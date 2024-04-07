Modders Have Already Added INVINCIBLE's Agent Spider To Insomniac's SPIDER-MAN Game

The Invincible season finale debuted on Thursday, but it appears the modding community is moving quickly to incorporate one of the most thrilling appearances from the episode into Insomniac Games' Spider-Man (2018).



The Invincible finale pits the show's lead character against a reality-teleporting antagonist who forces Invincible to complete a challenging, dimension-hopping gauntlet meant to exhaust the protagonist.



This narrative is taken straight from the Invincible comic book, in which Invincible actually does meet and befriend Spider-Man, along with several Avengers.



But the Prime Video animated series was unable to utilize Spider-Man in the episode owing to legal rights, so they made Agent Spider, a thinly-disguised pastiche of the wall-crawler.

As 2018's Spider-Man is available on PC, it seems the modding community has wasted no time in putting Agent Spider into the game.

bruh, the spider-man modding community is on something cuz like HOW??? https://t.co/zaTgW2U0yM pic.twitter.com/xxaRMgcOcX — JOLLY J✨ (@DynamoSuperX) April 6, 2024



Recently, the 2018 game's sequel, Spider-Man 2 only required 24 hrs to become the fastest-selling PlayStation original video game of all time, selling over 2.5 million copies.

Most gamers have moved on to the sequel but unfortunately, Spider-Man 2 is not on PC yet, so the modding community will have to wait before they'll get the chance to have Agent Spider web-slinging next to Miles Morales.

With all the reality and dimension hopping going on in comics these days, how long do you think it will take for Marvel to officially incorporate Agent Spider into the multiverse?

Perhaps he'll have a cameo in Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse? This feels exactly like the type of joke Phil Lord and Christopher Miller would incorporate into their beloved animated franchise.

Spider-Man 2 is a direct sequel to Marvel's Spider-Man (released in 2018) and 2020's Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and it was released on October 20, 2023 for the PS5.

The game features Peter Parker and Miles Morales as the two playable characters, who will team up to face a new threat: Venom. Other villains that have been confirmed to appear in the game include Kraven the Hunter, The Lizard, Sandman, Black Cat, and more.

When it was released in 2018, the first Spider-Man game received positive reviews from critics as the gameplay, aesthetics, plot, and characterizations all received high marks. Based on 120 reviews, the game had an overall Metacritic score of 91%.

The sequel also currently has an overall Metacritic score of 91% from 130 reviews.