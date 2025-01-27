X-MEN Reboot Rumored To Be Casting For Actors To Play Kitty Pryde... And Gambit

According to a new rumor, Marvel Studios is now searching for actors to play Kitty Pryde and Gambit, which would obviously indicate that Channing Tatum will not be reprising the role...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jan 27, 2025 07:01 PM EST
Filed Under: X-Men

When Channing Tatum made a surprise appearance as Gambit in last year's Deadpool and Wolverine, it was assumed that he would reprise the role if Marvel Studios decided to include the character in the planned X-Men reboot, but this may not be the case.

According to scooper Daniel Richtman, a recent casting grid reveals that Marvel is currently searching for actors to play the Ragin' Cajun and Kitty Pryde, aka Shadowcat.

This isn't the first time we've heard that Pryde would be part of the team, but if this is accurate and the studio is also looking for someone to play Remy LeBeau, it obviously suggests that Tatum will not be returning - at least, not for the X-Men movie.

Tatum could still make another appearance as the fan-favorite mutant in Avengers: Secret Wars, which has been previously rumored.

We have also heard that Stranger Things alum Sadie Sink is up for the role of Jean Grey, and that there is interest in both Cynthia Erivo (Wicked) and Ayo Edebiri (The Bear) to play Storm.

Though Marvel does (finally) appear to be making progress on the elusive X-Men movie, official updates have been few and far between. All we know for sure is that Michael Lesslie is currently working on the script, and that a director is being sought.

If some of the X-Men make their debut in the next Avengers movies (which they are rumored to do), there's a chance we could get some official casting news fairly soon.

During a recent interview with Discussing Film, Kevin Feige was asked how it feels knowing that "we’re closer to seeing the X-Men and Avengers together on the big screen."

"It is extremely emotional, on a personal level, to have done a movie with Hugh after 25 years and me being a small part of that first X-Men movie. And knowing that, thanks to various corporate studio entity deals, we now have 1000s of characters back — characters I hadn’t frankly thought about in many years because we didn’t have the rights to them. Now that we do, it is great fun thinking [about who we can finally]. Our animated series X-Men ’97 was sort of the first taste of people reuniting with the X-Men mythology and that storyline. The response to that series just further excited us about how to bring the soap opera and the saga of the mutants to the MCU."

CharlesLeeRay
CharlesLeeRay - 1/27/2025, 7:17 PM
First X-Men movie shouldn't even feature them.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 1/27/2025, 7:47 PM
@CharlesLeeRay -You just want them to do the Erivo....boom chakalaka boom boom
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 1/27/2025, 7:17 PM
Recast them all. If you want to have one more variant/nostalgia fest in secret wars, have at it...but then please recast get back to making some good stories
mountainman
mountainman - 1/27/2025, 7:33 PM
@Izaizaiza - Agreed. And even though I like Hugh in the role more than you do, I don’t want him sticking around after Secret Wars. Deadpool is the only potential exception due to him being his own thing anyway. He could almost even help explain it all to the audience. But reboot the rest
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 1/27/2025, 8:12 PM
@Izaizaiza - recast them all and cast them young. Start with the og five X-Men then movie two can have the next generation saving the og's from Krakoa. Did we talk about this before months ago? Probably lol. I repeat myself a lot with these ideas.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 1/27/2025, 8:32 PM
@TheFinestSmack - Exactly this!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/27/2025, 7:20 PM
Interesting , I wonder what the age range is for this if true?.

Anyway , my choices would be…

Austin Butler as Gambit

User Comment Image

Maude Apatow as Kitty Pryde.

User Comment Image
Battinson
Battinson - 1/27/2025, 7:21 PM
Boooooo! Keep Tatum for [frick]s sake
McMurdo
McMurdo - 1/27/2025, 7:24 PM
@Battinson - Tatum was a parody of Gambit. He was a meme.
CharlesLeeRay
CharlesLeeRay - 1/27/2025, 8:32 PM
@McMurdo - if he was a parody, he woudn't even have those awsome fight sequences and rather just die quickily. Tatum is not the best option for an X-Men reboot or a long term proper cast. But a parody? That’s just a way of expressing your personal hate on his portrayal. As for being a meme, everyone is susceptible of become a meme; even non funny characters. Even Gambit from X-Men 92', 97' or a straight from a comic page Gambit can be a meme.
TREE24K
TREE24K - 1/27/2025, 7:23 PM
Austin Butler would be a fantastic Gambit
McMurdo
McMurdo - 1/27/2025, 7:25 PM
Michael Lesslie???

Why can't Feige hire a great writer to crack X Men. The creative talent "poached" for the MCU is 50% of the time nonsensical.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 1/27/2025, 7:31 PM
I hate fan casting but I'll give it a try:
Glen Powell as Cyclops
Idk about Jean
Idk about Logan
Austin Butler as Gambit
Margaret Qualley as Rogue
Stephanie Hsu as Jubillee
Cynthia Ervo / that chick from JW Dominion as Storm
Idk about Magneto or Professor X
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 1/27/2025, 7:52 PM
@bobevanz - Daniel Craig or Viggo for Magneto and Ralph Fiennes for Charles
HAUSMAN01
HAUSMAN01 - 1/27/2025, 8:15 PM
@bobevanz - For Jean User Comment Image I'd go with Conor User Comment Image Leslie,Emily User Comment Image Rudd,or Zoey User Comment Image Deutch as for Logan User Comment Image Taron Egerton,Tyler Hoechlin User Comment Image ,or User Comment Image Emile Hirsch,Storm User Comment Image User Comment Image Coco Jones,MAGNETO User Comment Image Ralph User Comment Image Fiennes,& Prof. X I'd cast Mark User Comment Image Strong, & Jubilee User Comment Image Peyton Elizabeth Lee
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 1/27/2025, 8:16 PM
@bobevanz - not bad at all. I think Viggo could be a great Magneto but my pic for Charles is Jason Isaacs.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 1/27/2025, 8:16 PM
@bobevanz - Milo Gibson for Logan.
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 1/27/2025, 7:31 PM
I'm a bit indifferent on how I hope they do the MCU X-Men. They've already established that they won't redo origins, so I doubt we're ever gonna get a more faithful first class style origin film reintroducing the core team. So I'm assuming they will try to just hop right into some kinda mash up of established X-Men and the new cast so Hugh can play Logan till he's 90.

Ultimately, all Disney projects have been too dicey and creatively in flux to get any real idea what to expect from the mouse house. They don't even know what their projects are going to end up being until the day they release them.
CaptainTriip
CaptainTriip - 1/27/2025, 7:33 PM
Please anyone besides chunky, gel hair Tatum Gambit
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/27/2025, 7:37 PM
@CaptainTriip - I enjoyed his Gambit in DP & W even if the character was used for comedic effect to an extent…

He had the swagger , charisma and also some badass moments

However I would rather we get a new one alongside the recast X-Men.

User Comment Image
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 1/27/2025, 7:34 PM
Kitty is a great character, hope they focus more on her dynamic with Logan and Storm.
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 1/27/2025, 7:51 PM
Just do Giant Sized X-Men, swap Wolverine for Gambit and Kitty and add Sinister as the villain-who has kidnapped the OG team in an effort to lure Scott to Karakoa.

Have the a end credits scene that teases Apocalypse, Cable and Stryfe
BackwardGalaxy
BackwardGalaxy - 1/27/2025, 7:56 PM
@BruceWayng - ew
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 1/27/2025, 8:01 PM
@BackwardGalaxy -

User Comment Image
HAUSMAN01
HAUSMAN01 - 1/27/2025, 7:55 PM
For GAMBIT I'd be fine with Austin User Comment Image Butler,Tom User Comment Image Blyth,or User Comment Image Chace Crawford, as for Kitty I'd like Haley Lu User Comment Image Richardson,Camila User Comment Image Mendes,or Danielle User Comment Image Campbell
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 1/27/2025, 8:08 PM
Only one man for the job.
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
DocSpock
DocSpock - 1/27/2025, 8:09 PM

Glad they are moving on from past actors.

I never liked Channing for Gambit. That cute little chick was good as Kitty Pryde, but now she says she's a dude. And geez, please don't make that gnarly ugly dude who played Elfaba become Storm.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/27/2025, 8:21 PM
Backup choices

Corey Mylchcreest as Gambit

User Comment Image

Emily Rudd as Kitty Pryde

User Comment Image
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/27/2025, 8:23 PM
And Kevin Feige may hire someone auditioning for Gambit as Kitty, and someone auditioning for Kitty as Gambit.

They hired a man as Kitty the last time.
JayLemle
JayLemle - 1/27/2025, 8:26 PM
Well, DAMN! All of this, yet no plans for Shang-Chi? At least put him in one of these next two Avengers films. The poster for Shang-Chi even said "Meet the new Avenger," LOL. We're going to wind up forgetting about the character haha.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/27/2025, 8:35 PM
@JayLemle - I think we’ll get a sequel for him post Secret Wars but yeah , wish we would get him sooner in something else just to keep his presence around.

That first film still remains one of my favorites post EG.

User Comment Image

