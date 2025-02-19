MARVEL RIVALS Brings The Heat With HUMAN TORCH Gameplay Trailer

MARVEL RIVALS Brings The Heat With HUMAN TORCH Gameplay Trailer

Marvel Rivals is turning up the heat with the arrival of Fantastic Four's Johnny Storm/Human Torch later this week as part of the Season 1 update. He joins the roster alongside The Thing on Friday.

News
By MattIsForReal - Feb 19, 2025 07:02 AM EST
Filed Under: Video Games
Source: GameFragger.com

Things are heating up in Marvel Rivals as Johnny Storm, aka the Human Torch, prepares to make his way into the team-based PvP shooter later this week. Human Torch will arrive in Marvel Rivals as part of the midseason update on Friday, February 21st.

Ahead of his arrival, developer NetEase has shared his character reveal trailer, showing off his various abilities. Human Torch enteres the game as a duelist, the which is basically your standard damage-dealing archetype.

Engulfed in flames, Human Torch is primarily an aerial-based character, similar to Iron Man and Storm. His basic attack shoots out fireballs that break into smaller fiery projectiles, but his other abilities are truly where the explosive firepower comes from He can launch.a fireball that creates a flame field in a targeted area and then connect flame fields to form a wall that deals burning damage to enemies. Another abiltiy, Flaming Meteor, sees Human Torch dive toward the ground and stun nearby enemies. His ultimate, Supernova, sees him go full "Flame On" and unleash fire tornadoes at his enemies.

The trailer also shows off his Team-Up ability. When playing with Storm, the duo can create a massive fire tornado, presumably dealing even more damage. You can unleash this powerful attack when she casts her ultimate, which is also a tornado.

Johnny Storm is the Fantastic Four's resident hothead heartthrob, always managing to look cool while turning up the heat! Johnny joined his sister on a wild experimental space mission in the hopes of visiting the stars, instead, he became the brightest star of them all with the power to ignite his body as the Human Torch!

The Human Torch adds an intense flare to every battle with scorching flames. When he's not busy burning Dracula's legions with flames brighter than the sun itself, he's soaring across the city to gather Chronovium and scavenge for parts of the Timestream Reintegration Device.

Johnny Storm/Human Torch will arrive in Marvel Rivals on February 21st alongside the Fantastic Four's fourth remaining character, the Thing. They round out Marvel's first family in Marvel Rivals, joining the likes of Invisible Woman and Mister Fantastic, both of which were added to the game at the start of Season 1 in January. As is the case with all Marvel Rivals characters, both Human Torch and The Thing will be completely free to play immediately, no microtransaction purchase or XP grinding required to unlock them.

Flame On!
Flame On!
Looks like he has great crowd control and his team up with Storm is sweet.

The Thing looks like a great addition to the tanks and looks like a ton of fun

