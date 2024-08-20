THE MANDALORIAN Season 4 Was Meant To Feature Boba Fett's Return Confirms Star Temuera Morrison

THE MANDALORIAN Season 4 Was Meant To Feature Boba Fett's Return Confirms Star Temuera Morrison

Lucasfilm scrapped The Mandalorian season 4 in preference of The Mandalorian and Grogu movie and, according to The Book of Boba Fett star Temuera Morrison, he was being lined up to star in those episodes.

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 20, 2024 09:08 AM EST
Filed Under: The Mandalorian
Source: Screen Rant (via SFFGazette.com)

Yesterday, we shared the news that Temuera Morrison will not reprise his iconic Star Wars role as Boba Fett in Jon Favreau's The Mandalorian and Grogu movie. 

It seems Disney and Lucasfilm plan to move on from the character following the tepid response to The Book of Boba Fett. However, at Fan Expo Chicago this weekend, the actor confirmed he'd been lined up to appear in The Mandalorian season 4. 

Scripts for that had been written, only for Lucasfilm to decide during last year's strike that they wanted to pivot to a feature revolving around Din Djarin and Grogu. Given their popularity and the way season 3 ended, it clearly makes sense for Disney to cash in on The Mandalorian's success by shifting focus from streaming subscribers to box office revenue.

"I understand they're gonna do a Mando with Grogu movie next, and uh...things have changed a little too," the actor explained (via SFFGazette.com). "There was going to be a Mando [season] 4, I think, and I was going to turn up in that, but as of now, I'm still waiting for a phone call, to be quite honest."

Given the massive popularity of Boba Fett, it's hard to fathom that the character has essentially been shelved. While The Book of Boba Fett drew mixed-to-negative reviews from fans and critics, there are still stories to be told about the bounty hunter, even if it's as a supporting character. 

It could be that Lucasfilm is taking an "absence makes the heart grow fonder" approach to Fett, of course, with the idea being to make us miss him before he finally jets back into action. 

Dave Filoni is still working towards a Star Wars movie expected to conclude this era of post-Return of the Jedi storyline with a possible adaptation of Heir to the Empire and Fett factoring into that is surely a must. That seems more likely than The Book of Boba Fett season 2 at this stage, anyway.

"I have loved telling stories set in the rich world that George Lucas created," writer and director Jon Favreau said in a statement when news of plans for The Mandalorian and Grogu first broke. "The prospect of bringing the Mandalorian and his apprentice Grogu to the big screen is extremely exciting."

Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy added, "Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have ushered into Star Wars two new and beloved characters, and this new story is a perfect fit for the big screen."

The Mandalorian and Grogu is set to be released in theaters on May 22, 2026.

STAR WARS: Temuera Morrison Confirms Boba Fett Won't Return In THE MANDALORIAN AND GROGU Movie
Related:

STAR WARS: Temuera Morrison Confirms Boba Fett Won't Return In THE MANDALORIAN AND GROGU Movie
THE MANDALORIAN AND GROGU Trailer Sees The Duo Battle AT-ATs; ANDOR Season 2 Teaser Reveals Some Big Returns
Recommended For You:

THE MANDALORIAN AND GROGU Trailer Sees The Duo Battle AT-ATs; ANDOR Season 2 Teaser Reveals Some Big Returns
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/20/2024, 9:16 AM
He [frick]ed around and found out, also the Boba show was TRASH. You will not be missed
The1st
The1st - 8/20/2024, 9:32 AM
@bobevanz - If it makes him feel better, Netflix didn't pick up the power rangers either 😉

?si=cpk7B_46xDmOQToF
blitzkreg
blitzkreg - 8/20/2024, 9:46 AM
@The1st - Pretty cool bikes, and I get the Power Rangers reference. I just think they should have muted the colors on the bikes because it does kind of take you out of the show.
BritishMonkey
BritishMonkey - 8/20/2024, 9:32 AM
Boba sucks no matter what but it's no fair on Morrison at all.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/20/2024, 9:35 AM
I find the narrative that Book of Boba Fett drew “mixed-negative” reviews from fans & critics to be frankly false..

If you go by RT , the critics score for that is 66 which is more mixed to positive imo while audience score is 49 which is mixed to negative though idk if you can really put much validity into that given that it was review bombed aswell to an extent.

Making idiots like those make the decisions for what should it shouldn’t continue for a franchise is asinine & dumb so those [frick]ers will never be happy with anything because the grifters will continue to find ways to appeal to their miserable natures since their money depend on it.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/20/2024, 9:36 AM
I loved Mando season 1 & 2, loved The Book of Boba Fett, and Obi-Wan was awesome for me.

After these, I've completely lost interest in the SWs universe. I'll give the film a chance for sure because John Favreau is an amazing director. So, I guess I'll have to go back and try to watch S3 of Mando.
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 8/20/2024, 9:46 AM
Maybe "they" changed their creative plans when they decided to go with a movie next; tell a movie level story instead of essentially doing an extra long episode of the show.

Maybe, if season 4 happened instead a movie, he'd have gotten a call and Boba Fett would be back.

Maybe "they" got cold feet after the tepid (at best) reaction to the show.

Temuera going on about it probably isn't helping his cause regardless of whatever is happening behind the scenes.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder