FALLOUT TV Series Gets New Posters Showcasing Its Lead Characters; Will A Second Season Happen?

Prime Video has dropped three new eye-catching posters for its upcoming Fallout TV series, while co-showrunner Graham Wagner shares his hope that the show will continue for multiple seasons. Check it out!

By JoshWilding - Mar 05, 2024 10:03 AM EST
Fallout finally arrives on Prime Video next month and the streamer has just today shared three very cool new posters for this live-action version of the beloved video game franchise (via GameFragger.com).

Putting the spotlight on the show's three leads, Ella Purnell (Yellowjackets), Walton Goggins (Ant-Man and The Wasp), and Aaron Moten (Emancipation), these feel very much in line with the tone in the Fallout games and seem to confirm this adaptation is sticking to its roots. 

Fans have high hopes for the series doing those justice, and the hope now is that Fallout will be more akin to The Last of Us than, say, Twisted Metal

During a recent interview with Total Film, co-writer and co-showrunner Graham Wagner shares his thoughts on the show's future, sharing his hope that additional seasons will follow. "It's an uncertain time in television. So the art form of season finales has become: provide enough closure, but leave the door open for more."

"But we feel we've barely scratched the surface of the Fallout universe," he added. "We literally have documents and documents of stuff that we're, in success, eager to dig into. Our fingers are crossed that we're going to get the opportunity to do all that stuff." 

Check out these newly released posters for Fallout below.

Based on one of the greatest video game series of all time, Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there’s almost nothing left to have. Two-hundred years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind - and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird, and highly violent universe waiting for them.  

The series comes from Kilter Films and executive producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy. Nolan directed the first three episodes. Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner serve as executive producers, writers, and co-showrunners.

The series also stars Moisés Arias (The King of Staten Island), Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks), Sarita Choudhury (Homeland), Michael Emerson (Person of Interest), Leslie Uggams (Deadpool), Frances Turner (The Boys), Dave Register (Heightened), Zach Cherry (Severance), Johnny Pemberton (Ant-Man), Rodrigo Luzzi (Dead Ringers), Annabel O'Hagan (Law & Order: SVU), and Xelia Mendes-Jones (The Wheel of Time).

Fallout premieres on April 12.

FireandBlood - 3/5/2024, 10:08 AM
If they were smart, they’d make it an anthology series with the way Fallout lends itself to it.
PC04 - 3/5/2024, 10:12 AM
I know some people that worked on this show and they feel it's going to be great! Can't wait to see the BOOM!
bobevanz - 3/5/2024, 10:12 AM
The internet is mad because they're using AI on these posters. Also Godzilla x Kong tickets are now delayed, was supposed to be today. But I now know The Fall Guy and other tickets come out on
🎟️ **The American Society of Magical Negroes** (3/15) – On sale Tuesday, 3/5
🎟️ **Immaculate** (3/22 limited) – On sale Thursday, 3/7
↪️ incl. **Early Access** (3/13)
🎟️ **The Fall Guy** (5/3) – On sale Tuesday, 3/12 at 7:40-8AM est
↪️ incl. **Early Access** (5/1)
BreakTheCode - 3/5/2024, 10:17 AM
I think video game adaptations are finally hitting their stride. Knowing the people involved in this I’m confident it’ll be great. Video game adaptations could be the successor to comic book adaptations.
Spoken - 3/5/2024, 10:23 AM
@BreakTheCode - That & anime/manga.

But I do feel like that is exactly what is coming, is that video game adaptations and anime are going to slowly take over. Hell, it's kind of happening right now.
BassMan - 3/5/2024, 10:27 AM
Twisted Metal was pretty good, I expected it to be terrible. There’s not a lot of plot to build off of really and they made it work. Fallout I have high hopes for, love the games and plenty of lore to build off of. So far I think it will at least be decent, but hopeful that it’s great. They’ve nailed the look, that’s for sure

