James Gunn Hints At Plans To Introduce NUBIA To The DCU: "You Might Be Very Happy In The Distant Future"

James Gunn Hints At Plans To Introduce NUBIA To The DCU: &quot;You Might Be Very Happy In The Distant Future&quot;

Though it sounds like the character's debut is still a long way off, James Gunn has confirmed that there have been discussions about introducing Wonder Woman's Amazonian sister, Nubia, to the DCU...

By MarkCassidy - Jun 30, 2025 11:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Wonder Woman

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has indicated that there are plans to introduce Nubia to the DCU at some point.

"I am very aware of Nubia," the Superman director said during an interview with Pay or Wait. "And yes, we are very much talking about that and I want to have all sorts of people represented in the DCU. Yeah, you might be very happy in the distant future."

Nubia, or Nu'Bia as she was later known, was introduced as Diana's long-lost fraternal twin sister and Queen of the Floating Island back in the '70s, and actually took up the mantle of Wonder Woman herself during 2021's Future State storyline. She is considered DC Comics' first Black female superhero, and is said to rival Diana in fighting ability and beauty.

Gunn was also asked about potentially seeing Static Shock (a movie from with Michael B. Jordan on board as producer was announced back in 2020), and said that there are "all sorts of complexities surrounding that character."

The DCU is still very much in its infancy, and Gunn has already admitted that not every project or idea that's been discussed or even tentatively added to the slate will ultimately see the light of day. With this in mind, it's probably best not to count on seeing Nubia's debut anytime soon - at least not until we see a new Wonder Woman on the big screen.

Gunn recently confirmed that a new Wonder Woman project is currently being written.

"Wonder Woman's a separate thing, slow moving, but it's moving," the filmmaker said when asked about Diana's DCU status. "We're working on Wonder Woman. Wonder Woman's being written right now."

Gunn didn't mention who is penning the script, but there's speculation that he may be writing the project himself, or possibly even planning to introduce the hero in his Superman follow-up, which he has already confirmed will not be a "straight sequel."

One thing does seem abundantly clear at this point: Gal Gadot will not be reprising the role.

Several actresses have emerged as fan-favorite picks to take over from Gadot, including Scream and Abigail star Melissa Barrera, who responded to the fan-casts during an interview with A Shot Magazine earlier this year.

“I think it’s nice because of what the character represents. I think whoever gets the role, I just hope that they can embody the essence of the character because I think that those movies, whether they're Marvel or DC, their reach is so big. And because those artists that get those roles will inevitably get a built-in fanbase and have the eyes and the ears of so many people, I think that it would be nice if they did something actually positive with the influence that they have to at least be a good example of the kind of human being that you wanna be in the world, instead of just using it for self-serving purposes."

Would you like to see Nubia in the DCU? How about your top choice to play our new Wonder Woman? Drop us a comment down below.

SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 6/30/2025, 11:31 AM
Oh no, he actually said representation
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 6/30/2025, 12:15 PM
@SteviesRightFoo -User Comment Image
ShimmyShimmyYA
ShimmyShimmyYA - 6/30/2025, 11:32 AM
Character that’s been around since the 70s I’m sure won’t be received by people here as a forced thing
dragon316
dragon316 - 6/30/2025, 11:34 AM
@ShimmyShimmyYA - no wonder never heard of character been in 70 not 80
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/30/2025, 11:40 AM
@ShimmyShimmyYA - wait till they find out she’s actually been Wonder Woman in some versions lol
ShimmyShimmyYA
ShimmyShimmyYA - 6/30/2025, 12:05 PM
@TheVisionary25 - we don’t do comic book accurate precedent here unless it’s whatever person they’re projecting on
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/30/2025, 12:12 PM
@ShimmyShimmyYA -

It’s less about comic accuracy and more “do how I want it to be done” which is childish
ShimmyShimmyYA
ShimmyShimmyYA - 6/30/2025, 12:15 PM
@TheVisionary25 - 100% and I blame the studios for it. Why they thought they should give fans the impression they have any input into the creative process is beyond me. 99% don’t even know how to construct a proper movie
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 6/30/2025, 11:33 AM
“ I want to have all sorts of people represented in the DCU”
User Comment Image
MisterBones
MisterBones - 6/30/2025, 11:34 AM
I’m sorry… she is too damn fine in this art
User Comment Image
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 6/30/2025, 11:34 AM
I wish he'd focus on getting DC's main characters on screen before worrying about everyone else. Wonder Woman, the main character of that side of DC, should be prioritized over that prequel Amazons series and whoever this is. You can start exploring whichever corner of DC you want, but there are certain characters that need to be established first.
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 6/30/2025, 11:38 AM
He's gonna cast Zoe Saldana isnt he 😩😮‍💨
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/30/2025, 11:46 AM
@JurassicClunge - He needs more black friends.
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 6/30/2025, 12:31 PM
@Lisa89 - hey I could be wrong.... he may just put Edi Gathegi in a wig instead 😮‍💨
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 6/30/2025, 11:43 AM
Ma ga ain't gonna be happy about that
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 6/30/2025, 11:55 AM
Cool, more Amazons should get exposure, hope he introduces Artemis as well.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 6/30/2025, 12:11 PM
The only people he wants to see represent in his films is his friends and family. Disingenuous paedo [foo foo] he is
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 6/30/2025, 12:14 PM
That's great news.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/30/2025, 12:20 PM
Interesting…

I wouldn’t be surprised if she’s set to be in the Paradise Lost tv show but could be wrong.

Anyway , I think someone like Lashana Lynch could do a good job as Nubia!!.

User Comment Image

