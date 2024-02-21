BORDERLANDS Trailer Gives Major GOTG Vibes As Character Posters Take A Dig At MADAME WEB

Following yesterday's teaser, Lionsgate has debuted the first full trailer for its upcoming Borderlands video game adaptation, and it looks... a lot like Guardians of the Galaxy!

To be fair, pretty much every comedic sci-fi adventure featuring a motley crew of space-faring heroes will likely wind up being compared to James Gunn's movies, and with Eli Roth at the helm, there's a good chance this will up the gore quota considerably - though the fact that it didn't get a red-band trailer may suggest that it'll wind up with a PG-13 rating.

We also have a batch of posters spotlighting each member of the team, and Roland's (Kevin Hart) banner features the now infamous "he was in the Amazon with my mother..." line from the Madame Web trailer.

Have a look at the footage below, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

Borderlands is a somewhat bizarre and very violent first-person, loot-based shooter which focuses on four “Vault Hunters” fending off local marauders while searching for advanced alien tech on a planet called Pandora. There have been three games released so far, and all have done very well.

Check out the official synopsis below.

“In the movie Lilith (Blanchett), an infamous outlaw with a mysterious past, reluctantly returns to her home planet of Pandora to find the missing daughter of the universe’s most powerful S.O.B., Atlas (Ramirez). Lilith forms an alliance with an unexpected team – Roland (Hart), a former elite mercenary, now desperate for redemption; Tiny Tina (Greenblatt), a feral pre-teen demolitionist; Krieg (Munteanu), Tina’s musclebound, rhetorically challenged protector; Tannis (Curtis), the scientist with a tenuous grip on sanity; and Claptrap (Black), a persistently wiseass robot.

These unlikely heroes must battle alien monsters and dangerous bandits to find and protect the missing girl, who may hold the key to unimaginable power. The fate of the universe could be in their hands – but they’ll be fighting for something more: each other.”

This big-screen take was developed at Lionsgate and works off a script from Chernobyl screenwriter Craig Mazin. Roth also produced along with Avi and Ari Arad through their Arad Productions banner.

The movie is set to hit theaters on August 9.