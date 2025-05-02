GRAND THEFT AUTO 6 Delayed; Rockstar Announces May 2026 Release Date For Blockbuster Game

Developer Rockstar Games has announced that Grand Theft Auto 6 has been delayed. Previously slated to release this Fall, the blockbuster action adventure game has been pushed back several months.

GTA 6 will now be released on May 26, 2026.

"We are very sorry that this is later than you expected," Rockstar said. "The interest and excitement surrounding a new Grand Theft Auto has been truly humbling for our entire team. We want to thank you for your support and your patience as we work to finish the game."

"With every game we have released, the goal has always been to try and exceed your expectations, and Grand Theft Auto VI is no exception," the statement continued. "We hope you understand that we need this extra time to deliver at the level of quality you expect and deserve. We look forward to sharing more information with you."

The delay is certainly disappointing, but not terribly unexpected for anyone who is familiar with Rockstar's development track record. The studio is known for delaying the release of major titles and has reputation for postponing launch dates to ensure their games meet the high-quality standards and player expectations. It's typically paid off for them in the past as Red Dead Redemption 2 and Grand Theft Auto 5, their two most recent blockbuster releases, were both critical and commercial successes.

Released in 2018, Red Dead Redemption 2 received widespread critical acclaim, winning over 175 Game of the Year awards. Its critical reception was matched by its commercial success, generating $725 million during its opening weekend launch.

We have to go all way back to 2013 for the launch of Grand Theft Auto 5, which also received universal acclaim and praise for its expansive open world and engaging narrative that featured multiple playable protagonists. GTA 5 would go on to achieve record-breaking commercial success, generating over $800 million within 24 hours of release and surpassing $1 billion in just three days. With over 2010 million copies sold worldwide, GTA 5 is the second best-selling video game of all time as of May 2025, trailing only Minecraft.

Rockstar has a chance to smash these records with Grand Theft Auto 6. A 2026 release means fans will have waited 12-plus years since GTA 5 launched, the longest gap ever between games for the franchise, and anticipation is incredibly high despite knowing very little about the game. It's believed that this hype will lead to record-breaking sales for GTA 6 with some analysts predicting it could generate over $3 billion in its first year.

The first trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 was released all the way back in December 2023. The 90-second trailer was mostly light on specifics but confirmed many previous fan theories and rumors. The game will be set in Leonida, the fictional state inspired by Florida and home to the iconic Vice City, a reimagined version of Miami that served as the backdrop to 2002's Grand Theft Auto: VIce City. The trailer also introduced Lucia, the series' first female protagonist since 2000. It's believed that Lucia will be one of two playable protagonists alongside the unnamed male character briefly shown in a story that draws inspiration from Bonnie and Clyde.

Unfortunately, today's announcement was not accompanied by the release of any new assets, which means the wait for Trailer 2 will continue. There was also no mention of updated platforms so for now GTA 6 will be released on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S with a PC launch likely coming afterward. Other launch details, such as pricing, were also not announced, although many suspect now that Rockstar will follow recent industry trends and charge upwards of $80 for the game.