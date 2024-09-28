VENOM: THE LAST DANCE Looks Set For Trilogy's Biggest Opening; Could Tom Holland's SPIDER-MAN Appear?

Despite mostly negative reviews, the Venom movies performed very well at the box office, and it looks like Sony Pictures' trilogy-capper, Venom: The Last Dance, might end up being an even bigger success than both previous instalments.

According to BoxOfficePro.com's long-range forecasts, Venom 3 could be looking at a domestic opening weekend in the $80M – $120M range. There's obviously a lot of room between those numbers, but should The Last Dance's debut come in on the higher end, it will surpass its predecessor's openings and could potentially claim one of the best box office bow's of 2024.

Recent rumors have claimed that Spider-Man 4 will feature both Venom and the villainous Knull, but could we see Tom Holland's Spidey swing by in The Last Dance to set things up? We don't have anything too concrete to go on, but a couple of internet scoopers have dropped some not-so subtle hints that Holland may have filmed something for the upcoming movie.

A piece of the symbiote did remain behind in The MCU when Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) was zapped back to his own universe in No Way Home's post-credits scene, which has led to speculation that a confrontation might be imminent. I

However, the recent full trailer seemed to suggest that Sony may have ret-conned this moment from No Way Home, as we see Chiwetel Ejiofor's character appear to capture the symbiote fragment in the same bar Brock was drinking in.

It's hard to imagine Sony/Marvel putting a Venom/Spidey meeting together without the trades getting word, but you really never know!

Long Range Forecast: VENOM: THE LAST DANCE Tracking to $80M+ Debut

Read More: https://t.co/C4Sqyi14zs pic.twitter.com/hh2bz9bGiq — Boxoffice Pro (@BoxOffice) September 27, 2024

“Eddie and Venom are on the run," reads the synopsis. "Hunted by both their worlds and with net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtain down on Venom and Eddie’s last day”

In addition to Tom Hardy (Mad Max: Fury Road; The Dark Knight Rises) in his dual roles as Eddie Brock and the voice of the Venom symbiote, the supporting cast features Chiwetel Ejiofor (12 Years a Slave; Doctor Strange), Juno Temple (Atonement; Ted Lasso), Rhys Ifans (Notting Hill; The Amazing Spider-Man), Peggy Lu (Venom; Crazy Rich Asians), Alanna Ubach (Legally Blonde; Coco), Stephen Graham (The Irishman; Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides), Clark Backo (Supernatural; The Changeling), and Cristo Fernández (Ted Lasso; Spider-Man: No Way Home).

Venom: The Last Dance will be released in theaters on October 25. Are you looking forward to the threequel? Let us know in the comments section.