X-MEN Fan-Art Imagines SALTBURN Star Jacob Elordi As Gambit - With A Dark Twist
Related:

X-MEN Fan-Art Imagines SALTBURN Star Jacob Elordi As Gambit - With A Dark Twist
X-MEN: Marvel Studios Rumored To Have Narrowed Writer Search Down To These Two Finalists
Recommended For You:

X-MEN: Marvel Studios Rumored To Have Narrowed Writer Search Down To These Two Finalists
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 5/20/2024, 6:13 AM
As long as he doesn't try to hijack/takeover Marvel, lol.
S8R8M
S8R8M - 5/20/2024, 6:19 AM
Better than Isaac's Apocalypse. I do feel they should do with that character like they did with Thanos. CG.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 5/20/2024, 6:26 AM
Here me out

User Comment Image
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 5/20/2024, 6:28 AM
Tried to hijack the DC movies, and he failed.

Tried to hijack WWE, and he failed - which one of Rock's stooges is trying to downplay now.

Would make sense, I guess, to go for Marvel next.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
FOLLOW ComicBookMovie.com
View Recorder