Insomniac's WOLVERINE Game Gets A Long-Awaited Update As Rumors Of A New AVENGERS Game Find Their Way Online

It's been over three years since Insomniac Games announced plans for Wolverine and we now have an update from one of the studio's executives. There are also rumours about an all-new Avengers game...

By JoshWilding - Jan 23, 2025 01:01 PM EST
Following Spider-Man 2's release in October 2023, the hope was that Insomniac might shift focus to Wolverine ahead of its rumoured 2024/2025 release. The sequel received a mixed response from fans, so the X-Man's game was a chance for the studio to bounce back. 

Of course, huge data theft in December 2023 revealed the company's plans for Spider-Man 2 DLC and even a Venom spin-off, along with various snippets of gameplay footage and major story spoilers for Wolverine. Insomniac appears to have scrapped that Spidey content in response to the breach but what of the fan-favourite X-Man?

Talking to Variety (via GameFragger.com) following Insomniac co-founder Ted Price’s retirement, new co-studio head Chad Dezern said, "We’ve announced Wolverine, and we’d love to talk more about Wolverine, but we have to be like Logan today, and remain very stoic until it’s time to pop the claws down the road."

"As much as we’re as much as we have pent-up excitement, we got to hold on to it," he continued. "So that’s, that’s about as much as we could say about our upcoming projects today."

So, Wolverine is still happening but doesn't appear to be taking shape as quickly as we'd hoped seeing as it was first announced way back in 2021.

In related video game news, scooper Daniel Richtman (also via GameFragger.com) is reporting that a new Avengers game is in the works. That's unrelated to Crystal Dynamics' Marvel's Avengers, a release widely considered a disaster (not only were reviews poor but sales were dismal). 

Shortly after that game's release, Marvel's Avengers creative director Cezar Virtosu pointed to a difficult development process being at the heart of its problems. 

"It was a challenging production, let's say," he said, clearly unwilling to divulge too much about where things went wrong. He did, however, add, "I apologize for that" when asked for his thoughts on the finished product. Clearly, Virtosu was no happier than fans when it came to how the game turned out. 

Marvel Games has multiple releases on the way, including a Captain America and Black Panther team-up and a solo Iron Man adventure. We'd imagine Insomniac has something big planned for Spider-Man 3 somewhere down the line too. 

You may recall that there were rumblings last October about a game set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. If this mysterious Avengers title is that, then it would be pretty incredible to take control of the original six between the events of The Avengers and Avengers: Age of Ultron, for example. 

As always, stay tuned for additional updates as we have them. 

thereeljoefish
thereeljoefish - 1/23/2025, 1:47 PM
Sweet. I’ll wait for quality allllllllll day.
thebamf
thebamf - 1/23/2025, 1:49 PM
I can't wait for this game!
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 1/23/2025, 1:49 PM
Give us X-men legends 3 and Ultimate alliance 4 and don't make them damn console exclusives this time.
AnEye
AnEye - 1/23/2025, 1:50 PM
At this point I think the marketing secrecy for Wolverine that was announced over three years ago is becoming absurd.

As for an Avengers game, I find it hilarious that after Avengers bombed really hard, they want ANOTHER attempt at an Avengers game. Probably a very low budget indie brawler so they can make some sort of return.
thereeljoefish
thereeljoefish - 1/23/2025, 2:11 PM
@AnEye - be cool to get an advanced OG side scroller
AnEye
AnEye - 1/23/2025, 2:24 PM
@thereeljoefish - That's what I think it will be. A 16 bit side-scroller brawler that is targeting the specific audience of gamers and not just fans.

No way is it a triple AAA title. Thinking more TMNT: Turtles in Time type of style of gameplay or more recently Shredders Revenge.
thebamf
thebamf - 1/23/2025, 1:51 PM
I do wish they would have dropped the Spidey 2 DLC. That was not cool.
fanboy03191
fanboy03191 - 1/23/2025, 1:56 PM
Why cancel stuff just cause it was leaked? If anything that would build excitement. Stupid if you ask me, to cancel a Venom game just cause some assholes hacked the system.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 1/23/2025, 2:12 PM
I hope Insomniac can tackle a Fantastic Four game after Wolverine.
TheShape9859
TheShape9859 - 1/23/2025, 2:16 PM
So basically no update at all
Conquistador
Conquistador - 1/23/2025, 2:20 PM
I thought spiderman 2 was awsome...aside from the Brockless Venom. I thought it was also quiet well recieved and haven't seen too much bad chatter about it...so not sure what he's talking about.

The Kraven we got there was also really good.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 1/23/2025, 2:28 PM
Spider-man 2 was garbage

