James Gunn Actively Involved In Development Of DC UNIVERSE Video Games

James Gunn Actively Involved In Development Of DC UNIVERSE Video Games

DC Studios co-chief James Gunn has revealed he's in talks with WB Games studios to develop titles based on the DC Universe but noted that the first game is still years away from release.

News
By MattIsForReal - Feb 25, 2025 10:02 AM EST
Filed Under: Video Games
Source: GameFragger.com

The first video games based on James Gunn's and Peter Safran's DC Universe are still years away from being revealed, but the co-chairmen and co-CEOs of DC Studios have revealed they are actively working with the various WB Games teams.

Speaking at a DC Studios presentation, the duo explained that they are working closely with the WB Games division, assisting studios like Mortal Kombat creator NetherRealm and Batman: Arkham developer Rocksteady on character design and story.

“We work incredibly closely with JB Perrette [CEO and President, Global Streaming and Games], who runs that division, and it's really the first time it's ever been this way at Warner Brothers,” Safran explained. “James and I sit with literally the guys that run the studios underneath JB, whether it's NetherRealm or whether it's Rocksteady, sit with them and talk about characters and stories that we're interested in and that they're interested in.”

Gunn added that they are seeing designs for projects "in their very earliest stages," which allows them to provide feedback and advice during the initial planning stages.

“We see designs for the projects in their very earliest stages," Gunn said. "We talk about those. We talk about when they're talking about what the story might be, we say, ‘Well, maybe you want to go this way because we're planning on maybe doing something with this character and so forth and so on,’ and help to deal with that.”

“But it's been great, and we've enjoyed it enormously,” Safran continued. “Everything had been so siloed, and now that's completely broken down, and it's been great. Because it also applies to consumer products and experiences and everything that DC touches runs up through us now, which is awesome.”

If you don't include Peacemaker, which was originally a DCEU project, the rebooted DC Universe began last year with the Creature Commandos animated series. However, the first blockbuster film in the "Gods and Monsters" chapter will be Superman, which flies into theaters in July, and marks the true beginning of the DCU.

Unfortunately, fans will have to wait a bit longer for a video game inspired by the DCU, as Gunn revealed they are still "a couple of years" away from revealing it.

“Yeah, it's a couple years, but we've had some pretty active involvement in some stuff coming up,” Safran added. “It's really interesting.”

WB Games has found itself in a bit of a rough patch these past couple of years with the commercial flop of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and the failed crossover fighting game MultiVersus. But there's certainly no shortage of talent at the company, which is home to Rocksteady Studios, best known for the Batman: Arkham series, and NetherRealm Studios, creators of the acclaimed Injustice and Mortal Kombat fighting games. There's also Monolith Productions which is developing a single-player Wonder Woman game, although there are reports that it's in a troubled state right now.

We're not quite sure what the first video games based on the DCU will be WB Games has previously stated that they want to focus on its four most successful brands: Mortal Kombat, Game of Thrones, Harry Potter/Hogwarts Legacy, and DC, "in particular Batman."

There have been reports that Rocksteady is currently working on a single-player Batman game, although it's unclear if this will be a new Batman: Arkham game or something related to the DCU. A more recent rumor suggested that Rocksteady was developing a new game based on the Batman Beyond animated series exclusively for PlayStation.

Although we're still years away from a full-fledged DCU-inspired game, Gunn and Safran hinted that elements from the shared universe could appear in already-established games, like Fortnite.

“When you talk about interaction with our video game guys, with our gaming department, those are also things that historically there wasn't a lot of collaboration on,” DC Studios co-chief Safran said during a recent DC Universe presentation. “Now it's, hey, we're talking to Fortnite. Which characters should we focus on? Literally, James is signing off on designs.”

“I'm giving notes on designs,” Gunn added.

Does that mean we will see character skins inspired by the upcoming Superman movie added to the popular battle royale game?

New Details And Logos For GREEN LANTERN, STARFIRE, And DC SUPER POWERS; KRYPTO Shorts Set In DC Also Coming
Related:

New Details And Logos For GREEN LANTERN, STARFIRE, And DC SUPER POWERS; KRYPTO Shorts Set In DC Also Coming
NetEase CEO Almost Canceled MARVEL RIVALS Before It Was Even Released
Recommended For You:

NetEase CEO Almost Canceled MARVEL RIVALS Before It Was Even Released

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
bobevanz
bobevanz - 2/25/2025, 10:07 AM
As lame as the movie tie-in games were back in the day, people still bought them. Of course the CEO's want a "Fortnite" so they'll keep pushing live service dogshit like that Suicide Squad game
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 2/25/2025, 10:11 AM
Gunn got his hands in everything. Lol.

User Comment Image
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 2/25/2025, 10:12 AM
They are seeing the crazy numbers from Rivals and want a piece
User Comment Image
JFerguson
JFerguson - 2/25/2025, 10:17 AM
Incorporating video game storylines into the main DCU?
This is silly. This is a silly thing to do.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 2/25/2025, 10:19 AM
Really enjoyed the open world Superman game back when Superman Returns came out. I’d be cool to make something like that again.
I’m guessing they’ll want to go the route of micro transactions like all the other new video games so I’m guessing they’ll just copy Marvel Rivals.
MaximusTheMad
MaximusTheMad - 2/25/2025, 10:23 AM
Gunn and Safran don't look like they know anything about video games.

Marvel Games is a succesful division now, because they ask for pitches from the right developers.

Marvel is asking developers for ideas, instead of telling developers what to do.

Insomniac weren't offered Spider-Man and Wolverine. They made the pitch themselves. So did NetEase with Marvel Rivals.

Marvel Games merely consults and provides in depth knowledge about the essence of these characters and the comics they originated from. You can't find a better recipe for success than that.
ShellHead
ShellHead - 2/25/2025, 10:26 AM
I wonder how much money WB gave James Gunn. Because it's probably a lot, to stake the whole future of the brand on him.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 2/25/2025, 10:35 AM

GEEEEEEEZZZZZ!!!!!!!!!!!!

PLEASE name a Batman, & release some good movies and shows before you have your mind meat start thinking about this.
Steel86
Steel86 - 2/25/2025, 10:40 AM
Very smart. People fall in love with characters when they can have a real hands on experience. Video games do that. Batman has become over overwhelmingly the #1 hero yes because he's had great films but the Arkham games created another worldwide deepening of love for the character.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder