THE MANDALORIAN & GROGU Could Lead To The STAR WARS Fan-Favorites Making A Permanent Leap To Theaters
DocSpock - 1/14/2024, 12:08 PM

My 5 villains list:

Moff Gideon

Kathleen Kennedy

Mickey the Rat

JJ Abrams

Rian Johnson
Se4M4NSt4ine - 1/14/2024, 12:14 PM
@DocSpock -
bkmeijer1 - 1/14/2024, 12:28 PM
I rather see the Shadow Council stay in the, well... shadows. Someone needs to build up the First Order, and no one can when they're all defeated.

Other than that I think Gideon makes the most sense, although Snoke could be fun too. Maybe this version of Snoke is actually the original template and the Sith Eternal take him away to clone him in a post credit scene.
lazlodaytona - 1/14/2024, 12:30 PM
Mandalorian v Rocky Balboa. BRING IT!

