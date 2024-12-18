SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 3's Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed As First Reviews Race Online

The review embargo for Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has lifted and we have some early verdicts on the threequel (via GameFragger.com) which adds Keanu Reeves' Shadow to the popular live-action/CG franchise.

Neither Sonic the Hedgehog nor Sonic the Hedgehog 2 were critical darlings, with the former scoring 64% on Rotten Tomatoes and the sequel sitting at a slightly fresher 69%. Early word on the threequel was extremely positive, and while the reviews themselves appear relatively mixed, most skew in the positive side.

Whether they even matter is up for debate as the series has its fans and they know exactly what to expect at this stage. With that in mind, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 essentially being more of the same won't necessarily cause it to stumble at the box office.

"No one will mistake the unimaginatively titled Sonic the Hedgehog 3 for sophisticated entertainment," reads The Hollywood Reporter's verdict. "But that’s clearly not what its audiences are looking for." According to Variety, "'Sonic the Hedgehog 3' is just a vivaciously staged throwaway, but it has a spirit that recalls the elegant tomfoolery of 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' and 'Ralph Breaks the Internet.'"

As for Deadline, the trade notes, "Under returning director Jeff Fowler it is all frenetic and loaded with CGI galore so attention spans will not be challenged. Sadly gone is the charm of Sonic 2 which was a little more nuanced, and a lot more engaging."

A movie like Sonic the Hedgehog 3 isn't exactly geared towards outlets like that, of course, but reviews from gaming and entertainment websites are similarly mixed. IGN, for example, awards the threequel 6/10 and concludes, "Better jokes, better imagery, and two (!) inspired comic performances by Jim Carrey give this Sonic sequel an edge on its predecessors."

AV Club states, "Sonic The Hedgehog 3 is an action-packed blast from start to finish that should please even the prickliest Green Hill Zone groupies" and ComingSoon.net contributes, "Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is the best Sonic movie yet. This film sticks the landing in ways you never expected."

Empire Online seemed less impressed with a 2* review but acknowledges, "Slightly better than its predecessors, Sonic The Hedgehog 3 works hard to entertain — it has the odd bright moment — but overall lacks surprise, freshness or anything to set the heart racing. It’s a Saturday-morning cartoon writ long." With 3*, Total Film calls it, "A fine, wheel-turning instalment in a continually burgeoning franchise that will no doubt continue for many years to come."

Polygon, meanwhile, explains, "Kids probably deserve a better faux-superhero franchise; Carrey certainly does. But sometimes junky kids’ movies turn out pretty fun in spite of themselves. That’s just another run of Sonic’s superior luck." The Guardian adds, "Carrey, though, is very good value, getting off a couple of lines that might actually make grownups laugh, and generally putting himself about to decent effect. Without him, this film could have been a lot, lot worse."

Eurogamer was far more happier with what they saw. "Sega and Paramount more closely align game and film worlds for an authentic Sonic romp with added Keanu cool," the site concludes. Dexerto calls Sonic the Hedgehog 3, "a dream come true for generations of fans."

Finally, the notoriously hard-to-please IndieWire writes, "It might be enough to entertain young children or diehard SEGA loyalists, but the rest of us are left to lament that the running time isn’t as fast as its blue protagonist."

Of course, critics decide whether their review should be counted as "Fresh" or "Rotten" and, that means even a 3* verdict can fall into the former category. As a result, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has debuted on Rotten Tomatoes with a fantastic 89% based on 44 reviews!

Since we published our review roundup for Mufasa: The Lion King yesterday, that prequel has jumped back and forth between a "Rotten" 59% and a "Fresh" 60% (as of now, it's moved up to 61%).

Regardless of reviews, we're hearing Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will likely emerge from the weekend at #1 in the U.S. Interestingly, Mufasa may end up having the advantage overseas. Stay tuned.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 races into theaters this Friday.