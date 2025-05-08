THUNDERBOLTS* Director Jake Schreier In Talks To Helm Marvel Studios' X-MEN Reboot

THUNDERBOLTS* Director Jake Schreier In Talks To Helm Marvel Studios' X-MEN Reboot

Some big news out of Marvel Studios this evening, with Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier reportedly in early talks to helm the long-awaited X-Men reboot...

News
By MarkCassidy - May 08, 2025 05:05 PM EST
Filed Under: X-Men

It looks like Marvel Studios has finally found a director to take the helm of the long-awaited X-Men reboot.

According to Deadline, Marvel is staying in-house for MCU debut of the Children of the Atom, with Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier in early talks to step behind the camera.

Apparently, early reactions to Thunderbolts* and buzz about the movie being viewed as a return to form for the studio "sealed the deal" for Schreier after months of meetings with potential directors.

"Marvel and Schreier had an incredible experience working together on Thunderbolts*, a film that has since won over critics and fans becoming Marvel’s best reviewed film since Spider-Man: No Way Home in 2021. While that recent meeting sealed the deal, Marvel execs were well aware how much Schreirer loved the X-Men comics, an early sign that he would ultimately get one of the those meetings to pitch his vision of what a new X-Men movie would look like."

Thunderbolts* has been performing pretty well at the box office so far, but it's hardly been a runaway success. The movie was a big hit with critics, however.

Though new actors will almost certainly be brought in to play the main characters for this reboot, most of the cast of the 20th Century Fox-era films are set to return for Avengers: Doomsday. They are also expected to appear in Secret Wars, so the OG team might factor in to the new X-Men's debut in some capacity.

Though no casting announcements have come in, several actors are believed to be on the studio's radar for key roles.

Harris Dickinson (Babygirl, The Iron Claw, Triangle of Sadness) and Jack Champion (Avatar, Scream 6) are reportedly being eyed to play Cyclops, with The Bear's Ayo Edebiri and Jurassic World: Dominion star DeWanda Wise in line to play Storm. Kitty Pryde and Gambit are also expected to be on the team.

More recently, Hunter Schafer (Cuckoo, Euphoria) was rumored to be up for Mystique, Julia Butters (The Gray Man, The Fablemans) is said to be in talks to play Pryde, and Margaret Qualley might be on the studio's radar for Rogue.

Earlier this year, we reported on a slightly more out-there rumor that Denzel Washington might be set to play Magneto. 

We don't know if any of the actors listed above are still (or were ever) in contention, but now that the project has a director attached, we should begin to get casting news fairly soon.

Plot details are still under wraps, and the movie does not have a release date. Michael Lesslie penned the script.

bobevanz
bobevanz - 5/8/2025, 5:07 PM
I don't care who directs this, I want comic accurate lore. Preferably Chris Claremont's.
cologne
cologne - 5/8/2025, 5:39 PM
@bobevanz - so, that would mean more classic X-Men, but we‘ve been there. Maybe it’s time for something new
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/8/2025, 5:44 PM
@cologne - We've never had the OG 5 or the classic Giant Size team.
OmegaDaGr0dd
OmegaDaGr0dd - 5/8/2025, 5:08 PM
LOVE this. THUNDERBOLTS was unabashedly comic bookish while also grounding everything in really tangible concepts. An absolute must for any X Men adaptation
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/8/2025, 5:10 PM
ok... but who is writing it?
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 5/8/2025, 5:11 PM
Excellent choice.

User Comment Image
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/8/2025, 5:12 PM
oMG who cares...when got a real american.Pope now !!!
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/8/2025, 5:45 PM
@Malatrova15 - Pope Leo!!! He named himself after a Ninja Turtle!!! He gives out Burgers and Ketchup at mass!!! The body and the blood of Trump!!!! I mean... th'other guy.
ThorArms
ThorArms - 5/8/2025, 5:13 PM
I'd be cool with that. Just get a good writer
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/8/2025, 5:13 PM
I love how Feige puts everyone who makes a midly succesfull movie in charge of everything ...Is Waititi,Coohler and Loveless all over Again...AND at the end they deliver mid to awful results
asherman93
asherman93 - 5/8/2025, 5:33 PM
@Malatrova15 - ...I feel doesn't belong in that list.
(And hot take: I'd agree with you on Taika if Ragnarok was the only film he made... but Love and Thunder was such a massive [frick]ing improvement that I'm willing to support Taika doing a third Thor movie.)
mountainman
mountainman - 5/8/2025, 5:41 PM
@asherman93 - Love & Thunder is the worst MCU movie.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 5/8/2025, 5:15 PM
X-Men will potentially be the most important movie the MCU puts out after Secret Wars, so although he's not a bad director, is he the best choice for such an important project ?
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 5/8/2025, 5:17 PM
Who's writing the movie that's more important.
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 5/8/2025, 5:24 PM
Release Date: 2031
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/8/2025, 5:33 PM
@DarthAlgar - Thats still sooner than Blade
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 5/8/2025, 5:30 PM
Just like Shakman and DDC, he proved himself with something else first. Liked Thunderbolts a lot so color me excited.
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/8/2025, 5:40 PM
@MCUKnight11 - same with Benson & Moorhead too…

They first did Moon Knight , Loki S2 and now DD:Born Again

They were my choice for the Avengers films before the Russo’s came back but hopefully they get a shot at a film in the MCU too!!.

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/8/2025, 5:31 PM
Sweet!!.

Thunderbolts had the standard Marvel trademarks of action , humor & heart but it wasn’t afraid to get into darker/heavier emotion or themes which very much works for the X-Men…

Plus , his experience with ensembles & fun character dynamics helps aswell.

I know it’s still early talks but I hope he officially comes on board!!.

User Comment Image
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 5/8/2025, 5:31 PM
I'm sticking with the July 2027 date being the X-men reboot.
User Comment Image
MisterBones
MisterBones - 5/8/2025, 5:38 PM
I ain’t mad at it
User Comment Image
Gambito
Gambito - 5/8/2025, 5:40 PM
Bring back Joss Whedon to write it!!!
TheLobster
TheLobster - 5/8/2025, 5:42 PM
@Gambito - definitely not happening
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/8/2025, 5:47 PM
@TheLobster - Anything is possible. Is it really gonna hurt the bottom line? Doubts.
TheLobster
TheLobster - 5/8/2025, 5:41 PM
Great pick but what’s more important is who writes this thing.
WeaponXCII
WeaponXCII - 5/8/2025, 5:47 PM
I echo some of the other comments. Whether he directs it, or someone else, they need to get the writing right.
Repian
Repian - 5/8/2025, 5:47 PM
If the fantastic family dynamic is good in the first steps, Disney will sign the same writers for X-Men.
Scarilian
Scarilian - 5/8/2025, 5:47 PM
Unless they reboot, you can't get comic accuracy regarding Magneto's backstory - and you'd get a flood of complaints of being anti-semetic for avoiding adapting the tragedy of it.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/8/2025, 5:54 PM
@Scarilian - Not if they made him black. Black is like a bulletproof shield. Why do you think they're always replacing redheads with black people? So people don't come at them for being prejudice. You can't say it's prejudice when you're making a character that wasn't previously black black.
User Comment Image
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/8/2025, 5:51 PM
Who cares who writes or directs it, the important thing is who they get to hold the boom mic.

Thunderbolts was fairly well done. He did an okay job with that (that's high praise these days), but X-Men? I mean... it's X-Men. He seems too small scale for that kinda gig. Thunderbolts was enjoyable but it felt... little. Like a little snack. Like a special presentation or something you know?
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 5/8/2025, 5:51 PM
Is anyone gonna care about an X-Men reboot right after seeing Fox X-Men the year before?

I don’t think so
DiegoMD
DiegoMD - 5/8/2025, 5:55 PM
God I hope so
ShellHead
ShellHead - 5/8/2025, 5:55 PM
I hope this means he brings his choreography and cinematography team with him as well. Tbolts was really well shot and the fights were punchy without a bunch of quick cut cheats. Great pick

