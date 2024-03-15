MARVEL'S BLACK PANTHER Game Dev Faces Backlash After Admitting To Not Hiring White Developers

MARVEL'S BLACK PANTHER Game Dev Faces Backlash After Admitting To Not Hiring White Developers MARVEL'S BLACK PANTHER Game Dev Faces Backlash After Admitting To Not Hiring White Developers

Dani Lalonders, an associate narrative designer for EA's Cliffhanger Games, the studio working on Marvel's Black Panther, has come under fire for comments made about discriminatory hiring practices.

News
By MattIsForReal - Mar 15, 2024 12:03 PM EST
Filed Under: Video Games
Source: GameFragger.com

A narrative designer for Cliffhanger Games, a subsidiary of Electronic Arts and the studio developing the upcoming Marvel's Black Panther game, landed in a bit of hot water this week after their previous comments admitting to discriminatory hiring practices resurfaced.

Dani Lalonders, an associate narrative designer for Cliffhanger Games and self-described "black nonbinary woman," previously admitted to building a team with "no white people" while working on a game called ValiDate.

“We have no white people on our team,” Lalonders admitted during a stream for the Game Devs of Color Expo in 2021. “I did that because I wanted to create a safe environment, and I know the best way for an environment to be safe is to be around people who are just like me.”

“I’m not saying white people are creating unsafe environments, I’m saying sometimes it’s hard to work with white people because sometimes they think something is okay, but it’s really a microaggression,” Lalonders continued.

Although Lalonders made the comments back in 2021, they recently went viral when Libs of TikTok tweeted this portion of the presentation.

Lalonder's comments led to accusations of racism and discrimination, some of it lobbied at Electronic Arts. However, it's important to note that these comments were made back when Lalonder was a lead developer and producer on the independent gameValiDate. 

ValiDate is a romantic visual novel about 13 adults in Jercy City navigating new relationships and the harsh realities that come alongside them.” The game was released in 2022 to mostly positive reviews.

Additionally, she was working at Veritable Joy Studios at the time, a Chicago-based studio “working to bring you authentic, heartfelt games about people of color.” The company's overview reads:

“Here at Veritable Joy, we pride ourselves on creating an authentic and supportive work environment where people of color can tell the stories that we want heard. Our studio is dedicated to crafting games that place people of color and LGBT+ characters at the forefront of the narrative, in the hopes that we can be the change that marginalized communities want to see in the gaming industry.”

Given the game's premise and the company's mission statement, one may understand why Lalonder would want to emphasize hiring people of color over white people but blatantly admitting that she wouldn't hire white developers could make the studio subject to a potential lawsuit for discriminatory hiring practices.

Now it's important to note that this only pertains to Lalonder's time at Veritable Joy Studios. There's no evidence that EA or Cliffhanger Games is engaging in this sort of hiring policy. Lalonder is only an associate narrative designer at the studio, which is a fairly entry-level position, so it's unlikely she is determining who gets hired.

Even so, it's probably not a topic of conversation that EA or Cliffhanger Games wants to be associated with. Neither the publisher nor the developer have commented on Lalonder's previous statements.

Cliffhanger Games was introduced back in July 2023 as a new triple-A development studio with.a focus on Marvel's Black Panther. Led by Kevin Stephens (Monolith Productions), the game is an original, third-person, single-player adventure. The studio aims "to build an expansive and reactive world that empowers players to experience what it is like to take on the mantle of Wakanda’s protector, the Black Panther."

THE SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIE Sequel Officially Announced; Will Arrive In Theaters In 2026
Related:

THE SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIE Sequel Officially Announced; Will Arrive In Theaters In 2026
TALK TO ME Actress Sophie Wilde In Talks To Star In New Regency's WATCH DOGS Adaptation
Recommended For You:

TALK TO ME Actress Sophie Wilde In Talks To Star In New Regency's WATCH DOGS Adaptation
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
1 2
BillyBatson1000 - 3/15/2024, 12:30 PM
Total click-bait.

And oh look, the comment section hasn't been switched off.
WruceBayne - 3/15/2024, 12:38 PM
@BillyBatson1000 - he knows exactly what he’s doing. This is definitely an attempt at igniting a flame war.
BillyBatson1000 - 3/15/2024, 12:45 PM
@WruceBayne - Absolutely!!! Then the site will piss-and-moan about reader content.

Hypocrisy.
Gabimaru - 3/15/2024, 12:31 PM
CoHost - 3/15/2024, 12:32 PM
How awful...

...let's go get some ice cream.
AnthonyVonGeek - 3/15/2024, 12:33 PM
“I know the best way for an environment to be safe is to be around people who are just like me.”
Nomis929 - 3/15/2024, 12:35 PM
So you think to get away from our understanding our differences is to segregate from each other?



Wasn't the whole point of the Black Panther movie is that that kind of philosphy NEVER solves anything?
Kurban - 3/15/2024, 12:35 PM
Honestly I’d be totally okay with this if they’d leave all the dev studios full of white guys alone
Baf - 3/15/2024, 12:36 PM
Poor girl. Boop bop beep.
marvel72 - 3/15/2024, 12:37 PM
She won't be sacked for these comments because she is Black.
TheShape9859 - 3/15/2024, 12:53 PM
@marvel72 - and nonbinary...
AvalonX - 3/15/2024, 1:12 PM
@TheShape9859 - sigh, f me
RedFury - 3/15/2024, 12:39 PM
Yikes... I'm a guy who wants equal opportunities for all, and also for the proper voices to tell their own stories.

But comments like that are very troublesome. If you want to have an all "insert race here" team to tell a story through their lense of experiences, that's perfectly fine I think. But when you throw shade at a group, you're no better than the people you feel that oppressed, and treated you wrongly.

We have to try and move forward, not backwards. All of us.
bkmeijer1 - 3/15/2024, 12:42 PM
I don't give a crao who develops the game, as long as the game's good. Just don't throw shade. That's borderline bullying, and bullying is not cool
Franshu - 3/15/2024, 12:43 PM
The idiocy of this is not so much in what was done per se, but how it was presented. If instead of saying "we want to be free of microagressions" (WTF) they'd said something kind of like "this is a marvelous opportunity to give a chance to work on something this big to people who'd otherwise be left aside, and to work on something that really means something to them culturally, making sure they bring their A game", then it wouldn't have been so absurd.
Nightwing1015 - 3/15/2024, 12:45 PM
@Franshu - it would still be admitting to discriminatory hiring practices however u dress it up. Not really sure if the legality of it but seems risky on the face of it
Nightwing1015 - 3/15/2024, 12:44 PM
Is that even legal to admit to that? I’m not saying it should or shouldn’t be, just saying it could be inviting a potential lawsuit to openly say u discriminate on race like that.
Nomis929 - 3/15/2024, 12:48 PM
@Nightwing1015 - No, It's Discrimination and illegal.
GhostDog - 3/15/2024, 12:44 PM
Comment section turned on***

Flame war ignite!
BillyBatson1000 - 3/15/2024, 12:46 PM
@GhostDog - exactly.
GhostDog - 3/15/2024, 12:48 PM
@BillyBatson1000 - like moths to a flame
BillyBatson1000 - 3/15/2024, 12:49 PM
@GhostDog - with the same end product.
SATW42 - 3/15/2024, 12:53 PM
@GhostDog - This is news. He said he would leave comments on for news and exclusives. It's things like his editorial lists he was turning comments off for. Why do you feel it is like a right to a have a comment section
Matchesz - 3/15/2024, 12:45 PM
Remember its not racist if its directed towards white people :p
RichardGrayson - 3/15/2024, 12:55 PM
@Matchesz - yes because they say racism can’t be from white people because racism is the intersection of power and privilege. Basically a real life uno reverse card
Ryguy88 - 3/15/2024, 12:48 PM
And hopefully lawsuits. it's the only way to stop this stuff.
harryba11zack - 3/15/2024, 12:50 PM
Racist B111tch
dracula - 3/15/2024, 12:50 PM
Nothing says progress more than segregation
dracula - 3/15/2024, 12:53 PM
Micro aggressions in most cases just means disagreeing with a person of color

And i say that as a person of color
tmp3 - 3/15/2024, 12:54 PM
Who [frick]ing cares. Arguing over culture war shit is truly pathetic
Ryguy88 - 3/15/2024, 1:34 PM
@tmp3 - who [frick]ing cares that an employer is refusing to hire people because of their race?
TheShape9859 - 3/15/2024, 12:54 PM
Black, nonbinary...everything is a microagression. For[frick]sake, stop the stupid shit already.
WakandaTech - 3/15/2024, 12:54 PM
The only way to end Racism is with more Racism
dorritosaur - 3/15/2024, 12:54 PM
Nevermind I cant read. Its just stupid.
WhateverItTakes - 3/15/2024, 12:56 PM
Why is anyone surprised. When Marvel do the movies they have to hire the same race gender religious or sexual orientation that the film is based on which is blatant racism
EZBeast - 3/15/2024, 1:17 PM
@WhateverItTakes - that is one of the bigger issues I've had with all this. Acting is the personification of pretending to a be a character for a piece of art to tell a story. So when actors could personify these characters they were usually portraying something they weren't in real life and could be very creative with their interpretations of these characters like javar Bardem playing a psychopathic killer or Wesley snipes playing a vampire huter. Then it became now how the characters are portrayed but how the audience has to see them because people must relate to every role even though I think they already did. Basically it robbed the chance for fantastic characters with different traits or ideas only to be preformed by people who aren't so much creative but fit the definition of the character they're playing with nothing to make them unique.

It was still said best by Ian McKellen when commenting that gay characters shouldn't strictly be played by gay actors.

"Is the argument that a straight man cannot play a gay part, and, if so, does that mean I can't play straight parts and I'm not allowed to explore the fascinating subject of heterosexuality in Macbeth?" McKellen asked incredulously. "Surely not. We're acting. We're pretending."
WhateverItTakes - 3/15/2024, 1:24 PM
@EZBeast - everyone who be able to do everything. Look at the guy who is directing Captain America 4. They chose a black guy to fit the film. He has [frick] all experience and what he has done is garbage. Imagine being hired for something just because of your physical characteristics and not your talent

Representation is such a bullshit narrative. They make out it has only been white men on screen. I get the backroom roles but it's hard for anyone to get a top writer or directing gig.... just talk to anyone in the industry. You have to look at percentage of demographics......
GodHercules20 - 3/15/2024, 1:40 PM
@WhateverItTakes - They do but a white guy named Ludwig Göransson composed music for Black Panther 1 and 2. Also white lady named Judianna Makovsky was the costume designer of Black Panther's Civil War suit. Which looks thousand times better than new shiny suit.
HammerLegFoot - 3/15/2024, 12:57 PM
She's not wrong
1 2

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder