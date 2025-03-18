NOVOCAINE's Jack Quaid Reveals That Starring In A BIOSHOCK Movie Is His Dream Role

Actor Jack Quaid was recently asked what his ideal role would be while participating in a Reddit AMA t to promote his newly released action-comedy flick, Novocaine.

Interestingly enough, Quad revealed that he wants to star in a BioShock movie, as that's his favorite game. Perhaps the timing of this reveal is not so coincidental as Netflix is currently working on just that.

"I would actually love to be in a live action adaptation of Bioshock - one of my favorite games of all time. I think there's such a rich lore to that game that could be explored in a TV or movie adaptation."

"I've seen people say that I look like Max Payne, and when I've looked at the box art, even I did a double-take. I love Rockstar's games, but unfortunately I've never played that one - it's next on the list, for sure."

Just a few years ago, Netflix revealed intentions for a massive, large-scale adaptation of the 2007 2K Boston (Irrational Games) first-person shooter video game.

Francis Lawrence (I Am Legend, The Hunger Games) is attached to direct, with Michael Green (Logan, Blue Eye Samurai) writing the script. The last update on the project was that Netflix was reducing the budget for the project, resulting in a more intimate story.

Producer Roy Lee confirmed the news at San Diego Comic-Con 2024, stating, "It's going to be a more personal point of view, as opposed to a grander, big project."

Novocaine was recently released in North American theaters and debuted #1 domestically, albeit within a tepid box office release weekend. The film only needed to gross $8.5 million to secure first place.

Of course, this wasn't the first attempt at making a live-action BioShock film as back in 2008, Universal Pictures secured film rights to the IP and hired Gore Verbinski (A Cure for Wellness, Pirates of the Carribean) to direct.

Verbinski and the studio clashed over the director's desire for the film to have an R-rating and the pic ultimately, never made it out of development.

In other releated video game news, Quaid also disclosed during his Reddit AMA that he's a massive FromSoftware fan and is currently playing through Elden Ring.

"I'm a huge video game nerd. And lately I've been diving headfirst into the From Software Library. I beat Bloodborne, then I beat Sekiro, and now I'm going full boar into Elden Ring."

"Actually, the thing I use Reddit the most for is tips and tricks on beating Fromsoft's bosses. I love how challenging the games are - it took me a while to get into them, but now I'm obsessed."

Novocaine, distributed by Paramount Pictures, will arrive in North American theaters on March 14. The film will be released in the United Kingdom on March 28 and Japan on June 20.

About Novocaine

Directed by the filmmaking duo of Dan Berk and Robert Olsen (Villains, Significant Others),Novocaine stars Jack Quaid (The Boys, My Adventures with Superman) as Nathan Caine, a bank manager who can't feel pain. When his girlfriend and co-worker Sherry, played by Amber Midthunder (Legion, Roswell, New Mexico), gets kidnapped by bank robbers, Nathan will utilize his unique condition in an action-packed quest to get her back.

The film also stars Ray Nicholson (Smile 2), Jacob Batalon (Spider-Man: No Way Home, Avengers: Infinity War), Betty Gabriel (Upgrade, It Lives Inside), and Matt Walsh (Veep).

The script was written by Lars Jacobson (Day of the Dead: Bloodline).