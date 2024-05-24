VENOM: THE LAST DANCE Rumored Plot Leak Claims To Reveal The Movie's Villains And Plans For...Peter Parker?!

With Venom: The Last Dance rumoured to be Tom Hardy's final outing as Eddie Brock, a rumoured plot breakdown has started doing the rounds which reveals some wild plans for the threequel. Check it out...

News
By JoshWilding - May 24, 2024 06:05 PM EST

It was recently confirmed that Venom: The Last Dance will be the final movie in Sony's hit franchise. That could be because Tom Hardy is ready to move on or a result of Marvel Studios having its own plans for the Symbiote.

Either way, after the runaway success of 2018's Venom and Venom: Let There Be Carnage's respectable performance in the post-pandemic 2021, Sony is no doubt hoping this trilogy ends on a high (and profitable) note.

While the movie remains shrouded in secrecy, a newly surfaced plot leak for Venom: The Last Dance has been gaining traction on social media this evening. 

In that, it's said Venom sets out to kill a 10-year-old Peter Parker in an effort to avoid suffering the same fate as many of his Multiversal Variants: death at the hands of Spider-Man (which would tie into the post-credits scenes of both the Venom sequel and Spider-Man: No Way Home). 

Eddie bonds with the kid and decides not to kill him. However, he soon finds himself battling Toxin, The Jury, and new group of Symbiotes, with at least some of them gunning for Peter. Juno Temple supposedly plays Lieutenant Patricia Robertson, with Chiwetel Ejiofor taking on the role of Orwell Taylor. The latter's son is said to have been one of Carnage's victims.

We're not entirely convinced this plot leak is the real deal, but the stories for both Venom movies leaked online well in advance. With that in mind, it's not impossible that this is accurate. We can't help but wonder whether the 10-year-old Peter is meant to be the same Variant as the baby we met in Madame Web...at least until the critically panned flop became a "standalone" tale.

It sounds dumb enough for a Sony Marvel movie, anyway, and there is some potential here for a wild finale to the Venom trilogy. Check out the full potential plot leak in the X post below. 

Chiwetel Ejiofor (Doctor Strange) has landed a lead role in the threequel, though there's been no official word on who he's playing; the most popular theory online is that he's been cast as The Jury's General Orwell Taylor. Juno Temple (Ted Lasso) and Clark Backo (Letterkenny) have also boarded the threequel in undisclosed roles.

We also expect Michelle Williams to reprise her role as Anne Weying, a.k.a. She-Venom. 

As well as reprising his role as Eddie Brock for what may be the final time, Tom Hardy also co-wrote Venom: The Last Dance's story with director Kelly Marcel before she later penned the screenplay. Produced by Amy Pascal, Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, and Hutch Parker, the movie is scheduled to arrive in theaters on October 25.

TheShape9859
TheShape9859 - 5/24/2024, 6:20 PM
Yeah I don't believe any of this
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/24/2024, 6:20 PM
So Peter Parker is a variat porgrayed by JONATHAN MAJORS?! HELL YEAH LFG!
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 5/24/2024, 6:21 PM
Don't believe this at all.
JFerguson
JFerguson - 5/24/2024, 6:23 PM
User Comment Image
Odekahn
Odekahn - 5/24/2024, 6:29 PM
Why does Josh always type like he’s multiple people? 🤣😭
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 5/24/2024, 6:31 PM
I think it actually sounds cool. I don't love the Venom films but I do like them.
So, I'd be all for this synopsis.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/24/2024, 6:35 PM
Honestly I’m of two minds about the validity of it , i can buy it given how detailed it is but I’m still taking a healthy grain of salt with it also since there seems to be some odd decisions made (which might be true because it’s Sony lol)…

It seems like ALOT for one movie and kinda messy but does have a finale feel to it so there’s that atleast.

Eddie agreeing to murder (reluctantly albeit) a kid feels a bit weird to me since this version has still been shown to be fairly moral and Venom being tired of Eddie being his host feels like a repeat of LTBC given they resolved that at the end.

Overall we’ll see but one thing’s for sure , Juno Temple as apparently Patricia Robertson/Scream is good casting.

User Comment Image

Anyway , still have no real interest in this since I didn’t care for the first and honestly found the sequel a bit worse.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 5/24/2024, 6:36 PM
Sounds pretty meh if true. I wish we got Gargan as Venom like the comics since he has a legit reason to hate Spider-Man.
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 5/24/2024, 6:37 PM
How does Venom remember that Peter Parker is Spider-Man after Dr Stranges spell?
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 5/24/2024, 6:45 PM
@AnthonyVonGeek - could be because the spell had everybody in the world forget, not in the universe or the multiverse. It's not airtight I guess

