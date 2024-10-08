VENOM: THE LAST DANCE Rumored Details On Knull's Role & Post-Credits Scene Revealed - SPOILERS

The final trailer for Sony Pictures' Venom: The Last Dance dropped the surprising reveal that Knull is going to be introduced in the threequel. Though the character's face was obscured, recent rumors have claimed that Andy Serkis (The Lord of the Rings; Black Panther) will take on the role via motion-capture.

Sony/Marvel are believed to have big plans for this powerful villain going forward, but what can we expect from his big-screen debut?

According to MTTSH... not very much!

The scooper is reporting that The God of the Symbiotes won't have a significant role in Venom 3. In fact, Eddie Brock/Venom (Tom Hardy) won't even encounter the character in the movie. Knull will appear in a couple of scenes in space (possibly imprisoned on Klyntar), and will also be a part of the post-credits scene.

Details on the stinger are sparse, but there are whispers that it could lay the groundwork for Knull and Venom to appear in Spider-Man 4.

Serkis - who directed Venom: Let There Be Carnage - is rumored to have signed on for multiple appearances, so we'll probably be seeing a lot of Knull in the MCU over the next few years.

What do you make of this rumor? Would you be disappointed if Knull only had a small role in Venom: The Last Dance? Drop us a comment down below.

Hola b*tches! Tickets are on sale now! 🖤#Venom: The Last Dance is exclusively in theatres October 25. https://t.co/Sc5Il1q5ph pic.twitter.com/t3EMIIOxtW — #Venom: The Last Dance (@VenomMovie) October 1, 2024

“Eddie and Venom are on the run," reads the synopsis. "Hunted by both their worlds and with net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtain down on Venom and Eddie’s last day”

In addition to Tom Hardy (Mad Max: Fury Road; The Dark Knight Rises) in his dual roles as Eddie Brock and the voice of the Venom symbiote, the supporting cast features Chiwetel Ejiofor (12 Years a Slave; Doctor Strange), Juno Temple (Atonement; Ted Lasso), Rhys Ifans (Notting Hill; The Amazing Spider-Man), Peggy Lu (Venom; Crazy Rich Asians), Alanna Ubach (Legally Blonde; Coco), Stephen Graham (The Irishman; Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides), Clark Backo (Supernatural; The Changeling), and Cristo Fernández (Ted Lasso; Spider-Man: No Way Home).

Venom: The Last Dance will be released in theaters on October 25. Are you looking forward to the threequel? Let us know in the comments section.