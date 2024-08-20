THE MANDALORIAN Season 4 Was Meant To Feature Boba Fett's Return Confirms Star Temuera Morrison

Yesterday, we shared the news that Temuera Morrison will not reprise his iconic Star Wars role as Boba Fett in Jon Favreau's The Mandalorian and Grogu movie.

It seems Disney and Lucasfilm plan to move on from the character following the tepid response to The Book of Boba Fett. However, at Fan Expo Chicago this weekend, the actor confirmed he'd been lined up to appear in The Mandalorian season 4.

Scripts for that had been written, only for Lucasfilm to decide during last year's strike that they wanted to pivot to a feature revolving around Din Djarin and Grogu. Given their popularity and the way season 3 ended, it clearly makes sense for Disney to cash in on The Mandalorian's success by shifting focus from streaming subscribers to box office revenue.

"I understand they're gonna do a Mando with Grogu movie next, and uh...things have changed a little too," the actor explained (via SFFGazette.com). "There was going to be a Mando [season] 4, I think, and I was going to turn up in that, but as of now, I'm still waiting for a phone call, to be quite honest."

Given the massive popularity of Boba Fett, it's hard to fathom that the character has essentially been shelved. While The Book of Boba Fett drew mixed-to-negative reviews from fans and critics, there are still stories to be told about the bounty hunter, even if it's as a supporting character.

It could be that Lucasfilm is taking an "absence makes the heart grow fonder" approach to Fett, of course, with the idea being to make us miss him before he finally jets back into action.

Dave Filoni is still working towards a Star Wars movie expected to conclude this era of post-Return of the Jedi storyline with a possible adaptation of Heir to the Empire and Fett factoring into that is surely a must. That seems more likely than The Book of Boba Fett season 2 at this stage, anyway.

"I have loved telling stories set in the rich world that George Lucas created," writer and director Jon Favreau said in a statement when news of plans for The Mandalorian and Grogu first broke. "The prospect of bringing the Mandalorian and his apprentice Grogu to the big screen is extremely exciting."

Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy added, "Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have ushered into Star Wars two new and beloved characters, and this new story is a perfect fit for the big screen."

The Mandalorian and Grogu is set to be released in theaters on May 22, 2026.