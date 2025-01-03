DCU Rumor Round-Up: Mr. Freeze In THE BATMAN Sequel; WONDER WOMAN Casting, And More

With the DCU still very much in its infancy, there are bound to be rumors relating to a number of upcoming projects doing the rounds, and the recent news that Matt Reeves' The Batman sequel has been delayed by a full year has prompted a whole new wave of speculation about what James Gunn and Peter Safran might have in store for the Dark Knight.

The recent penultimate episode of Creature Commandos gave us a first glimpse of an animated take on the DCU's Batman, but people seem to be reading way too much into what is almost certainly a generic, placeholder silhouette of the character.

Though Gunn insists that a new actor will be cast as the Caped Crusader for The Brave and the Bold, Jeff Sneider is still adamant that the GOTG director would prefer to fold Reeves' BatVerse into the burgeoning cinematic universe and have Robert Pattinson stay on as the DCU's Batman.

As for Reeves' long-awaited sequel, Sneider believes that there could be some truth to the rumor that Mr. Freeze will be the movie's villain, which might tie into the winter setting. How this type of character would be integrated into the relatively grounded world of The Batman is anyone's guess, but it would be no more out-there than introducing Clayface (who has also been rumored).

One character we haven't heard much about since the initial DCU slate announcement is Wonder Woman, and there's been no movement on the Themyscira-based Paradise Lost series. Gal Gadot is highly unlikely to return, and even though we're probably still a long way off from a new take on Diana making her debut, is there a chance Gunn and co. have been quietly searching for a new actress to take on the role?

Sneider says that a "movie star" reached out to ask if he knew anything about this, as she had heard that casting might already be underway. We're not reading too much into this one, as it's something the trades would likely have picked up on by now.

Moving on to Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow and the recent news that Jason Momoa has been confirmed to make his debut as Lobo. According to MTTSH, the former Aquaman star is only expected to film for a few weeks, meaning his role is likely minor, but "more than a cameo." Cameras are scheduled to roll later this month.

The main villain will be Krem of the Yellow Hills, played by Matthias Schoenaerts (The Old Guard), but Alexander Skarsgård (The Northman) was reportedly DC Studios' first choice for the role.

The scooper has also heard that the Clayface movie is being fast-tracked, with a director expected to be assigned very soon for a late January/early February production start.

Finally - and this isn't exactly a rumor, but not really substantial enough for its own article - Gunn has confirmed that the events of Creature Commandos will have some impact on both Peacemaker season 2 and Lanterns.