me and can't see these.
Evansly - 2/6/2024, 10:26 AM
@AlexCorvis - The point is to drive up advertising by creating a comment section with high engagement. He is playing off of people's feelings towards her and like many other divisive topics that they have posted before.

It's not super complicated
AlexCorvis - 2/6/2024, 10:31 AM
@Evansly - I know that, I do appreciate you explaining though, not the slightest bit condescending.

My point is his shit writing, and despite being a supposed professional, seems to be unwilling to improve even slightly.
VamP5659 - 2/6/2024, 10:15 AM
Find A Josh Article That Doesn't Have A Copious Amount of Personal Bias and Unrelated Opinions Challenge: Level Impossible.

