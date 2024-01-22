MORTAL KOMBAT 2 Producer Confirms Production Has Wrapped; Says A Trailer Is "Going To Be A While"

Mortal Kombat was released simultaneously in theaters and on Max in 2021, and it was the following year when we first learned of plans for the movie to get a sequel.

After delays caused by last year's SAG-AFTRA strikes, work recently resumed on the follow-up and franchise producer Todd Garner and star Lewis Tan have confirmed filming has wrapped (via GameFragger.com). Max Huang, who plays Kung Lao, also took to Instagram to share a photo from the wrap party.

This means Mortal Kombat 2 can finally begin post-production ahead of an expected 2025 theatrical release. "That’s a wrap for me on Mortal Kombat," Garner says in the video below. "This has been an incredible, incredible journey. I can’t wait for y’all to see what we’ve done. It’s going to be a while, we have a lot of work to do."

"I know I’m going to start getting a lot of messages like, ‘When is the trailer? When is the trailer?’ It’s going to be a while," he admits. "We’re going to work hard, we’re going to get it done. I think we’ve made something special. I hope you guys agree."

This comes just a few days after Garner took to X to once again tease Karl Urban's Johnny Cage (which you can also check out below).

"[Warner Bros. Discovery] is very happy with the movie, and obviously, it performed really well," Tan said of these sequel plans a couple of years ago. "It's one of the most-viewed films of their Warner Bros. Slate, even though it came out at the worst time ever possible. But no, we're full steam ahead. And now, we have Ed Boon with us as well, so we got the stamp of approval from the legend himself. Two is just going to be absolutely insane. Way bigger."

That first movie had its faults but it was a fun ride and clearly made by a team that has a lot of love for the iconic video game franchise.

Mortal Kombat 2 stars Lewis Tan as Cole Young, Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade, Josh Lawson as Kano, Mehcad Brooks as Jackson "Jax" Briggs, Tadanobu Asano as Raiden, Ludi Lin as Liu Kang, Chin Han as Shang Tsung, Joe Taslim as Noob Saibot, Hiroyuki Sanada as Scorpion, Martyn Ford as Shao Kahn, Desmond Chiam as King Jerrod, Ana Thu Nguyen as Queen Sindel, and Damon Herriman as Quan Chi.

New cast additions include Karl Urban as Johnny Cage, Tati Gabrielle as Jade, and Adeline Rudolph as Kitana.

Moon Knight Head Writer Jeremy Slater was enlisted to write the screenplay, while Simon McQuoid returns to direct. According to a brief logline, "The sequel continues the story of a group of ragtag fighters, versed in the ways of martial arts, who defend our reality which is known in Earthrealm against the Outworld."

Mortal Kombat 2 doesn't currently have a confirmed release date.