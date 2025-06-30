James Gunn Hints At Plans To Introduce NUBIA To The DCU: "You Might Be Very Happy In The Distant Future"

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has indicated that there are plans to introduce Nubia to the DCU at some point.

"I am very aware of Nubia," the Superman director said during an interview with Pay or Wait. "And yes, we are very much talking about that and I want to have all sorts of people represented in the DCU. Yeah, you might be very happy in the distant future."

Nubia, or Nu'Bia as she was later known, was introduced as Diana's long-lost fraternal twin sister and Queen of the Floating Island back in the '70s, and actually took up the mantle of Wonder Woman herself during 2021's Future State storyline. She is considered DC Comics' first Black female superhero, and is said to rival Diana in fighting ability and beauty.

Gunn was also asked about potentially seeing Static Shock (a movie from with Michael B. Jordan on board as producer was announced back in 2020), and said that there are "all sorts of complexities surrounding that character."

The DCU is still very much in its infancy, and Gunn has already admitted that not every project or idea that's been discussed or even tentatively added to the slate will ultimately see the light of day. With this in mind, it's probably best not to count on seeing Nubia's debut anytime soon - at least not until we see a new Wonder Woman on the big screen.

Gunn recently confirmed that a new Wonder Woman project is currently being written.

"Wonder Woman's a separate thing, slow moving, but it's moving," the filmmaker said when asked about Diana's DCU status. "We're working on Wonder Woman. Wonder Woman's being written right now."

Gunn didn't mention who is penning the script, but there's speculation that he may be writing the project himself, or possibly even planning to introduce the hero in his Superman follow-up, which he has already confirmed will not be a "straight sequel."

One thing does seem abundantly clear at this point: Gal Gadot will not be reprising the role.

Several actresses have emerged as fan-favorite picks to take over from Gadot, including Scream and Abigail star Melissa Barrera, who responded to the fan-casts during an interview with A Shot Magazine earlier this year.

“I think it’s nice because of what the character represents. I think whoever gets the role, I just hope that they can embody the essence of the character because I think that those movies, whether they're Marvel or DC, their reach is so big. And because those artists that get those roles will inevitably get a built-in fanbase and have the eyes and the ears of so many people, I think that it would be nice if they did something actually positive with the influence that they have to at least be a good example of the kind of human being that you wanna be in the world, instead of just using it for self-serving purposes."

Would you like to see Nubia in the DCU? How about your top choice to play our new Wonder Woman? Drop us a comment down below.