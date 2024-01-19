X-MEN Movie Writer Reveals Surprising Reason Magneto's Helmet Can Block Professor X's Psychic Powers

Have you ever wondered how and why Magneto's helmet is able to block Professor X's psychic powers in the X-Men movies? Well, writer David Hayter has now chimed in and revealed the genesis of that ability.

While Blade is often credited with ushering in a new era of superhero movies, it was really X-Men and Spider-Man which set the stage for what would one day become the Marvel Cinematic Universe. 

Filmmaker Bryan Singer didn't have much love or respect for the comic books, going so far as to ban the cast from reading them. They responded to that by passing issues around in secret on set as if they were prison contraband! 

X-Men writer David Hayter recently took to X to respond to a fan who mentioned how the 2000 movie popularised the idea of Magneto's helmet being able to block Professor X's psychic abilities. 

"This happened because the director [Bryan Singer] said one day, 'Why couldn't Xavier just make Magneto go to sleep or something?' No one had an answer," he admitted. "So we decided it was the helmet."

In fairness, there is a precedent for this in the comic books: Magneto wore his now-iconic helmet during his first appearance in the pages of X-Men #1 in 1963. However, both it and the Master of Magnetism's abilities were portrayed rather inconsistently, and it was never really explicitly stated that the helmet could fend off psychics. 

Instead, Marvel Comics established that hidden circuitry within the iconic headpiece nullified Charles Xavier's powers. Regardless, neither Singer nor Hayter turned to the source material for their explanation and, in the movies, it came across like the leader of the X-Men simply couldn't read someone's mind if they, say, had a hat on.

It feels like Singer is getting too much credit here, anyway, as he'd have been able to answer that question of he'd just picked up a comic!

X-Men follows Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) as he joins the X-Men, a group fighting against Magneto's Brotherhood of Mutants, who believe in mutant supremacy. The film explores themes of prejudice and acceptance, reflecting the X-Men comics' social allegory.

With a strong ensemble cast, including Halle Berry as Storm and Famke Janssen as Jean Grey, X-Men marked the beginning of a successful film franchise that would continue for years, laying the foundation for the modern era of superhero cinema. Unfortunately, the franchise declined over the years and ended with something of a whimper with Dark Phoenix and The New Mutants. 

How do you feel about Hayter's X-Men explanation? Let us know in the comments section below. 

QuietStorm - 1/19/2024, 1:42 PM
WruceBayne - 1/19/2024, 1:44 PM
Could Juggernaut’s helmet block Xavier’s powers too or was that the jewel of Cytarok(I’m sure u spelled that wrong) that gave him mental immunity.
slickrickdesigns - 1/19/2024, 1:45 PM
@WruceBayne - it was said to be his helmet in the cartoon series.
MosquitoFarmer - 1/19/2024, 1:51 PM
@WruceBayne - Juggernaut clarified such in the extended version of Deadpool 2.
Apophis71 - 1/19/2024, 2:28 PM
@WruceBayne - Even without the cartoons, comics or films confirming it would make logical sense the Xavier's half brother would of anyone discover how to block the Prof's powers, as is has been confirmed to be thus on screen as the others stated but yeh, even if early iterations his helmet blocked psychic attacks. For instance way back in 1965 (Xmen #12 & 13)...

Xavier recounts the Juggernaut's origin to the X-Men, and after shrugging off the mansion's defenses and brushing aside the X-Men, Marko is seen clearly in the final panel as he confronts Xavier. The X-Men regroup and attack, while Xavier summons Fantastic Four member the Human Torch to aid the mutants; the Torch generates 'pulses' of flame that essentially hypnotize the Juggernaut, distracting him long enough for Angel to remove his helmet, making Marko susceptible to a telepathic attack by Xavier.
slickrickdesigns - 1/19/2024, 1:45 PM
It was always implied that the helmet protected Magneto from Prof X’s abilities and it was literally said the 80’s X-men cartoon and comics that Juggernaut‘s helmet protected him from Xavier’s powers.
Please don’t act like Singer was the genius who came up with that just because he never read any X-men comics.
MosquitoFarmer - 1/19/2024, 1:49 PM
Can’t argue with logic.
HeWhoBeatsDames - 1/19/2024, 1:50 PM
MotherGooseUPus - 1/19/2024, 1:50 PM
GhostDog - 1/19/2024, 1:50 PM
I've always told myself that "Magneto can protect his brain from hijacking by manipulating its electromagnetic fields" blah blah, something like that. The helmet, designed by Erik/Max who is also an engineer, amplifies it and adds further protection. I swear the comics have said this to some degree too.
slickrickdesigns - 1/19/2024, 1:54 PM
@GhostDog - well he did die and his heart was literally ripped from him and he used his magnetism to keep his blood pumping to stay alive. So why wouldn’t that protect him from prof x’s powers?
GhostDog - 1/19/2024, 2:02 PM
@slickrickdesigns - exactly. He's an OMEGA LEVEL MUTANT for a reason. That is near limitless power.
Izaizaiza - 1/19/2024, 1:55 PM
I'm pretty sure the idea that magneto, and the juggernauts, helmets blocked psychic intrusion was well established in the comics before the movies 🤔
ClintThaHamster - 1/19/2024, 2:36 PM
@Izaizaiza - Yep, that's covered in the above article.
soberchimera - 1/19/2024, 1:57 PM
While Blade is often credited with ushering in a new era of superhero movies.
There were literally 4 Superman movies, 4 Batman movies, Judge Dredd, The Shadow, The Crow, The Phantom, The Rocketeer, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Swamp Thing before even Blade came out.
dancingmonkey08 - 1/19/2024, 2:16 PM
@soberchimera - OK read that again, ushered in a NEW ERA of superhero movies. All the movies you mentioned were from same 20 year era which ended with the failure of Batman and Robin.

Blade showed you could have a serious, gritty comic book movie made again, Spider-Man/Xmen proved it could be a box office success and this paved the way for everything that followed.

So, DIFFERENT ERAS
TheComedian67 - 1/19/2024, 2:24 PM
@dancingmonkey08 -

I don't think reading comprehension is his strong suit.
BassMan - 1/19/2024, 2:02 PM
Considering Singer told everyone to not read the comics, it doesn’t surprise me that nobody knew that lol
foreverintheway - 1/19/2024, 2:07 PM
"it came across like the leader of the X-Men simply couldn't read someone's mind if they, say, had a hat on." Am I the only one who didn't think it came across this way? It definitely came across like it was the material of the helmet. I'm sure in the MCU they'll state that psychic abilities can't penetrate(giggity) vibranium or adamantium.
Richychabo78 - 1/19/2024, 2:12 PM
HammerLegFoot - 1/19/2024, 2:17 PM
I cant wait for the year 2058 when they make a new X-Men movie and they say Magneto is a holocausts survivor. How would they explain that? Deja Vu, feel like I've asked this before.
TheComedian67 - 1/19/2024, 2:28 PM
@HammerLegFoot -

I've had this same thought myself, even with Captain America to a lesser extent.

A character like Magneto is somewhat unique because of how tied to the Holocaust his origin story is, as we get farther away from that event it becomes more difficult when it means Magneto is nearing 100.

Sooner or later his origin is going to have to be reworked if we want it to make sense.
Repian - 1/19/2024, 2:35 PM
@TheComedian67 - Magneto will be a victim of Apartheid. During one of Charles Xavier's trips, he met a former political prisoner who was a victim of segregation.
Repian - 1/19/2024, 2:24 PM
Walken would have made a great Magneto.

