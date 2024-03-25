Weta And Private Division's TALES OF THE SHIRE: A LORD OF THE RINGS GAME Continues To Intrigue Gamers

Although there aren't many details yet, Tales of the Shire: A Lord of the Rings Game from Weta and Private Division is shaping up to be an epic farming sim.

By MarkJulian - Mar 25, 2024
Source: GameFragger.com

Are you a fan of Lord of the Rings but tired with other casual games like Animal Crossing and Stardew Valley? We could have the perfect alternative for you.

With a new enticing teaser trailer, the fascinating Tales of the Shire: A Lord of the Rings Game from Weta and Private Division (The Outer Worlds, OlliOlli World) continues garnering attention.

This latest teaser comes after a previous teaser provided a glimpse of the characters and setting.

With promo materials ramping up, it seems the release of a full trailer might be immanent.

In 2022, Private Division's parent company Take-Two Interactive announced that it would collaborate with Wētā Workshop's new in-house video games branch on an unannounced project and it appears that Tales of the Shire is the fruit of that union.

Last year, a teaser trailer was released by Wētā Workshop and Private Division, which you can check out below.


Details on the game are incredibly scarce at the moment but it's expected to be released on PC and consoles. While unconfirmed, most gamers expect Tales of the Shire to be a farming sim.

In the video game industry, the right farming simulator might turn into an extremely profitable venture. Some of the highest-grossing video games in recent memory are Anima Crossing and Stardew Valley.

If you're unfamiliar with this genre, a farming simulator game involves players managing an artificial farm in a simulation-based video game. Players often raise crops, take care of animals, and sell their produce to earn money.

Farming simulator games usually incorporate realistic agricultural activities like planting, harvesting, and plowing.

The decision-making involved in growing and raising things, investing earnings, and expanding activities may also involve aspects of corporate management.

It may sound a tad boring but a lot of nontraditional gamers find such titles to be very soothing.

Are you intrigued by what you've seen thus far from Tales of the Shire: A Lord of the Rings Game? Let us know in the comment section below.

BlackIceJoe
BlackIceJoe - 3/25/2024, 10:36 PM
More LOTR are always welcome and hopefully it does well so WB will invest in even more LOTR games.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 3/25/2024, 10:42 PM

I will definitely research and check this out.

Man does not live by tequila, cookies, and annoying his neighbors alone.
NGFB
NGFB - 3/25/2024, 11:16 PM
Can I slay the animals, pillage the other farms, and defile farmers and families? If not, then hard pass.

