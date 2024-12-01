EXCALIBUR Series Rumored To Be In Development At Marvel Studios

We've been hearing that there are plans in place to introduce Captain Britain to the MCU at some point, but it sounds like Brian Braddock could make his debut as part of his England-based superhero team.

According to scooper MTTSH, an Excalibur series (live-action, presumably) is in development at Marvel Studios.

Created by writer Chris Claremont and artist/co-writer Alan Davis, Excalibur debuted back in the late '80s, and were conceived as an off-shoot of the X-Men. The original line-up consisted of Captain Britain, shapeshifting Elemental Meggan Puceanu, and three former members of the X-Men: Shadowcat, Nightcrawler, and the second Phoenix, Rachel Summers.

Captain Britain and MI13 replaced the ongoing title in 2008, with Claremont penning another Excalibur series. This had nothing to do with the original team, however, and focused on the efforts of Professor Charles Xavier and his former nemesis Magneto to rebuild the mutant homeland of Genosha.

The current iteration of the team is led by Brian Braddock's sister Betsy Braddock, aka Psylocke, who took up the Captain Britain mantle during the Dawn of X.

A previous rumor claimed that Marvel was developing an Excalibur movie that would have featured Kit Harington's Black Knight following the character's debut in Eternals. We have no idea if this is still - or was ever - the plan, but Harington is not expected to be involved in the Blade reboot, so this could be an ideal project for Dane Whitman's return.

As for Captain Britain, the closest we've come to any kind of confirmation that Marvel might have plans in place for the mystical hero was Kevin Feige saying there have been "discussions" relating to the character. Man of Steel star Henry Cavill is a popular fan-pick to play Braddock, and admitted to being interested in the role in a 2021 interview.

"I’m never going to say a Marvel character that is already being played by someone else because everyone’s doing such an amazing job," he said when asked about possibly joining the MCU. "However, I have the internet and I have seen the various rumors about Captain Britain and that would be loads of fun to do a cool, modernized version of that - like the way they modernized Captain America. There’s something fun about that, and I do love being British."

What do you make of this rumor? Any interest in an Excalibur series? Be sure to let us know in the comments section.