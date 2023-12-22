MORTAL KOMBAT 2: Scorpion's Return Is Teased In New Behind-The-Scenes Image

"Get over here!"

Though it's already been confirmed that most of the cast of the first Mortal Kombat movie would be back for this upcoming sequel, there was a question mark over Scorpion after actor Hiroyuki Sanada said he didn't expect to return as the lethal undead warrior in recent interviews.

Now, producer Todd Garner has all-but confirmed that the fiery spirit of vengeance (no, not that one) will indeed be back in action with a new behind-the-scenes shot from one of the set's monitors.

Though the image may not look like much to anyone who isn't familiar with MK, that is most definitely one of Scorpion's signature kunai, which he is fond of launching at his opponents on the end of a chain before dragging them in for the kill.

Scorpion may be back, but that doesn't necessarily mean that Sanada will reprise the role! There have been other incarnations of the character in the games, and even if this is supposed to be the same one from the first movie, Scorp keeps his face covered most of the time, anyway.

Check out the image at the link below.

The first movie didn't exactly achieve a flawless victory at the box office, but it performed well enough - especially as one of the first major Covid-era releases with a day-and-date streaming debut - to warrant a sequel, and cameras have been rolling in Australia since June.

Like pretty much every other major production, Mortal Kombat 2 was forced to pause filming due to the recent SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, but star Karl Urban (Johnny Cage) recently confirmed that shooting is back on.

The sequel will also see the debut of some other new heroes and villains from the long-running video game series. Martyn Ford (Red Sonja) will play villainous Outworld emperor Shao Kahn, Desmond Chiam (Joy Ride) will take on the role of Edenian King Jerrod, Ana Thu Nguyen (Suka) is on board as Queen Sindel, and Damon Herriman (Once Upon a Time In Hollywood) will portray Netherrealm demon Quan Chi.

They join fellow new additions Tati Gabrielle and Adeline Rudolph (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) as Jade and Kitana, respectively.

Pretty much all of the main characters - even the ones that were (seemingly) killed off - from the first movie will return, with Lewis Tan back as Cole Young (ugh), Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade, Josh Lawson as Kano, Tadanobu Asano as Lord Raiden, Mehcad Brooks as Jax, Ludi Lin as Liu Kang, Chin Han as Shang Tsung, Joe Taslim as Bi-Han and Sub-Zero, and Max Huang as Kung Lao.

"Hunted by the fearsome warrior Sub-Zero, MMA fighter Cole Young finds sanctuary at the temple of Lord Raiden. Training with experienced fighters Liu Kang, Kung Lao and the rogue mercenary Kano, Cole prepares to stand with Earth's greatest champions to take on the enemies from Outworld in a high-stakes battle for the universe."

Simon McQuoid is back in the director's chair, this time working from a from Jeremy Slater. James Wan is producing alongside McQuoid, Todd Garner, Michael Clear, and E. Bennett Walsh.

The Mortal Kombat sequel hasn't been given an official release date.