X-MEN: Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige Has A "10-Year Plan" For Mutant Team In The MCU

Marvel Studios is attempting to right the ship after an inconsistent Multiverse Saga. That's meant scaling back the number of TV shows we get on streaming, while much has been said about Kevin Feige's plan to return to quality over quantity after acquiescing to former Disney CEO Bob Chapek's demands for content, content, content.

The Wall Street Journal reveals that "Feige is leading an internal overhaul aimed at getting the studio back on track." The executive was indeed stretched too thin while attempting to oversee all these disparate projects, explaining the decline in quality from a franchise that could once do no wrong.

The site shares several interesting tidbits, including the fact, "Feige recently told colleagues he agreed to the plan because of a zealousness to tell more stories and a desire to be an 'excellent corporate citizen.' It turned out to be a mistake."

Some executives struggled to connect with Feige about what they were working on, and when they did, several weeks of work could be thrown out once he weighed in. A few staffers even resorted to chasing him down Marvel Studios hallways.

Thunderbolts* is an example of a movie produced in the post-quantity era, hence the glowing reviews. Feige also has one eye on the future as he's reportedly "told colleagues he has a 10-year plan for the [X-Men]."

The team's future being mapped out like that is extremely exciting, and potentially even confirms reports about us seeing mutants in team-up projects, solo outings, and small screen spin-offs.

The X-Men rumour mill has somewhat slowed in recent weeks. Stranger Things star Sadie Sink was the supposed frontrunner to play Jean Grey, though that was debunked when she was cast in Spider-Man 4. Jack Champion and Harris Dickinson, meanwhile, have been eyed for Cyclops.

Ayo Edebiri is likely in line to play Storm after missing out on a role in Thunderbolts*, and Julia Butters could be the MCU's Kitty Pryde. Margaret Qualley is a contender for Rogue, Hunter Schafer may be the MCU's Mystique, and, believe it or not, Denzel Washington has been named as a possibility for the Master of Magnetism, Magneto.

Finally, we've heard Javier Bardem is the favourite to portray the reboot's big bad, Mister Sinister. Take all of this with a pinch of salt, especially when we're so far out from the movie's release.

Addressing the X-Men's future in the MCU, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige said last year, "I think you will see that continues in our next few movies with some X-Men players that you might recognize. Right after that, the whole story of Secret Wars really leads us into a new age of mutants and of the X-Men."

"Again, [it’s] one of those dreams come true. We finally have the X-Men back." Reading between the lines, it appears the "Mutant Saga" is very nearly upon us as we rocket to the end of the ongoing Multiverse Saga.

Marvel Studios has been sitting on the rights to the X-Men for the better part of six years, but after critical and commercial flops like Dark Phoenix and The New Mutants, the characters being put on ice for a while was a must. Access to Earth-10005 has also proved an easy way to add mutants to the Multiverse Saga.

The X-Men reboot doesn't have a confirmed release date.