VENOM: THE LAST DANCE Rumored Details On Knull's Role & Post-Credits Scene Revealed - SPOILERS

VENOM: THE LAST DANCE Rumored Details On Knull's Role & Post-Credits Scene Revealed - SPOILERS

A new rumor relating to the villainous Knull's role in Venom: The Last Dance is doing the rounds, and it doesn't sound like the God of the Symbiotes is going to get a lot of screen-time.

News
By MarkCassidy - Oct 08, 2024 09:10 PM EST

The final trailer for Sony Pictures' Venom: The Last Dance dropped the surprising reveal that Knull is going to be introduced in the threequel. Though the character's face was obscured, recent rumors have claimed that Andy Serkis (The Lord of the Rings; Black Panther) will take on the role via motion-capture.

Sony/Marvel are believed to have big plans for this powerful villain going forward, but what can we expect from his big-screen debut?

According to MTTSH... not very much!

The scooper is reporting that The God of the Symbiotes won't have a significant role in Venom 3. In fact, Eddie Brock/Venom (Tom Hardy) won't even encounter the character in the movie. Knull will appear in a couple of scenes in space (possibly imprisoned on Klyntar), and will also be a part of the post-credits scene.

Details on the stinger are sparse, but there are whispers that it could lay the groundwork for Knull and Venom to appear in Spider-Man 4.

Serkis - who directed Venom: Let There Be Carnage - is rumored to have signed on for multiple appearances, so we'll probably be seeing a lot of Knull in the MCU over the next few years.

What do you make of this rumor? Would you be disappointed if Knull only had a small role in Venom: The Last Dance? Drop us a comment down below.

“Eddie and Venom are on the run," reads the synopsis. "Hunted by both their worlds and with net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtain down on Venom and Eddie’s last day”

In addition to Tom Hardy (Mad Max: Fury Road; The Dark Knight Rises) in his dual roles as Eddie Brock and the voice of the Venom symbiote, the supporting cast features Chiwetel Ejiofor (12 Years a Slave; Doctor Strange), Juno Temple (Atonement; Ted Lasso), Rhys Ifans (Notting Hill; The Amazing Spider-Man), Peggy Lu (Venom; Crazy Rich Asians), Alanna Ubach (Legally Blonde; Coco), Stephen Graham (The Irishman; Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides), Clark Backo (Supernatural; The Changeling), and Cristo Fernández (Ted Lasso; Spider-Man: No Way Home).

Venom: The Last Dance will be released in theaters on October 25. Are you looking forward to the threequel? Let us know in the comments section.

VENOM: THE LAST DANCE Promo Takes Venom To HOT ONES: It's Like Licking Satan's Nut Sack!
Related:

VENOM: THE LAST DANCE Promo Takes Venom To HOT ONES: "It's Like Licking Satan's Nut Sack!"
VENOM: THE LAST DANCE Looks Set For Trilogy's Biggest Opening; Could Tom Holland's SPIDER-MAN Appear?
Recommended For You:

VENOM: THE LAST DANCE Looks Set For Trilogy's Biggest Opening; Could Tom Holland's SPIDER-MAN Appear?
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 10/8/2024, 9:08 PM
Knull should be saved for after the Multiverse Saga and have it be the Symbiote Saga. He can play a minor role in Secret Wars and eventually Spider-Man 4-5-6 can be about Peter with the black suit with Spider-Man 6 being about Eddie Brock bonding with it to battle Peter.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 10/8/2024, 9:21 PM
@SonOfAGif - Okay, The Symbiote Saga. Now consder that there are other heroes in the MCU too other than Spider-Man and his cronies...
Simonsonrules
Simonsonrules - 10/8/2024, 9:11 PM
Knull will meet the same fate as Gorr I'm afraid.
Ghoul
Ghoul - 10/8/2024, 9:16 PM
Is it 100% it’s Andy Serkis playing Knull? Don't get me wrong that would be dope just was not sure that was set in stone.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 10/8/2024, 9:22 PM
Sounds like BS. Even if it's true it sounds like BS.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 10/8/2024, 9:23 PM
Hey ..as long as they dont rape Venom..im ok with this movie.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder