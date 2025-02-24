X-MEN: Brad Winderbaum Shares Update On MCU Reboot And Comments On X ACADEMY Series Rumor

X-MEN: Brad Winderbaum Shares Update On MCU Reboot And Comments On X ACADEMY Series Rumor

Marvel's Head of Streaming, Television and Animation, Brad Winderbaum, has shared some updates on the studio's plans for the X-Men while somewhat side-stepping a question about the rumored X Academy show.

News
By MarkCassidy - Feb 24, 2025 10:02 AM EST
Filed Under: X-Men

Official updates on Marvel's plans for the X-Men have been few and far between since Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox, and rumor has it that this is simply down to the studio playing the waiting game.

Apparently, if Marvel wanted to reboot the team using any of the same characters from Fox's franchise before 2025, the likes of Simon Kinberg, Bryan Singer and co. would be, at minimum, entitled to credits and compensation, and may even have some degree of creative control as well.

We have no idea if this is accurate, but it would explain why it's pretty much been radio silence on all things X-Men since 2019, and why the only established mutant characters we've seen in The MCU since is Professor Xavier (Patrick Stewart) in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Beast (Kelsey Grammer) in The Marvels, and Hugh Jackman as Logan in Deadpool and Wolverine (which also featured the likes of Gambit. Pyro and X-23).

This wouldn't prohibit Marvel from debuting new mutant heroes and villains with no connection to the earlier films, however, which we saw when Kamala Khan was ret-conned as a mutant in the season finale of Ms. Marvel.

At any rate, progress is finally being made on introducing the Children of the Atom to the MCU, and Marvel Studios' Head of Streaming Brad Winderbaum has now confirmed that the X-Men movie is in active development, while also responding to (well, more side-stepping) a question about that recent X Academy/Academy X Disney+ series rumor.

"I think anybody could say anything online, and it hits the rumor mill and people get excited," Winderbaum tells Screen Rant. "Right now, we are still working on X-Men 97 season 2. It's coming together amazingly, and the scripts for season 3 are insane. That is certainly scratching the X-Men itch for me on television. And there is an X-Men feature in development right now, so that is the focus of X-Men currently."

No director is attached (that we know of), but the amount of casting rumors from various reliable sources doing the rounds would seem to indicate that the studio is quietly assembling its new line-up.

Previous rumors have claimed that Harris Dickinson (Babygirl, The Iron Claw, Triangle of Sadness) and Jack Champion (Avatar, Scream 6) are being eyed to play Cyclops, with Stranger Things alum Sadie Sink a likely pick for Jean Grey. We've also heard that The Bear's Ayo Edebiri and DeWanda Wise are on the studio's radar to play Storm. Kitty Pryde and Gambit (but will it be Channing Tatum?) are also expected to be on the team.

More recently, Hunter Schafer (Cuckoo, Euphoria) has been rumored to be up for Mystique, Julia Butters (The Gray Man, The Fablemans) is said to be in talks to play Pryde, and Margaret Qualley might be on the studio's radar for Rogue.

Earlier this month, we reported on a slightly more out-there rumor that Denzel Washington might be set to play the villain - possibly Magneto. 

Michael Lesslie is currently working on the script.

EUPHORIA Star Hunter Schafer Responds To Rumors She'll Play Mystique In Marvel Studios' X-MEN Reboot
Related:

EUPHORIA Star Hunter Schafer Responds To Rumors She'll Play Mystique In Marvel Studios' X-MEN Reboot
X-MEN: Marvel Studios Rumored To Be Developing An ACADEMY X Live-Action Series
Recommended For You:

X-MEN: Marvel Studios Rumored To Be Developing An ACADEMY X Live-Action Series

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
DudeGuy
DudeGuy - 2/24/2025, 10:43 AM
No sense in getting excited until we see the movie at this point.
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 2/24/2025, 10:48 AM
I'm just ready for a good, and beautiful X-Men Movie. True to the comics
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/24/2025, 10:57 AM
@HammerLegFoot -

We all are.

I don't know if we'll ever see it.

Some execs, writers, directors, and actors just don't want it to happen.
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 2/24/2025, 10:53 AM
I could stand to be without x men for about 5 or 10 more years
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/24/2025, 10:58 AM
@Nonameforme -

I could stand to be without X-Men for about 5 or 10 more months.
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 2/24/2025, 11:17 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea - ok then
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/24/2025, 10:56 AM
Dear Disney,

Professor X is a white man
Magneto is a white man
Cyclops is a white man
Jean Grey is a white woman
Hank is a white man
Wolverine is a white man
Storm is a black woman
Rogue is a white woman
Gambit is a white man
Jubilee is an Asian woman
Sabretooth is a white man
Mister Sinister is a white man
Raven is a white woman
WakandanQueen
WakandanQueen - 2/24/2025, 11:04 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea - Missed the part where Mystique is a white woman and not a blue shape-shifting alien. Kinda DEI to cast a white woman no?
gambgel
gambgel - 2/24/2025, 11:11 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea - the fact that you only mention two POC mutants....
racist much?
kg8817
kg8817 - 2/24/2025, 11:12 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea - Dear Trump’s tiny right hand,

You seem to have some knowledge of the X-Men. Then you should know the X-Men is the original DEI. Diversity, equality, and inclusion. Fighting for a race that hates and fears them. One of their biggest adversaries is Senator Kelly, a racist, bigoted, old white man politician. Stryker was originally Reverend William Stryker, another immoral, bigoted white man.

Stan Lee, the creator of the X-Men, once said this “The bigot is an unreasoning hater - one who hates blindly, fanatically, indis-criminately. If his hang-up is black men, he hates ALL black men. If a redhead once offended him, he hates ALL redheads. If some foreigner beat him to a job, he's down on ALL foreign. ers. He hates people he's never seen - people he's never known - with equal intensity - with equal venom.”

I’ve seen your multiple comments on here, clearly unemployed in the real world but a professional incel troll perpetually online basing your entire personality off an old, orange stained dementia riddled failed businessman former game show host. You shouldn’t be worth my time but I’ll tell you this; since you are aware of the X-Men, you should be aware of one thing:

If you were in the marvel universe, you would be the X-Men’s villain. The personification of what they fight against.

Reflect on that instead of the color of Raven’s skin (she’s blue by the way, guess you don’t know much about the X-Men either).
BabyLasagna
BabyLasagna - 2/24/2025, 11:13 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea - - the Xmen where always a group of communist lefties that want to destroy the traditional family.

Professor X is bald and that's not something we should expose our childrens to. THEY WANT TO MAKE A WOMAN BLUE TOO!?!?!?!?

If you are okay with it you are a communist part of the problem.

We need to take the STREETS NOW OT THE WOOKIES WILL WIN
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/24/2025, 11:44 AM
@WakandanQueen -

"Missed the part where Mystique is a white woman and not a blue shape-shifting alien. Kinda DEI to cast a white woman no?"

No?

Mystique isn't an extraterrestrial/alien.

Raven in a white woman, and you are an unserious woman.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/24/2025, 11:47 AM
@gambgel -

"the fact that you only mention two POC mutants....
racist much?"

I don't want to spend too long naming characters who aren't X-Men franchise A and B listers.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/24/2025, 11:50 AM
@kg8817 -

Raven was born a white woman.

It wouldn't make sense for Cynthia Erivo or Sandra Oh or Sofia Vergara to play her.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/24/2025, 11:53 AM
@BabyLasagna -

"the Xmen where always a group of communist lefties that want to destroy the traditional family.

Professor X is bald and that's not something we should expose our childrens to. THEY WANT TO MAKE A WOMAN BLUE TOO!?!?!?!?

If you are okay with it you are a communist part of the problem.

We need to take the STREETS NOW OT THE WOOKIES WILL WIN"

Why do you use the name Baby Lasagna?

The X-Men aren't commies. Only a few of them would have voted for Kamala Harris.

Wookiees.

Not wookies.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 2/24/2025, 10:57 AM
I don’t think an X Academy series would have the same impact as a movie. Really seems like the D+ series stuff has been too much filler in majority of shows. Just make a movie about 2 hours on a fair budget to tell those stories without the filler crap.

I’d like to see something along the story line of
Giant Sized X-men having new X-men meet the first class.

User Comment Image

Then a sequel where they pretty much turn into X-men Blue team and Gold team.
User Comment Image

The third can be the Uncanny X-men
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/24/2025, 11:03 AM
I mean even if there is a X Academy show in development , he’s not wrong about anybody saying anything on the internet and it could become a rumor…

I have seen [frick]ing fan casts turn into “this person is being considered for this character” , there’s no regulation or control on misinformation.

Anyway , I hope future seasons of X-Men 97 turn out well without the inclusion of DeMayo since S1 was so good..

I’m cautiously optimistic about the new showrunner but we’ll see , you never know how something will turn out even with the writers prior work such as Craig Mazin etc.

User Comment Image
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 2/24/2025, 11:12 AM
here's your blueprint:

User Comment Image

Just PLEASE make it gooooood
BabyLasagna
BabyLasagna - 2/24/2025, 11:13 AM
@MotherGooseUPus - those battle scenes and interactions with their powers, pure gold
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 2/24/2025, 11:33 AM
@BabyLasagna - agreed. that whole Season 1 was almost pure gold.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/24/2025, 11:41 AM
@MotherGooseUPus -

No.

Hell no.

The MCU doesn't need Rogue and Magneto banging, Gambit dying, and a Morph like that.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 2/24/2025, 11:34 AM
Please scrap X Academy 🤮🤮 no more ____ academies, its bad enough Ned can use a sling ring, they keep trying to push that anyone can be special, its an agenda we just want realistic live action comic movies

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder