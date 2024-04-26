X-MEN: Marvel Studios Live-Action Reboot Gets An EXciting Update As Hunt For A Writer Nears Its End
X-MEN: Marvel Studios Live-Action Reboot Gets An EXciting Update As Hunt For A Writer Nears Its End
marvel72
marvel72 - 4/26/2024, 10:39 AM
Yeah Halle Berry was a much better choice.
Cleander
Cleander - 4/26/2024, 10:51 AM
There has never been a good casting for the character to the point that I'll never expect that to ever change.
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 4/26/2024, 10:53 AM
Wish Angela Bassett would have done it. She was always my pick for Storm in those early days. She brings that power that Storm has.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/26/2024, 11:01 AM
I thought this was known already or am i just making that up?.

Anyway , idk if that version of Storm would have done any actresses any favors due to how underutilized and underwritten the character was…

Halle did well imo with the material she had but still wasn’t enough.

User Comment Image
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 4/26/2024, 11:42 AM
@TheVisionary25 - guessing it was known, otherwise Barrymore wouldn't have thought of it either (albeit for the wrong movie)
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/26/2024, 11:43 AM
@bkmeijer1 - I thought so lol

I think she might have been up for Trinity in The Matrix too , she was big back in the day.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 4/26/2024, 11:49 AM
@TheVisionary25 - could be, although I guess Jackson would've confirmed that as well instead of directing attention to Storm
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/26/2024, 11:53 AM
@bkmeijer1 - true
Regardless , worked out for the best atleast in regards to Trinity
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/26/2024, 11:04 AM
MCU Storm fancast…

Jodie Turner Smith

User Comment Image
SummersEssex
SummersEssex - 4/26/2024, 11:28 AM
No way.

Halle Berry was a great choice but those scripts were awful for her (and most everyone else). Seriously those movies are so bad. 2 is alright. So much potential, so much promise, and never delivering. First 15 minutes of DoFP is the best we’ve gotten.
IronMan616
IronMan616 - 4/26/2024, 11:31 AM
Sidney Sweeney or Jodie Comer for Storm.
marvel72
marvel72 - 4/26/2024, 11:53 AM
@IronMan616 -

User Comment Image User Comment Image User Comment Image
DocSpock
DocSpock - 4/26/2024, 11:45 AM

Thank goodness this didn't happen.
LSHF
LSHF - 4/26/2024, 11:57 AM
Well, it all worked out for the best, as Janet probably made more money on her tour and Halle's casting as Storm lead to her award-winning performance in Catwoman.

