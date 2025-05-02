GRAND THEFT AUTO 6 Delayed; Rockstar Announces May 2026 Release Date For Blockbuster Game

Rockstar Games has finally announced the release date for Grand Theft Auto 6. Unfortunately, the highly anticipated title has been delayed and we now have to wait until May 2026.

News
By MattIsForReal - May 02, 2025 10:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Video Games
Source: GameFragger.com

Developer Rockstar Games has announced that Grand Theft Auto 6 has been delayed. Previously slated to release this Fall, the blockbuster action adventure game has been pushed back several months. 

GTA 6 will now be released on May 26, 2026.

"We are very sorry that this is later than you expected," Rockstar said. "The interest and excitement surrounding a new Grand Theft Auto has been truly humbling for our entire team. We want to thank you for your support and your patience as we work to finish the game."

"With every game we have released, the goal has always been to try and exceed your expectations, and Grand Theft Auto VI is no exception," the statement continued. "We hope you understand that we need this extra time to deliver at the level of quality you expect and deserve. We look forward to sharing more information with you."

The delay is certainly disappointing, but not terribly unexpected for anyone who is familiar with Rockstar's development track record. The studio is known for delaying the release of major titles and has reputation for postponing launch dates to ensure their games meet the high-quality standards and player expectations. It's typically paid off for them in the past as Red Dead Redemption 2 and Grand Theft Auto 5, their two most recent blockbuster releases, were both critical and commercial successes.

Released in 2018, Red Dead Redemption 2 received widespread critical acclaim, winning over 175 Game of the Year awards. Its critical reception was matched by its commercial success, generating $725 million during its opening weekend launch.

We have to go all way back to 2013 for the launch of Grand Theft Auto 5, which also received universal acclaim and praise for its expansive open world and engaging narrative that featured multiple playable protagonists. GTA 5 would go on to achieve record-breaking commercial success, generating over $800 million within 24 hours of release and surpassing $1 billion in just three days. With over 2010 million copies sold worldwide, GTA 5 is the second best-selling video game of all time as of May 2025, trailing only Minecraft.

Rockstar has a chance to smash these records with Grand Theft Auto 6. A 2026 release means fans will have waited 12-plus years since GTA 5 launched, the longest gap ever between games for the franchise, and anticipation is incredibly high despite knowing very little about the game. It's believed that this hype will lead to record-breaking sales for GTA 6 with some analysts predicting it could generate over $3 billion in its first year. 

The first trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 was released all the way back in December 2023. The 90-second trailer was mostly light on specifics but confirmed many previous fan theories and rumors. The game will be set in Leonida, the fictional state inspired by Florida and home to the iconic Vice City, a reimagined version of Miami that served as the backdrop to 2002's Grand Theft Auto: VIce City. The trailer also introduced Lucia, the series' first female protagonist since 2000. It's believed that Lucia will be one of two playable protagonists alongside the unnamed male character briefly shown in a story that draws inspiration from Bonnie and Clyde.

Unfortunately, today's announcement was not accompanied by the release of any new assets, which means the wait for Trailer 2 will continue. There was also no mention of updated platforms so for now GTA 6 will be released on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S with a PC launch likely coming afterward. Other launch details, such as pricing, were also not announced, although many suspect now that Rockstar will follow recent industry trends and charge upwards of $80 for the game.

UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 5/2/2025, 10:03 AM
Ey! We getting Avatar 3 before we get GTA 6!


Let the memes continue!
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/2/2025, 10:06 AM
@UnderBelly -

We're getting over 20,000 more arrests before we're getting Grand Theft Auto 6.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/2/2025, 10:04 AM
Oh no, people will have to wait later for more woke messages in a 2020s video game.
NOID
NOID - 5/2/2025, 10:04 AM
Neither a comic nor a movie 🤔
MattIsForReal
MattIsForReal - 5/2/2025, 10:12 AM
@NOID - There's a video game section that, while not primarily focused, encompasses larger game announcements that have major influences on the entertainment industry.
Irregular
Irregular - 5/2/2025, 10:06 AM
Kind of growing annoyed with the wait for this game.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/2/2025, 10:09 AM
@Irregular -

It's not as bad as the wait for good Star Wars, Marvel, Indiana Jones, Alien, Predator, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Fantastic Four, Mighty Max, Mario movies...
Irregular
Irregular - 5/2/2025, 10:11 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea - Twelve years is a lot of time to wait for one game. HL3 will be out before GTA 6 at this point.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/2/2025, 10:14 AM
@Irregular -

I get what your saying.

What I say stands.

I said what I said. 🙂
soberchimera
soberchimera - 5/2/2025, 10:06 AM
Me having only played GTA IV for like 10 minutes at a friend’s house 15 years ago…
User Comment Image
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/2/2025, 10:12 AM
@soberchimera -

Same.

Only Grand Theft Auto at my girlfriend's house.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 5/2/2025, 10:16 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea -
User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 5/2/2025, 10:08 AM
Probably hedges their bets that prices for games will go further up next year.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 5/2/2025, 10:16 AM
I'm not surprised that it got delayed, but rather of how close we are to its release. May is far sooner than I thought it'd be, as I thought we'd have to wait until October of next year to get it.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 5/2/2025, 10:26 AM
@TheJok3r - I think they gave the 2025 release window because internally they did have an early 2025 release date, but knew it would get delayed eventually within the year (from April to October for example).

Doubt they knew they needed even more time. Was never gonna be that much more though, so I'm not surprised by the new May release.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 5/2/2025, 10:18 AM
User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
thedrudo
thedrudo - 5/2/2025, 10:19 AM
It’s going to be interesting how this turns out.

Wish it was this year but it’s been 12 years already. What’s another 6 months.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 5/2/2025, 10:21 AM
I hoped for a November release, with just a trailer with ''available now'' as announcement like Oblivion did. Was to be expected with Rockstar though, so I'm not dissappointed.

Could've atleast revealed the release date in a new trailer instead of a random press message though, but I guess they wanted it out before their earning call on May 15.
mountainman
mountainman - 5/2/2025, 10:31 AM
After the Switch 2 set the standard for gaming price increases, X-Box just followed suit.

Wait until this is priced at $100 or $120 out of the box. That’ll be a more standard price point next year than it would have been this year.

Maybe it’s refinement. Maybe they are retooling stuff. Who knows?

All I hope is that the offline experience is still up to the traditional GTA standard. With how long GTAV survived with all the online play (that I have zero interest in), I just hope they aren’t focusing too much on that.
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 5/2/2025, 10:32 AM
Which means 2028 for a PC release. Meh

