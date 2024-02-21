BORDERLANDS Trailer Gives Major GOTG Vibes As Character Posters Take A Dig At MADAME WEB

BORDERLANDS Trailer Gives Major GOTG Vibes As Character Posters Take A Dig At MADAME WEB BORDERLANDS Trailer Gives Major GOTG Vibes As Character Posters Take A Dig At MADAME WEB

Lionsgate has shared the first trailer for Eli Roth's adaptation of the popular Borderlands video games, and it gives off serious Guardians of the Galaxy vibes...

News
By MarkCassidy - Feb 21, 2024 01:02 PM EST
Filed Under: Video Games
Source: Via GameFragger.com

Following yesterday's teaser, Lionsgate has debuted the first full trailer for its upcoming Borderlands video game adaptation, and it looks... a lot like Guardians of the Galaxy!

To be fair, pretty much every comedic sci-fi adventure featuring a motley crew of space-faring heroes will likely wind up being compared to James Gunn's movies, and with Eli Roth at the helm, there's a good chance this will up the gore quota considerably - though the fact that it didn't get a red-band trailer may suggest that it'll wind up with a PG-13 rating.

We also have a batch of posters spotlighting each member of the team, and Roland's (Kevin Hart) banner features the now infamous "he was in the Amazon with my mother..." line from the Madame Web trailer.

Have a look at the footage below, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

Borderlands is a somewhat bizarre and very violent first-person, loot-based shooter which focuses on four “Vault Hunters” fending off local marauders while searching for advanced alien tech on a planet called Pandora. There have been three games released so far, and all have done very well.

Check out the official synopsis below.

“In the movie Lilith (Blanchett), an infamous outlaw with a mysterious past, reluctantly returns to her home planet of Pandora to find the missing daughter of the universe’s most powerful S.O.B., Atlas (Ramirez). Lilith forms an alliance with an unexpected team – Roland (Hart), a former elite mercenary, now desperate for redemption; Tiny Tina (Greenblatt), a feral pre-teen demolitionist; Krieg (Munteanu), Tina’s musclebound, rhetorically challenged protector; Tannis (Curtis), the scientist with a tenuous grip on sanity; and Claptrap (Black), a persistently wiseass robot.

These unlikely heroes must battle alien monsters and dangerous bandits to find and protect the missing girl, who may hold the key to unimaginable power. The fate of the universe could be in their hands – but they’ll be fighting for something more: each other.”

This big-screen take was developed at Lionsgate and works off a script from Chernobyl screenwriter Craig Mazin. Roth also produced along with Avi and Ari Arad through their Arad Productions banner.

The movie is set to hit theaters on August 9.

Warner Bros. Discovery Pushes Bong Joon-ho And Robert Pattinson's MICKEY 17 To January 2025
Related:

Warner Bros. Discovery Pushes Bong Joon-ho And Robert Pattinson's MICKEY 17 To January 2025
BORDERLANDS: Check Out The First Official Footage From Eli Roth's Adaptation Ahead Of Tomorrow's Full Trailer
Recommended For You:

BORDERLANDS: Check Out The First Official Footage From Eli Roth's Adaptation Ahead Of Tomorrow's Full Trailer
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

FlopWatchers5 - 2/21/2024, 1:40 PM
years later the marvel blueprint is still being followed.

will there ever be a studio who accomplished what Marvel did?
Blergh - 2/21/2024, 1:52 PM
@FlopWatchers5 - it's a pretty solid formula for adapting out-there material. Not sure if this will deliver but it sure looks at least like a dumb saturday night watch on Netflix
Apophis71 - 2/21/2024, 2:39 PM
@Blergh - Not gonna lie this film could turn out to be a clustfrick and still make for a dumb fun saturday night watch. Certainly looks interesting enough that I will likely check it out regardless what reviews say, question is only if this is a big screen or small screen watch for me.
LiteraryJoe - 2/21/2024, 1:41 PM
Right before she died.
WhatIfRickJames - 2/21/2024, 1:41 PM
Brilliant marketing, lol. Looks decent. Not a gamer so I'm unfamiliar with the IP. Hoping Roth delivers
Shivermetimbers - 2/21/2024, 2:17 PM
@WhatIfRickJames - Same here. Never played the games, but this actually looks like a lot of fun. It also looks ridiculous, but that is part of the fun. Was worried about Kevin Hart since I am not a fan, but he looks decent in here.
ModHaterSLADE - 2/21/2024, 1:42 PM
Looks a lot better than I thought it would be. It also looks like somebody actually did their homework with the costume and vehicle designs.
tluciotti74 - 2/21/2024, 1:45 PM
I thought there was going to be zero chance that I was interested in this and yet, after seeing the trailer, I find myself somewhat intrigued!
SheepishOne - 2/21/2024, 1:46 PM
Okay the poster got a genuine laugh outta me. A+
tylerzero - 2/21/2024, 1:49 PM
The planet, “Pandora?” The N’avi called…

(Sarcasm: obviously, I know nothing about the video game.)
Apophis71 - 2/21/2024, 2:42 PM
@tylerzero - Have a vague watching my youngest playing it knowledge of the game, enough to know it has a lot of intentional references to pop culture in it so...
JFerguson - 2/21/2024, 1:50 PM
Looks really fun. You know madame web is really bad when Ari Arad decides to produce this over that though
stevezegers - 2/21/2024, 1:52 PM
I love the games and it looks like the games. They really do have this whole crazy mythology to them.
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 2/21/2024, 1:54 PM
HQ version:
AmazingFILMporg - 2/21/2024, 2:01 PM
Looks like dumb fun💁
EZBeast - 2/21/2024, 2:11 PM
@AmazingFILMporg - minus the fun part...
Oberlin4Prez - 2/21/2024, 2:04 PM
I guess I didn't pay super close attention to the Madame Web posters, leave it to Josh to notice though
MarkCassidy - 2/21/2024, 2:37 PM
@Oberlin4Prez - I don't even know where to begin with this 😂
UniqNo - 2/21/2024, 2:07 PM
I never played the games but this looks kinda mid tbh. I will say Blanchett still looking like a beauty though.
EZBeast - 2/21/2024, 2:11 PM
I'll stick with the games...
Knightrider - 2/21/2024, 2:11 PM
I do enjoy it when movies take dogs at one another, but it also does raise the stakes, as the movie taking the shot has to be good
grif - 2/21/2024, 2:15 PM
lame kevin hart and big mouth jlk. hard pass
GhostDog - 2/21/2024, 2:21 PM
Hollywood keeps dry humping the guardians of the Galaxy aesthetic. This looks like a knock off almost
mountainman - 2/21/2024, 2:27 PM
@GhostDog - Isn’t this exact song on one of the GOTG soundtracks?
bkmeijer1 - 2/21/2024, 2:34 PM
@GhostDog - for something like Suicide Squad it didn't work, but I think Borderlands (and D&D before this) actually do lend itself to that formula
mountainman - 2/21/2024, 2:21 PM
This could be a somewhat entertaining watch for free when I can watch at home.
TheVisionary25 - 2/21/2024, 2:23 PM
Looks kinda fun imo tbh so I’ll likely check it out!!.

I haven’t played the games but am familiar with it and have seen enough to know that it seems be tonally true to it at the least so that’s good for fans.

Hell of a cast too!!.
S8R8M - 2/21/2024, 2:24 PM
Never played it. Looks fun. But I did say the same for the first Suicide Squad. Same kinda styling for the trailer.
bkmeijer1 - 2/21/2024, 2:35 PM
I like it. Not much they could do wrong with this one, so I'm optimistic about it. The trailer does give Guardians vibes, but I think that fits the off kilter style of Borderlands.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder