MARVEL RIVALS Season 1 Trailer Reveals First Official Look At The FANTASTIC FOUR In Action Against Dracula

NetEase has dropped the first trailer for Marvel Rivals season 1 and it features our first look at the debut of the Fantastic Four as they assemble to do battle with the villainous Dracula. Check it out...

By JoshWilding - Jan 06, 2025 01:01 PM EST
Source: GameFragger.com

As we first reported on GameFragger.com, a new trailer for season 1 of Marvel Rivals has been released, confirming that the Fantastic Four is coming to the game on January 10.

As well as promising multiple new New York maps, we get to see Marvel's First Family in action as Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, the Human Torch, and The Thing are finally all added to the game. 

The event will be titled "Eternal Night Falls" and sees Marvel's First Family team up with their fellow heroes when vampires invade the Big Apple. The sneak peek ends with our first look at Dracula, the big bad of this season of storytelling.

Here's the official description for Marvel Rivals' "Eternal Night Falls" event:

Darkness engulfs New York as the Timestream Entanglement leaves Doctor Strange trapped in the Entangled Astral Plane, scattering the Darkhold pages. Dracula and Doctor Doom disrupt the moon’s orbit, plunging the city into eternal night and unleashing an army of vampiric creatures. With the world on the brink, the Fantastic Four join forces with iconic Marvel heroes, standing together in the epic battle to break the mystical darkness with science. Ignite the battle against Dracula with the Fantastic Four in Marvel Rivals!

Marvel Rivals has proven to be a huge hit for NetEase, securing 10 million players in just three days and 20 million in two weeks. The free-to-play superhero team-based PvP shooter debuted on December 6 on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X and S. 

Sony and Microsoft don't make player numbers public, though Steam does; as a result, it was recently revealed that Marvel Rivals launch weekend saw it boast 480,990 concurrent players. That makes it one of the top five most-played games on the platform. 

You can see Marvel Rivals' take on the Fantastic Four in the players below. As always, stay tuned for updates as we have them. 

Marvel Rivals is a Super Hero team-based PVP shooter! Assemble an all-star Marvel squad, devise countless strategies by combining powers to form unique Team-Up skills and fight in destructible, ever-changing battlefields across the continually evolving Marvel Universe!

ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 1/6/2025, 1:50 PM
This game is killing it with the character designs, the FF look badass.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 1/6/2025, 1:51 PM
The combat is slower than molasses.

